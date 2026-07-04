Geraldo Rivera: Bio And Career Highlights

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Geraldo Rivera: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Geraldo Rivera

July 4, 1943

New York City, New York, US

83 Years Old

Cancer

Geraldo Rivera: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Geraldo Rivera?

Geraldo Michael Rivera is an American journalist and talk show host known for his distinctive, often confrontational, interviewing style. His career has consistently blended hard-hitting investigative reporting with a flair for the dramatic.

He first captured widespread public attention with the 1986 live television special The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults. This highly anticipated event, though ultimately revealing an empty vault, became the highest-rated syndicated show in television history and solidified his national profile.

Early Life and Education

Family life in New York City shaped Gerald Michael Rivera, whose father was a Puerto Rican restaurant worker and mother was Ashkenazi Jewish. He was raised mostly Jewish, celebrating a bar mitzvah in his youth.

After attending West Babylon High School, Rivera pursued higher education at the State University of New York Maritime College and earned a business degree from the University of Arizona. He later obtained a Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School and undertook postgraduate work at the University of Pennsylvania Law School before attending a journalism program at Columbia University.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Geraldo Rivera’s personal life, with five marriages over the decades. He is currently married to Erica Michelle Levy, whom he wed in 2003.

Rivera is the father of five children: Gabriel Miguel Rivera, Isabella Holmes Rivera, Simone Cruickshank Rivera, Solita Liliana Rivera, and Cruz Grant Rivera. He shares Solita Liliana with Erica Michelle Levy, and his other children are from previous marriages.

Career Highlights

Geraldo Rivera’s journalism career launched with impactful investigative work, most notably his 1972 Peabody Award-winning report Willowbrook: The Last Great Disgrace. This exposé revealed the shocking abuse of patients at Willowbrook State School and led to significant reform.

His flair for television spectacles was evident when he hosted the 1986 special The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults, which garnered record-breaking ratings. Rivera then led his own popular syndicated talk show, Geraldo, for eleven seasons, becoming the first Hispanic to host such a program.

Throughout his career, Rivera has collected numerous accolades, including three national and seven local Emmy Awards, two Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Awards, and two Columbia-DuPont Awards, cementing his legacy as a prominent media figure.

Signature Quote

“When you’re fighting for what you believe in, it’s not always pretty, but it’s always worth it.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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