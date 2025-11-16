Ghost Artwork Made From Playing Cards By Elmo Hood (13 Pics)

Here is a collection of 13 ghosts I have made for Halloween – each one is a combination of collaged playing cards and acrylic paint mounted on a wooden board.
More info: elmohood.com
#1 Hannibal Lecter – Elmo Hood
#2 Financial Crash – Elmo Hood
#3 Darth Vader – Elmo Hood
#4 Michael Myers – Elmo Hood
#5 Voldemort – Elmo Hood
#6 Casper – Elmo Hood
#7 Nosferatu – Elmo Hood
#8 Chucky – Elmo Hood
#9 Terminator – Elmo Hood
#10 Freddy Krueger – Elmo Hood
#11 Pennywise – Elmo Hood
#12 Thanos – Elmo Hood
#13 Sauron – Elmo Hood
