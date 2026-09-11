Gillian Anderson Opens Up About Which LGBTQ+ Label Fits Her Best, And Queer Fans Are Ecstatic

If you’ve ever watched The X-Files, then you’ll definitely know of Gillian Anderson, who played the character FBI Special Agent Dana Scully that so many young folks crushed on while growing up. This Primetime Emmy and double-time Golden Globe award winner is clearly very accomplished, a fierce activist, and also someone who just figured out her sexuality.
The 58-year-old actress recently came out of the closet more definitively and revealed exactly why she was finally ready to embrace her identity. Many queer fans rejoiced after learning her label and celebrated her journey to this point.
It can sometimes take people years to truly figure out how attraction works for them, which is why it’s such a big deal when they finally understand themselves
Gillian Anderson was previously reluctant to commit to any specific LGBTQ+ label
In an interview with The Australian on 10th September, 2026, the actress opened up about her identity and said she identifies as “pan.” This, of course, refers to the term “pansexual,” which means that a person who identifies as such is usually attracted to folks of all genders. This clear-cut approach differs from previous years, when Anderson described her attraction as fluid.
She had also mentioned several times before that she had been in relationships with women, but hadn’t committed to a specific sexuality at that time. It’s only now that she had come to a better understanding of herself and was ready to share it with the world.
This point of self-discovery also came about due to her in-depth work on her book
Gillian Anderson’s reveal about her pansexuality came about due to the role of Dr. Jean Milburn, a sex therapist, that she plays on the show ‘Sex Education.’ She credits the series with creating space for her to understand desire and identity, which led her to curate two books exploring similar themes, called ‘Want’ and ‘More.’
She also explained that now that she is in her 50s and feels more grounded in her own skin, it’s easier to delve into such topics. She noted that although it can sometimes be hard for women to talk about sexuality, desire, and vulnerability, it’s important to do so.
Teenage S*x and D**th at Camp Miasma / Mubi
Apart from her amazing career, Anderson has also been active in supporting many charities, including those for LGBTQ+ folks
She is a strong supporter of the Trevor Project that helps protect vulnerable queer youth, and has attended 3 of their “Cracked X-Mas” events to benefit the organization. Her books also tell stories about sapphic intimacy and explore attraction and identity in a complex, personal way. Her work and advocacy have helped many gay viewers feel safe and heard over the years.
There are many labels in the LGBTQ+ community that folks still need to learn about and figure out for themselves
Pansexuality is one such point on the spectrum that is defined as the attraction to people of all genders as well as to folks who might not identify with any orientation. According to The Trevor Project, an organization that supports queer folks, the prefix “pan” comes from ancient Greek and means “all.”
Usually, this type of attraction used to be used interchangeably with bisexuality, but some pansexual folks have pointed out that this term seems to add an extra layer of transgender acceptance. Overall, advocates believe that folks have the right to decide which label fits them best, and that even if they haven’t experienced relationships with people of all genders, they don’t need that qualification to recognize their identity.
Skeptics keep questioning why such terms never existed before and why so many people are suddenly coming out
Although there are no exact surveys on this, it is estimated that around 1% of people in the world are pansexual. This might seem like a huge number, and folks who don’t understand the LGBTQ+ community often question why there seem to be so many people suddenly coming out of the closet. According to a researcher from the BBC, more people began publicly using the term “pansexual” in the 1970s.
Before that time, people like that mostly referred to themselves as “bi” or “queer.” It was also not too easy for folks to come out in previous times, as they would be subjected to bullying, misunderstandings, insults, or put in harm’s way. Luckily, now, with more people being open about their sexuality on the Internet, it has made it easier to understand different identities and connect them to oneself.
People are still not fully comfortable revealing their sexuality, and an online survey that was conducted among 1254 young adults found that if they had the choice, they would choose not to mention their orientation. In many cases, this hesitancy reflected not wanting to “come out” publicly, whereas for others it meant they were still unsure of their identity.
The results of the survey also revealed that folks might find it hard to be honest about their sexuality out of fear of discrimination. People whose identity doesn’t fit common norms, or isn’t as well known, may fear being misunderstood, which society needs to start recognizing.
It can definitely be difficult to come to terms with one’s sexuality, which is why people need to take the process slow
Mental health experts at Talkspace explain that people who are still figuring out their style of attraction might feel confused or distressed if they are not able to get a clear answer. That’s why it’s important not to rush that phase of life and to go with the flow, since each crush or relationship might bring you closer to the truth.
Therapists also advise reaching out to folks in the LGBTQ+ community for support, or talking to loved ones, as this can help provide another perspective on the situation. This is also why it’s so important that people like Gillian Anderson boldly speak their truth, as it can help many closeted queer folks come to terms with their identity and make them feel seen.
What do you think about the actress’s reveal, and did you previously know anything about the pansexual community? We’d love to hear your thoughts.
There was a mostly positive reception of Gillian’s news, and people also mentioned that the lesbians and bisexuals had “claimed” her a long time back
Follow Us