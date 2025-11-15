‘Gorilla’ Hail Struck Texas And Oklahoma Last Night, And This Is How It Looked (30 Pics)

Residents in Texas and Oklahoma were recovering Thursday after 4-inch hailstones bombed parts of the states a day earlier, leaving behind damaged cars and homes.

A 1-inch hail is enough to cause harm, but these were the size of a softball.

There were at least 38 reports of severe hail, including near San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Oklahoma City, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

“The hail damage yesterday could become yet another billion-dollar weather disaster for the US,” CNN’s senior meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

“This could be the second billion-dollar disaster this year in Texas, after the extreme Arctic outbreak back in February.”

#1

Image source: ReedTimmerAccu

Image source: ReedTimmerAccu

#2

Image source: vortexrfd

Image source: vortexrfd

#3

Image source: bbq_jeff

Image source: bbq_jeff

#4

Image source: FeeneyBrian

Image source: FeeneyBrian

#5

Image source: ErikRGamborg

Image source: ErikRGamborg

#6

Image source: OfficiallyJon24

Image source: OfficiallyJon24

#7

Image source: Champ24jg

Image source: Champ24jg

#8

Image source: marekcornett

Image source: marekcornett

#9

Aftermath of 8” average hail size in Hondo Texas last night, yes that’s daylight shining thru the roof shingles and plywood

Image source: MUFASA6366

Image source: MUFASA6366

#10

Image source: cahaden7

Image source: cahaden7

#11

Image source: OfficiallyJon24

Image source: OfficiallyJon24

#12

Image source: christalynn95

Image source: christalynn95

#13

Image source: TheRealDoctorT

Image source: TheRealDoctorT

#14

Image source: andrewjustinWX

Image source: andrewjustinWX

#15

Image source: KENS5

Image source: KENS5

#16

Image source: VanessaKENS5

Image source: VanessaKENS5

#17

Image source: BrandonCCTX

Image source: BrandonCCTX

#18

Image source: ricklgodwin

Image source: ricklgodwin

#19

Image source: prettygirlariss

Image source: prettygirlariss

#20

Image source: AngelicaB2290

Image source: AngelicaB2290

#21

Image source: mkellen32

Image source: mkellen32

#22

Image source: TheBradSowder

Image source: TheBradSowder

#23

Image source: KWTWeather

Image source: KWTWeather

#24

Image source: ClaytonNeville

Image source: ClaytonNeville

#25

Image source: hbrinkwx

Image source: hbrinkwx

#26

Image source: jilevin

Image source: jilevin

#27

Image source: BraydonMoreSo

Image source: BraydonMoreSo

#28

Image source: hannahnutmuffin

Image source: hannahnutmuffin

#29

Image source: MesoMiles_Wx

Image source: MesoMiles_Wx

#30

Image source: StasIsChasing

Image source: StasIsChasing

