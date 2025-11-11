Makeup Artist Transforms Young Girl Into An Old Punk

The next time you’re talking to an old punk, think twice! Because you might as well be talking to a beautiful young girl hidden underneath his skin.
Recently, makeup artist Neill Gorton has shared his step-by-step makeup transformation process showing how he can turn a young girl into an old punk. It all happened during the International Makeup Artists Trade Show (IMATS) in London. “This special effects makeup was done to promote my make up school Neill Gorton Prosthetics Studio,” Neill said to Bored Panda. With the help of prosthetics makeup, model Kelsey-Leigh Walker became an absolutely different person, with no trace of a beautiful young girl left. Well, except for her voice that didn’t undergo the same face transformation… The wig was created by Andrew Whiteoak.
This SFX makeup look is scary and at the same time an eye-opening sight that will make you say “oh, this is how they do that cool makeup in movies.”
More info: FB | gortonstudio.co.uk | neillsmaterials.co.uk
