“AITA For Kicking Out My Girlfriend And Her Son After She Invited Her Ex Into Our Home?”

We all know that trust is one of the foundations of any relationship, and once broken, it can be really difficult to move past that. Despite this knowledge, it’s funny how humans still mess things up by breaking trust, then live with regret for the rest of their lives.
Just look at this woman, who moved into her boyfriend’s house with her kid and secretly invited her ex over. He had warned her not to do that behind his back, but lost it after realizing she had done it twice. He kicked her out in anger, but then she got dramatic!
The poster dated his girlfriend (Sara) for 4 years, after which she moved in with him, bringing along her 9-year-old son (Nathan)
They decided that Sara’s ex (Mark) would visit Nathan at the poster’s house only when he was present, as the guy has a criminal record, and he didn’t trust him
However, when the poster found out that, despite his warnings, Sara had invited Mark over twice secretly behind his back, he kicked her out
She moved in with her parents, but soon called him, begging him to take her back, as she hated it there, but he refused to budge
She suddenly went ballistic and threatened to get him evicted, but the landlord knew him, and they just laughed it off
Today’s story is all about how the original poster’s (OP) girlfriend (Sara) broke his trust, and all the drama that followed afterwards. The two had been dating for four years, after which she moved into his house with her 9-year-old son (Nathan). It was difficult in the beginning, but 1.5 years down the line, they got used to it, until one day, the twist in the tale took place.
The thing is, Sara’s ex (Mark) had scheduled visitations with Nathan once a month. The couple agreed to have them in OP’s home, but only when he was present. The poster didn’t really know him, and didn’t trust him either, since the guy already had a criminal record. However, after four months of no visitations, OP asked Sara about the next one, but she tried to brush it off.
Nathan piped up, saying that his dad had already visited, and the poster was aghast. She came clean about Mark already coming over twice without his knowledge. Sara claimed that she could invite whomever she wanted, as it was her house as well, and OP simply lost it. Their argument descended so much that he kicked her out, and she went to her parents’ house with Nathan.
Broken trust because of a partner can hurt and has an adverse effect on the victim. Experts also stress that people who have experienced some type of betrayal may develop trust issues that can interfere with future relationships. It can manifest in a variety of ways and make it incredibly difficult to develop an intimate, close connection with another person.
No wonder the poster’s first reaction was to ask her to leave when she invited a criminal behind his back. However, a few days later, he got a call from Sara, crying and begging him to take them back because she really hated living with her parents. When she realized that it was not going to change his mind, she suddenly switched on her evil mode and started cursing at him.
Sara claimed that OP was controlling and manipulative, and that he was also trying to portray her as an awful parent. Moreover, she threatened to get him evicted before she hung up. Fortunately, the poster was quite close to the landlord’s son, and he told him about the whole situation.
The landlord called him up, and they laughed over it, as she couldn’t do anything because the poster’s name was the only one on the lease. Well, that definitely must’ve been a relief for him. Sara tried to reach out again, but he blocked her and her family’s numbers as well. The poster also made sure to change his locks and got a camera installed by his door.
Considering the fact that intimate partner violence is a significant issue in the US and 10% of victims of such type of violence are men, this was good thinking on OP’s behalf. The girlfriend totally switched, so with a criminal ex, who knows what she might do? Since the story is quite old, I hope the poster didn’t face any more trouble because of Sara.
When he first vented online, a lot of people sided with him, but there were a few who felt that he was being very inconsiderate in front of the kid. However, OP clarified that the child barely had any clue about what was happening. Many netizens clapped back at these people for calling OP a jerk when he was just setting a boundary with the girlfriend who had broken his trust.
What about you, though? Do you agree with the netizens’ verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
Netizens mostly sided with the poster and didn’t shy away from calling out the toxic (now) ex for breaking his trust
