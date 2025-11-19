This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

by

The world changed in 1990 when Adobe Photoshop became public. Suddenly, people could manipulate images however they wanted to, which has advantages and drawbacks. 

But for this list, we’re focusing on the funnier side of photo editing. A Facebook group had been accepting picture enhancement requests from random people, and the results have been nothing short of comical. Twitter user James Fridman offers the same services, and scrolling through his timeline always brings a bunch of laughs. 

But for now, enjoy these photos we’ve collected. Hopefully, they will bring you some good vibes today.

#1 Can Anyone Take The Guy On The Right Out! He Is My Daughters Ex After 6 Yrs In A Relationship. I Would Really Appreciate It And I Know She Will Too!!

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Heather Maxville

#2 Can You Guys Put Him On A Real Horse?

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Ernesto Magallanes

#3 My Husband Loves His Car , And I Wanna Prank Him, Can Someone Please Edit It, Like Something Fell On Top Or Any Ideas!

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Sô Phïe

#4 My Husband Is Learning To Surf – He’s 57! Please Could You Make The Wave Behind Look Impressive Rather Than 1ft So He Can Brag To Mates

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Helen Bennett

#5 Can Someone Edit Me Out Of This I Wanna Make It Look Like He’s Riding Wheelie By Himself

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Ethan Hawk

#6 Could Someone Please Remove My Back Fat?

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Megan Hartley

#7 Can You Remove People

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Paul Owen

#8 Can Someone Put A Creature Near Me Dolphin Maybe

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Janine Parker

#9 Is It Possible To Plz Get Some Cute Women Photoshopped Next To Car

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Nathan Fisher

#10 Plz Make Something Sneaking Up On Me From Behind

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Sarah Northfield

#11 Please Move Me Closer To The Edge…so It Looks Irresponsible And Dangerous!

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Nicola Farmer

#12 Please Change The Background For Me

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Mil Es

#13 I Would Love To Have My Local Pub Men’s Toilet Look Flooded. I Want To Send The Barmaids Into A Frenzy While The Boss Is On Holidays

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Ahmad Bayad

#14 Can Someone Clean My Armpit, Please?

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Stefane Blando Serrano

#15 Please Remove The Girl. Thanks

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Shahzeb Khan

#16 Would Love To See What I Would Look Like With A Full Head Of Hair. Thank You!

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Robert Seals

#17 Put Beyoncé On My Photo Please. Make It Look Like I Met Her And Took A Selfie. Wanna Trick My Village People. Make My Lv Original As Well

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Kudzanai Chihwai

#18 Please Make It Look Like Im Sitting On Edge Of Some Cliff Or Do Anything

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Faizy Khan

#19 Could Someone Please Put A Water Feature In This Area

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Philip Weare

#20 Can You Make Him Catch The Water Please

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Linus Gordon

#21 Daughters First Car And Pride N Joy. Could Someone Be Kind Enough To Post A Pic Of Some Damage To It , Just For A Bit Of Fun

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Greg Howard

#22 Can You Remove The Person In The Water Behind Me

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Wendy Bui

#23 Hi, Can Someone Please Ruin My Friends Lawn, Thank You!

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Greg Boock

#24 Told My Ex I Was Rich Someone Put An Expensive Car Here Please

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Braxton Atkinson

#25 Please Remove Plastic Bag

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Abdul Baseer Raza

#26 Can Someone Make Me Look Like I’m Higher Please

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Tracey Renshaw

#27 Place A Hot Girl On My Table (My Friend Built Table) That Is Newly Redone

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Derek Paterson

#28 Can U Please Remove The Emoji At My Photo

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Roy Chilinde

#29 Can Some One Make My Uncle Gay Or Doing Gay Stuff Plz LOL

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Efren Landeros

#30 Please Remove The Hand/Arm On Me

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Destiny Tewell

#31 Can You Help Me By Removing The Donkey From Behind Me? It Seems Like It Wants To Eat Me

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Claudia Viv Peroza Ramirez

#32 It Wasn’t Until I Looked ‘Closely’ That I Spotted The Omg Moment … Haha! (However Would Anyone, Please, Be Able To Remove The Background Railings Etc, Maybe For Greenery Or Sky)

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Jean Burdett-Coutts

#33 Hello Guys, Can You Make Me Rich, I’m Really Poor

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source:  l0lh81

#34 Can Someone Make The Baby Higher Please

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Linus Gordon

#35 Can Someone Please Remove My Nose Ring?

This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

Image source: Sarah Coleman

