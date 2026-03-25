Man’s “Perfect” Relationship Falls Apart After Girlfriend Cheats, Takes His Cat And Disappears

You never know where life can take you. One day you’ve got everything figured out, and the next it’s pulled out from under your feet—often when you least expect it.
One man thought he had found the one. For three years, he enjoyed what seemed like the perfect relationship with his girlfriend. But it all turned upside down when she suddenly admitted she was never really happy with him. The relationship fell apart, and when they separated, she took his cat and disappeared.
Heartbroken and devastated, he turned to Reddit to share what happened. Read his story below.
The man thought he had a perfect relationship with his girlfriend
Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)
But one day, everything turned upside down when she admitted a brutal truth
Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Thunderbytes
He later shared more details and answered plenty of questions in the comments
Readers felt sorry for him and said he had dodged a bullet
He later returned with an update, saying he had filed a lawsuit to get the cat back
Image credits: Thunderbytes (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Thunderbytes
In the end, he was successful and even shared a photo of the pet with readers: “Jango. My beloved returned cat :)”
Image credits: Thunderbytes
Many were glad the man was ultimately able to have his happy ending
Some, however, felt there was more to the story than he had let on
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