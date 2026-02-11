If You Want To See Something New And Quirky In The USA, Here Are 77 Giant Roadside Attractions You Can’t Miss

Road trips definitely aren’t for everyone. They’re not the most efficient way to travel if you’re on a time crunch, and they require either renting or owning a vehicle. But if you’re not in a hurry and you’re happy to go wherever the wind blows you, a road trip can be an incredible experience.
And if you’re making your way through the United States, there are plenty of little stops you can make to prevent the journey from growing stale. We visited the Giant Roadside Attractions group on Facebook and gathered some of their most amusing photos below. From the world’s largest pair of cowboy boots to a ginormous loaf of bread, you never know what you’ll encounter on a random country road. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the attractions you’d be happy to pull over for!
#1 Chicken Boy In LA. Probably My Favorite Muffler Man So Far!
Image source: Kristen Altman Sanderson
#2 Marilyn Monroe In Palm Springs
Image source: Thomas DeGree
#3 The World’s Largest Potato Masher Is A 39-Foot-Tall, 7,500-Pound Sculpture In Plover, Wisconsin, Located At The Food + Farm Exploration Center
Image source: James Royster
According to Road Genius, a whopping 1.95 billion road trips were taken across the United States in 2024. And if you live there or have ever visited the vast country, you know exactly why it’s such a great place for road tripping. The nation has 63 national parks, as well as 423 national park sites. And while the majority of these parks are located in the Western part of the US, there’s no question that there’s plenty to see across the entire nation.
On any road trip, drivers will encounter plenty of signs urging them to pull over and see “The World’s Largest Pistachio” or something mysterious called “The Thing.” These roadside attractions ensure that no road trip gets boring, and Americans always have somewhere to stop to grab a snack and stretch their legs.
#4 Paducah KY
Image source: David Forbes
#5 World’s Largest Cowboy Boots
Location • North Star Mall, San Antonio, Texas Size • About 35 feet tall, 33 feet long, and 9 feet wide • Weigh close to 10,000 pounds History • 1979 – Created by Texas artist Bob “Daddy-O” Wade in Washington, D.C. as a public art piece near the White House. • 1980 – Purchased and moved to San Antonio. The journey was tricky; the boots famously got stuck under an overpass during transport. • Present – They’ve stood outside the mall for more than 40 years, serving as a major roadside attraction and photo spot. • Guinness World Records lists them as the largest cowboy boot sculpture in the world. • Bob Wade joked they could hold 300,000 gallons of beer if hollow. • The boots have become an iconic Texas symbol and are featured in local celebrations, postcards, and tourist stops.
Image source: Giant Roadside Attractions
#6 Somewhere In Sheridan, Wyoming
Image source: Cindy King Grimm
If you’re planning on embarking on a road trip but aren’t sure where to stop, Fifty Grande has compiled a list of the weirdest attractions to visit in every single state. First, there’s Alabama’s Unclaimed Baggage Center, which allows visitors to rifle through real unclaimed baggage to see if they can find anything of value.
Meanwhile, in Arkansas, anyone driving through can stop at Thorncrown Chapel. This is a gorgeous chapel with only a wooden framework, no real walls, so you can see all of the stunning nature around it, even from the inside. Then, if you make it all the way out to California, you can go through the Chandelier Drive-Thru Tree. This is literally a massive tree that cars can fit through.
#7 Big Bill, Complete With His Suitcase, Was At The Hiway Cafe On Rt 66 In Vinita OK. He Has Moved Next Door To The Western Motel
His spot at the HiWay Cafe will soon be filled by Big Chef, a muffler man with chef hat on and cooking utensils in his hands.
Image source: Melanie Mckiddy
#8 We Finally Sat (Well… Stood Next To) The World’s Largest Rocking Chair In Casey, Illinois!
Standing over 56 feet tall, this roadside giant proves that in Casey, everything really is bigger.
Image source: Rudy Vargas
#9 Downtown Dallas
Image source: Marie Smith-Hancock
In Colorado, you can find Rita the Rock Planter, a massive wooden troll sculpture made from recycled wooden pellets. And in Idaho, there’s the Idaho Potato Hotel. It’s pretty self-explanatory, but basically, this is a ginormous, hollowed-out structure that looks just like a potato. And in Indiana, anyone passing through can stop to see a 12-foot-tall statue of a pink elephant who’s drinking a martini.
#10 I Had To Check Out “Stile Di Famiglia”, The Giant Fork, Twirling “Spaghetti” On It! You Can Find It In Omaha, In What Is Called Little Italy
It was pretty windy, but that spaghetti isn’t going anywhere! (Thank you to the ones that recommended this in the groups I’m in!)
Image source: Jennifer Haller
#11 WI
Image source: David Forbes
#12 Chicago Illinois
Image source: David Forbes
If you’re a huge fan of blueberries, you’ve gotta visit Maine. There, you can find Wild Blueberry Land, a seven-acre blueberry-themed park. Then, if you find yourself in Michigan, don’t forget to check out the 80-foot-tall Uniroyal Tire. In New Mexico, you can find the International UFO Museum. And in North Carolina, you might come across the world’s largest chest of drawers. Standing at an impressive 36-feet-tall, it also has what are probably the largest socks in the world.
#13 Catoosa, OK. August 2025
Image source: Kelly Arnold
#14 Fork In The Road. Franklin, Kentucky
Image source: Jessie Peet
#15 That Is A Statue Of The World’s Largest Chicken Wing
Here are some fun facts about it:
• Location: It is located in Madeira Beach, Florida, at John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk, right outside a Hooters restaurant.
• Size: The sculpture weighs 1,037 pounds (about half a ton!) and hangs from a giant fishing hook on a 14-foot-tall beam.
• The Buckets: Beneath the giant wing, there are large buckets painted to look like they are filled with “Medium” and “Mild” wing sauce.
• Material: Even though it looks like it just came out of a deep fryer, it is actually made of plastic.
Image source: Jeffrey Brock
Now, you might be scrolling through this list wondering why the heck anyone would ever create these massive attractions. But according to The Roaming Yeti, these attractions became intertwined with American culture between the 1930s and 1950s. Once Route 66 and various interstates were created, it opened the floodgates for tourism via automobile. And what better way is there to attract tourists than to have something they’ve never seen before?
#16 Paris, TX Eiffel Tower With Cowboy Hat Of Course
Image source: Donna Bownds
#17 This Is The Famous Dixie Cup Water Tower, A Unique Landmark Located In Lexington, Kentucky. It Is Designed To Look Exactly Like A Giant Disposable Dixie Cup, Complete With The Brand’s Logo And The Signature Rim At The Top
Here are a few interesting details about it:
• Location: It stands at the Georgia-Pacific Dixie cup manufacturing plant on Forbes Road in Lexington.
• Purpose: While it looks like a piece of giant pop-art, it is a functional water tower used by the factory for fire protection and plant operations.
• Size: It is roughly 175 feet tall. To give you a sense of scale, if it were actually filled with water, it could hold several hundred thousand gallons!
• Significance: It has become a beloved local landmark for travelers on the nearby highways and a classic example of “roadside Americana” architecture.
Image source: Jeffrey Brock
#18 Wawa, Ontario (Lake Superior)
Image source: James Atkinson
While we certainly don’t see as many of these attractions popping up today, people still love visiting them thanks to the nostalgia they can bring. Perhaps they remind people of the road trips they took with their families as young children, or maybe they transport older Americans back to the decades when these attractions were appearing seemingly everywhere. They’re fun and whimsical, and they can bring some unexpected excitement to hours and hours of driving on the highway.
#19 Can You Pass The Ketchup??
The World’s Largest Ketchup Bottle in Collinsville, Illinois. Because nothing says road trip like a 170-foot bottle of catsup towering over the Midwest. 😂🇺🇸
Another classic roadside win!
Image source: Rudy Vargas
#20 The “Big Soup Can” In Eastland, Texas, Is A Notable Roadside Attraction And A Key Piece Of The Town’s Outdoor Art Museum (Oam)
• Origin: The Big Soup Can was the initial project of the Outdoor Art Museum, which began in the early 2000s by Cathi Ball, a former Eastland High School art teacher.
• Purpose: Ball envisioned an outdoor art exhibit, and the first step was converting a large, 15-foot oil tank into an enormous replica of an Andy Warhol Campbell’s Soup Can.
• Artistic Influence: The art piece is a direct tribute to Andy Warhol’s iconic Pop Art series, Campbell’s Soup Cans (1962), which elevated the commonplace consumer product to the status of fine art.
• Outdoor Art Museum: The soup can is part of a larger, ongoing community effort. Over the course of the following decade, Ball, along with the high school art department and other collaborators, painted and installed over 10 replicas of famous artwork around the town, forming the Outdoor Art Museum.
• Location: The Big Soup Can is often noted as being located in or near the Dairy Queen parking lot in Eastland, Texas.
• Context: It’s an example of the unique and quirky roadside attractions found across Texas and the United States, providing a touch of culture and whimsy to the small town.
Image source: Giant Roadside Attractions
#21 East Of Bisbee!
Image source: Monique Kalich Taylor
Are you enjoying your journey through these random yet amusing roadside attractions, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you would love to visit in person, and let us know in the comments if you've ever found a particularly interesting roadside attraction during your travels.
#22 Wisconsin
Image source: Rita Bank
#23 Wisconsin
Image source: Rita Bank
#24 Houston, TX. Giant Pesident Heads And Charlie Chaplain
Image source: Wendy Murphy Williams
#25 Not Sure If Anyone Has Posted This. But It’s At Blackbird Hardware Store In Medford, Oregon. Wrong On Many Levels
Image source: Heather Vicars
#26 Kelly Mauzy
Image source: Fort Worth, TX
#27 Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania
Image source: Rita Bank
#28 In Elmo, TX
Image source: Karen Andrawos
#29 Granite City Illinois
Image source: David Forbes
#30 Livingston Illinois
Image source: David Forbes
#31 Albert The Bull, World’s Largest Bull. Audubon, Iowa
Image source: James Atkinson
#32 Alexandria MN
Image source: David Forbes
#33 World’s Largest Dinner Knife. Franklin, Kentucky
Image source: Jessie Peet
#34 Have You Seen The Worlds Largest Dinosaur “Tyra” Drumheller Ab, Canada
Image source: Debbie Day
#35 Giant Match Stick. Not Sure What They Are Doing They Built A Building In Front Of It And It Might Be The Match Box When It Is Done
in Wellston, Oklahoma. right next store to the Butcher BBQ Stand, on route 66.
Image source: Hotwheels Onroutesixtysix
#36 Big Green Dragon. Caryville, Tennessee
Image source: Barry Groover
#37 Bowie, Texas
Image source: James Atkinson
#38 All In Granite City Illinois!
Image source: Brenda Whitaker
#39 Minnesota
Image source: Jen Fedder Christensen
#40 Didnity Of Earth And Sky Chamberlain SD
Image source: Christian Penaloza
#41 Blue Bear In Denver
Image source: Thomas DeGree
#42 Salem Sue/ New Salem N Dakota
Image source: Boehme SharonKaye
#43 A Giant Bowling Pin Somewhere In Indiana
Image source: Roland Olsson
#44 Nashville TN
Image source: David Forbes
#45 World’s Largest Acorn, Oak Hill Ohio
Image source: Sheila Adkins
#46 Metropolis Illinois
Image source: David Forbes
#47 Abe At Night Under Last Week’s Aurora. Williamsburg, Va
Image source: John Plashal Photo
#48 The Big Duck Is A Historic Roadside Attraction And Architectural Landmark Located In Flanders
A hamlet on Long Island, New York. Built in 1931, this duck-shaped building served originally as a poultry store and has since become an iconic example of “duck” or novelty architecture in the United States.
Image source: Jeffrey Brock
#49 Nashville TN
Image source: David Forbes
#50 This Giant Is Outside “The Badlands National Park” In South Dakota. It Is Surrounded By Real Prairie Dogs
Image source: Diane Wilkinson
#51 Jeffersonville, IN
Image source: Kelly Mauzy
#52 Paul Bunyan, Bangor, Maine
Image source: Suzanne Stout
#53 Klamath In Northern California. Trees Of Mystery (And Gift Shop)
Image source: Cheryl Ambrose
#54 Giant Dilly Bar In Moorhead Minnesota
Image source: Thomas DeGree
#55 This Is A Statue Of The Cowardly Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. It Is Part Of A Set Of Statues Located In Oz Park In Chicago, Illinois
Here are some quick facts about it:
• Material: It is made of bronze.
• Artist: The statue was created by John Kearney and put in the park in 2001.
• Design: It’s famous because it looks like it was built out of old car bumpers!
Size
The statue stands about 7 feet tall.
It’s built to look much bigger and tougher than the character feels on the inside, which is why he looks so muscular even though he’s “cowardly.”
Image source: Jeffrey Brock
#56 Tulsa, Ok. August 2025
Image source: Kelly Arnold
#57 Lucy In The Snow. New Jersey
Image source: Henry Duarte
#58 Richards Of Toto, Stark County Indiana. What You Find When You Pass Your Exit
Image source: Lisa Ratajczyk
#59 Tulsa, Oklahoma On Route 66
Image source: Jason Hudson
#60 Glen Miller South Hwy 71 Outside Of Clarinda Iowa
Image source: Janet Good Woodward
#61 Stumbled Across This Life-Size Star Wars Walker (Or Is It Called An At??) In Wabash, Indiana
Image source: Rudy Vargas
#62 Fergus Falls MN
Image source: David Forbes
#63 The Closest Muffler Man To Philadelphia Is Several Miles Away In Magnolia, New Jersey On White Horse Pike
I am happy to report recently the tire he is holding was replaced with a muffler!
Image source: Mark Neil Silber
#64 Dallas, GA
Image source: Sevn Thomas
#65 Kingsport TN
Image source: David Forbes
#66 Although His Name Is Hugh Mongous, It Doesn’t Do Him Justice! This Statue Is Probably The Biggest One We’ve Seen To Date!
He’s at the entrance to the Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach and his blazingly bright outfit is definitely turning heads!
Image source: Cindy Pealstrom
#67 Mohawk Trail, MA
Image source: Marjorie Mahoney
#68 Area 15 Las Vegas Robot
Image source: Janet Good Woodward
#69 Meet Otis, A 25-Foot-Tall Wooden Sasquatch Hanging Out At The French Lick Cabins At Patoka Lake Village In French Lick, Indiana
Carved in 2023 by Bear Hollow Wood Carvers, this massive chainsaw/wooden masterpiece shows Otis sitting on a broken dock… just casually fishing like a local.
Image source: Rudy Vargas
#70 Rapid City SD
Image source: David Forbes
#71 Tin Man-Hart, Michigan
Image source: Denise Caldwell
#72 Atlanta Illinois
Image source: David Forbes
#73 This Is A Photo Of The Townley’s Milk Bottle Building. It Is A Famous Landmark Located In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Here are a few cool things to know about it:
• What it is: It is a small brick building with a giant, three-story-tall milk bottle on top.
• The History: It was built back in 1930. Originally, it was meant to advertise Townley’s Dairy.
• The Food: Even though it looks like a milk bottle, it has been home to many different restaurants over the years.
You can see a sign for “Bánh Mì Ba Lẹ” in the window, which serves tasty Vietnamese sandwiches.
• Where it is: You can find it right on a triangle-shaped piece of land along Classen Boulevard.
It is actually listed on the National Register of Historic Places because it is such a unique example of “roadside architecture” from the old days.
Image source: Jeffrey Brock
#74 I Love Big Cutouts! Alright Alright!
Image source: Barry Groover
#75 Waukon, IA
Image source: David Forbes
#76 Memphis TN
Image source: David Forbes
#77 Jolly Green Giant In Blue Earth MN
Image source: John Stephenson
