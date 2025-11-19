This FB Group Edits Photos Upon Request, And Here Are 35 Of The Funniest Ones

The world changed in 1990 when Adobe Photoshop became public. Suddenly, people could manipulate images however they wanted to, which has advantages and drawbacks.
But for this list, we’re focusing on the funnier side of photo editing. A Facebook group had been accepting picture enhancement requests from random people, and the results have been nothing short of comical. Twitter user James Fridman offers the same services, and scrolling through his timeline always brings a bunch of laughs.
But for now, enjoy these photos we’ve collected. Hopefully, they will bring you some good vibes today.
#1 Can Anyone Take The Guy On The Right Out! He Is My Daughters Ex After 6 Yrs In A Relationship. I Would Really Appreciate It And I Know She Will Too!!
Image source: Heather Maxville
#2 Can You Guys Put Him On A Real Horse?
Image source: Ernesto Magallanes
#3 My Husband Loves His Car , And I Wanna Prank Him, Can Someone Please Edit It, Like Something Fell On Top Or Any Ideas!
Image source: Sô Phïe
#4 My Husband Is Learning To Surf – He’s 57! Please Could You Make The Wave Behind Look Impressive Rather Than 1ft So He Can Brag To Mates
Image source: Helen Bennett
#5 Can Someone Edit Me Out Of This I Wanna Make It Look Like He’s Riding Wheelie By Himself
Image source: Ethan Hawk
#6 Could Someone Please Remove My Back Fat?
Image source: Megan Hartley
#7 Can You Remove People
Image source: Paul Owen
#8 Can Someone Put A Creature Near Me Dolphin Maybe
Image source: Janine Parker
#9 Is It Possible To Plz Get Some Cute Women Photoshopped Next To Car
Image source: Nathan Fisher
#10 Plz Make Something Sneaking Up On Me From Behind
Image source: Sarah Northfield
#11 Please Move Me Closer To The Edge…so It Looks Irresponsible And Dangerous!
Image source: Nicola Farmer
#12 Please Change The Background For Me
Image source: Mil Es
#13 I Would Love To Have My Local Pub Men’s Toilet Look Flooded. I Want To Send The Barmaids Into A Frenzy While The Boss Is On Holidays
Image source: Ahmad Bayad
#14 Can Someone Clean My Armpit, Please?
Image source: Stefane Blando Serrano
#15 Please Remove The Girl. Thanks
Image source: Shahzeb Khan
#16 Would Love To See What I Would Look Like With A Full Head Of Hair. Thank You!
Image source: Robert Seals
#17 Put Beyoncé On My Photo Please. Make It Look Like I Met Her And Took A Selfie. Wanna Trick My Village People. Make My Lv Original As Well
Image source: Kudzanai Chihwai
#18 Please Make It Look Like Im Sitting On Edge Of Some Cliff Or Do Anything
Image source: Faizy Khan
#19 Could Someone Please Put A Water Feature In This Area
Image source: Philip Weare
#20 Can You Make Him Catch The Water Please
Image source: Linus Gordon
#21 Daughters First Car And Pride N Joy. Could Someone Be Kind Enough To Post A Pic Of Some Damage To It , Just For A Bit Of Fun
Image source: Greg Howard
#22 Can You Remove The Person In The Water Behind Me
Image source: Wendy Bui
#23 Hi, Can Someone Please Ruin My Friends Lawn, Thank You!
Image source: Greg Boock
#24 Told My Ex I Was Rich Someone Put An Expensive Car Here Please
Image source: Braxton Atkinson
#25 Please Remove Plastic Bag
Image source: Abdul Baseer Raza
#26 Can Someone Make Me Look Like I’m Higher Please
Image source: Tracey Renshaw
#27 Place A Hot Girl On My Table (My Friend Built Table) That Is Newly Redone
Image source: Derek Paterson
#28 Can U Please Remove The Emoji At My Photo
Image source: Roy Chilinde
#29 Can Some One Make My Uncle Gay Or Doing Gay Stuff Plz LOL
Image source: Efren Landeros
#30 Please Remove The Hand/Arm On Me
Image source: Destiny Tewell
#31 Can You Help Me By Removing The Donkey From Behind Me? It Seems Like It Wants To Eat Me
Image source: Claudia Viv Peroza Ramirez
#32 It Wasn’t Until I Looked ‘Closely’ That I Spotted The Omg Moment … Haha! (However Would Anyone, Please, Be Able To Remove The Background Railings Etc, Maybe For Greenery Or Sky)
Image source: Jean Burdett-Coutts
#33 Hello Guys, Can You Make Me Rich, I’m Really Poor
Image source: l0lh81
#34 Can Someone Make The Baby Higher Please
Image source: Linus Gordon
#35 Can Someone Please Remove My Nose Ring?
Image source: Sarah Coleman
