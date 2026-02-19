8 Things No One Tells You Before Getting A Tattoo, According To Our Tattoo Artists

Getting your first tattoo rarely happens in a perfectly calm, logical moment. More often, it arrives wrapped in adrenaline and emotion, with the sense that something meaningful is about to happen. Maybe it’s a spontaneous walk-in during a weekend trip. Maybe it’s a design you’ve had saved on your phone for years. Or maybe it’s one of those “let’s just do it” decisions made with friends, laughter, and a hint of rebellion.
Whatever the scenario, most people who get tattooed eventually reach the same quiet realization—sometimes weeks later, sometimes years down the line: I wish someone had told me this beforehand. Tattoo studios hear that sentence all the time. Not because tattoos are mistakes, but because they’re permanent experiences that most people only fully understand after they’ve gone through the process at least once.
So if you’re thinking about getting your first tattoo, or adding another to your collection, these are the things artists and studio staff genuinely wish everyone knew before sitting in the chair.
More info: sacredgold.shop
#1 Trust Your Artist (And Try Not To Crowdsource Too Many Opinions)
It’s tempting to ask everyone for feedback on a tattoo design. Friends, family, coworkers, group chats, social media followers, and suddenly your personal idea turns into a public debate.
The problem with crowdsourcing opinions is that most people don’t actually understand tattooing. They don’t know how designs age, how placement shifts with movement, or how certain details translate onto skin. Tattoo artists do.
Trusting the artist you chose isn’t blind faith; it’s respect for experience. A tattoo doesn’t need universal approval. It only needs to make sense to one person: the one wearing it.
Getting tattooed isn’t about rushing, but it’s not about overanalyzing every detail until fear takes over, either. The best experiences come from doing your research, choosing the right artist, and then allowing yourself to be present in the moment.
Most importantly, tattoos should be for you. Not for trends. Not for approval. Not to prove anything. Tattoos are personal, not performative. They don’t need an audience or a round of validation; they need meaning that resonates with the person wearing them. The most valuable lessons almost always come after the first tattoo, but knowing a few things beforehand can make the journey far smoother.
And if nothing else, remember this: everyone who’s heavily tattooed once stood exactly where you are now—excited, nervous, and just a little unprepared.
#2 Cheap Tattoos Often Become Expensive Problems
Budget concerns are completely understandable, but extremely low prices are often a red flag. Poor-quality tattoos don’t just look bad; they create long-term problems. Uneven lines, blowouts, patchy saturation, poor healing, and lasting regret are common results of rushed or inexperienced work.
Fixing those issues almost always costs far more than the original tattoo. Cover-ups are complex and limiting. Laser removal is expensive, time-consuming, and painful. What seemed like a bargain at first can quickly turn into a long, costly process.
A well-executed tattoo is an investment—not just in art, but in confidence and peace of mind.
#3 Names Are Risky And The Most Common Regret (Even When You’re “Sure”)
There are few things tattoo artists cover up more often than names. Ex-partners, former spouses, youthful romances that once felt permanent—names have a way of outlasting the relationships they were meant to honor.
Even when someone feels completely certain in the moment, life shifts. Relationships change. People grow. Tattoos, however, remain exactly as they are. Removing or covering a name is rarely simple, and almost never inexpensive.
Pausing before committing someone else’s name to your skin isn’t pessimistic; it’s practical. Some sentiments are better honored in ways that won’t require laser removal later.
#4 Tattoo Trends Fade – But Your Tattoo Won’t
Tattoo trends move fast. One year, it’s tiny minimalist symbols; the next, it’s micro quotes or whatever flash design is circulating on Pinterest. Social media has sped up the cycle even more, making certain styles feel inescapable, for a moment.
The problem is that tattoos don’t fade out the way trends do. What feels fresh and exciting today can start to feel dated or disconnected from who you are a few years down the line. Studios see it all the time: people who don’t regret having tattoos, but regret the reason they chose a specific design.
A simple rule of thumb helps: if you’d still love the tattoo even if no one else had it, or if it suddenly stopped being popular, you’re probably making the right choice.
#5 Always Eat First (And Don’t Show Up Hungover)
One of the most common mistakes artists see is clients arriving on an empty stomach, running on nothing but nerves and excitement. Tattooing puts your body under real physical stress, especially during longer sessions. Without proper fuel, that stress can turn into dizziness, shaking, nausea, or even fainting.
Eating beforehand isn’t optional; it’s preparation. A solid meal with carbohydrates and protein gives your body the steady energy it needs to manage pain and support healing. When your blood sugar is stable, your body handles the experience far better.
And while it should go without saying, showing up hungover only makes everything harder. Alcohol thins your blood, lowers your pain tolerance, and can affect how your skin behaves during the session. It can also lead to increased bleeding, which makes the artist’s job more difficult and the process less comfortable for you.
Skipping the bar the night before might not feel heroic, but your body, your artist, and your tattoo will thank you for it.
#6 You’re Always Allowed To Ask Questions
Many people sit through appointments in silence, worried they’ll ask something that sounds silly. In reality, tattoo studios expect questions. Aftercare, healing timelines, pain levels, placement adjustments—these conversations are normal, and they’re encouraged.
Artists would much rather answer questions than have someone leave feeling anxious or misinformed. Clear communication builds trust, and nothing improves a tattoo experience more than understanding what’s happening to your body.
If you’re unsure, speak up. Chances are, your artist has heard the question hundreds of times before, and will be glad you asked.
#7 Tattoos Are Addictive (And You Can Run Out Of Space Faster Than You Think)
Almost everyone walks into a studio convinced they’re getting “just one tattoo.” And almost no one sticks to that plan.
There’s something about the experience itself—the hum of the machine, the quiet focus, the moment you watch your skin transform—that pulls people in. Before long, many clients are booking appointments back-to-back, filling space faster than they ever imagined. What starts as a small symbol on the arm can quietly turn into a sleeve-in-progress, often without much pause for reflection.
The issue isn’t getting multiple tattoos, it’s getting them too quickly, without thinking long-term. Prime placement disappears fast. Styles evolve. Tastes shift. Many people end up covering or reworking early pieces simply because they didn’t leave room for growth. Thinking about cohesion, spacing, and future ideas from the beginning can save a lot of regret later.
#8 Tattoo Pain Depends Heavily On Placement
Many first-timers leave their initial session thinking tattoos aren’t that painful. Then they choose a different placement the next time, and reality sets in.
Pain varies dramatically depending on location. Areas with more bone, thinner skin, or a high concentration of nerve endings tend to be far more intense. The ribs, feet, knees, and inner arms have their reputations for a reason. Style plays a role, too: a delicate fine-line piece feels very different from dense blackwork or detailed realism.
Understanding this beforehand doesn’t make you weaker; it makes you prepared. Knowing what to expect allows you to pace yourself, breathe through it, and manage the experience instead of being blindsided by it.
