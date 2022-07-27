“Ghost Ship” Turns 20 In 2022

Ghost Ship is a horror movie that was released in 2002 and quickly became a cult classic. It tells the story of a group of cruise ship workers who are targeted by an evil entity that lives on the ship. Ghost Ship is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, and we think it deserves to be rewatched. The movie has some great special effects, and it’s still very creepy today. The movie was critically panned during its release, with reviewers tearing the movie apart. One of the more gracious reviews of the movie, from Behind The Lens, wrote: “Not a masterful script by veteran John Pogue and collaborator Mark Hanlon… it nevertheless gets the job done, thanks to Beck, Tattersall and Hobbs, giving us a haunting little tale set on the high seas, just perfect for a Halloween viewing.” It has since grown a cult following over the years, and people have started looking at it with renewed interest. If you’re looking for a good horror movie to watch, there’s nothing better than to see Ghost Ship on its 20th anniversary in 2022.
It has an amazing cast
If Ghost Ship got anything right, it’s its cast. The movie features some great actors, including Gabriel Byrne, Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard, Desmond Harrington, and Isaiah Washington. The cast does a great job with the material they’re given, and they help make the movie more believable. Margulies’ portrayal Maureen Epps is particularly impressive, as she brings a lot of depth to her character. In an interview with BBC, Margulies talked about her involvement in the film and how, as the only woman in the cast, she dealt with her castmates and embodied her role in front of the camera:
“They did everything I told them to! No, I was lucky because I was working with real actors. It didn’t feel like there was a whole bunch of ego going on. I’m sure there could have been, given that I was the lead in it, but it didn’t feel that way at all. It felt like an ensemble through and through.” Being on the cast of Ghost Ship was definitely a struggle for her, as she admitted she’s not quite a fan of scary movies: “I don’t see scary movies. I’ve never seen “The Exorcist” or “Jaws”. I am such a scaredy-cat. I’d like to see “Red Dragon” but that’s more psychological. I can relate more to something like that as opposed to hardcore scary movies.” Gabriel Byrne also does a great job as captain Murphy, and he’s able to make the character likable despite his flaws.
In an interview with Belfast Telegraph, he shared his insights on the movie, saying: “Believe it or not, Ghost Ship is the most harmless kind of big studio picture that I thought that I could do that was offered to me. It’s not assuming anything about the world. A horror story or a ghost story is simply just an attempt to explain the dark side of who we were and to try to explain why the world has an evil side to it. That’s what real horror and ghost stories are about. We manifest the deepest, darkest fears in these stories and we find a release.”
The special effects are still impressive today
When Ghost Ship was released, the special effects were cutting edge. The movie features some really impressive practical effects, and they hold up well today. The CGI is also well done, and it’s used sparingly throughout the film. One of the most memorable scenes in the movie is when the ghost ship appears, and it’s still just as creepy today. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the movie’s special effects is the atmosphere it created in the film. The ship is dark and eerie, and it’s easy to see why the characters are so scared.
It actually has a cool story
Despite what the critics said, Ghost Ship has a pretty cool story. It’s about a group of people who are targeted by an evil entity, and they have to fight for their lives. The movie is full of suspense, and it’s easy to get invested in the characters. There are also some great twists and turns throughout the film, which keep you guessing. If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, Ghost Ship is worth your time.
It’s produced by Robert Zemeckis
Alongside Joel Silver and Gilbert Adler, legendary Hollywood producer Robert Zemeckis is one of the producers of Ghost Ship. Zemeckis is best known for his work on Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. He’s a master of special effects, and his involvement in Ghost Ship helped make it the visually impressive movie it is. It’s also worth noting that Zemeckis is a huge fan of horror movies, and he’s produced some great ones over the years.
It features one of the best death scenes in movie history
One of the most talked-about aspects of Ghost Ship is its opening scene, which features one of the best death scenes in movie history. The scene is incredibly suspenseful, and it’s expertly executed. It sets the tone for the rest of the film, and it’s sure to send chills down your spine.
It’s a great Halloween movie
Ghost Ship is the perfect movie to watch around Halloween. It’s got everything you could want in a horror movie, including scares, gore, and suspense. If you’re looking for a good horror movie to watch this Halloween, especially this year on the movie’s 20th anniversary, you can’t go wrong with Ghost Ship. It’s a cult classic that deserves to be seen by a new generation of horror fans.
It’s an underrated gem
Despite its mixed reviews, Ghost Ship is an underrated gem. It’s a well-made horror movie that’s full of suspense and scares. If you’re looking for a good horror movie to watch, Ghost Ship is definitely worth checking out, especially on its 20th anniversary. It’s a cult classic that deserves to be seen by a new generation of horror fans.