Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

by

Here is a collection of 13 ghosts I have made for Halloween – each one is a combination of collaged playing cards and acrylic paint mounted on a wooden board.

More info: elmohood.com

#1 Hannibal Lecter – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#2 Financial Crash – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#3 Darth Vader – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#4 Michael Myers – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#5 Voldemort – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#6 Casper – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#7 Nosferatu – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#8 Chucky – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#9 Terminator – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#10 Freddy Krueger – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#11 Pennywise – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#12 Thanos – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

#13 Sauron – Elmo Hood

Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
