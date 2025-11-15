‘Gorilla’ Hail Struck Texas And Oklahoma Last Night, And This Is How It Looked (30 Pics)

Residents in Texas and Oklahoma were recovering Thursday after 4-inch hailstones bombed parts of the states a day earlier, leaving behind damaged cars and homes.
A 1-inch hail is enough to cause harm, but these were the size of a softball.
There were at least 38 reports of severe hail, including near San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Oklahoma City, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
“The hail damage yesterday could become yet another billion-dollar weather disaster for the US,” CNN’s senior meteorologist Dave Hennen said.
“This could be the second billion-dollar disaster this year in Texas, after the extreme Arctic outbreak back in February.”
Aftermath of 8” average hail size in Hondo Texas last night, yes that’s daylight shining thru the roof shingles and plywood
Image source: MUFASA6366
