GF Insists BF Buys Her 2nd Phone For “Personal Use,” People Online Try To Guess What It May Be For

A gut feeling can be a powerful force that guides you toward the things that are right for you and away from harmful situations. That’s why it’s important for people to pay attention to such hunches and take action even if it might be uncomfortable to do so.
That’s what one man did after his girlfriend of ten months demanded he buy her another phone for personal use, but refused to explain exactly why she wanted it. He started getting a gut feeling that something was wrong, and decided to hold her accountable.
Sometimes people might not be able to recognize their partner’s red flags until another person points them out
The poster explained that even though he had already bought one phone for his girlfriend, she asked him for another, but was vague as to what she was going to use it for
When the man questioned her about the second phone, she got mad at him and accused him of turning money into a “power thing”
The poster tried to rationalize his girlfriend’s behavior, but after netizens called her out for manipulation, he decided to end things once and for all
The man felt justified in his decision to break up, especially after his ex tried to turn the tables on him by accusing him of being controlling
Even though the OP had only been with his girlfriend for ten months, he didn’t mind buying her a phone because she wanted one. Unfortunately, she began taking advantage of his good nature and demanded that he get her a second cellphone for her birthday, but refused to explain why she needed it.
Although most people will do anything to make their partner happy, experts state that it’s important not to always give in to a demanding individual, as the relationship might end up becoming very transactional. It’s better to set healthy boundaries with them so that they also put in an equal amount of effort.
The OP also must have realized that his girlfriend was expecting too much from him by asking for another phone. She was being very vague about why she wanted it, and got mad at him for asking her questions. He didn’t know what to do because even if he pushed a little bit, she tried to make it seem like he was being controlling.
When situations like this arise where one partner might be hiding something from the other, advisors explain that it’s essential to remain calm. Rather than confronting the individual in a fit of rage, it’s best to discuss the matter after a little bit of time has passed, so that they might also be receptive to opening up.
Since the man had asked people for advice on his predicament, many folks told him that his partner’s behavior was quite sketchy and that he shouldn’t get her the second phone. He also thought over the matter in great detail and realized that he had been ignoring her red flags and trying to rationalize everything.
That’s why he finally decided to talk to her about her behavior and to share how manipulated he had felt because of it. Even though the woman had specifically demanded another cellphone, she tried to make it seem like it had all been a joke, and that he had just misunderstood her actions.
When a person tries to minimize their actions like this or make the other person doubt themselves, therapists state that it can be a form of gaslighting. This is the tactic manipulators might use to try to shift the blame and convince their loved ones that they didn’t do anything wrong.
Luckily, the man didn’t fall for his girlfriend’s cunning behavior, and he told her that he didn’t want to continue the relationship anymore. By paying attention to his gut feelings about her, he had managed to dodge a potentially problematic situation and maybe even more issues down the line.
What do you think the woman might have wanted to use the second phone for? We’d love to know your thoughts on this.
People were glad that the man took a stand against his girlfriend and felt that she had just been using him
