George Hamilton: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
George Hamilton
August 12, 1939
Memphis, Tennessee, US
87 Years Old
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Who Is George Hamilton?
George Stevens Hamilton is an American actor known for his debonair style and perpetual tan. His charismatic screen presence has graced Hollywood for decades.
He first gained widespread notice for his role in the 1960 romantic comedy Where the Boys Are. This film showcased his charm and helped establish him as a leading man.
Early Life and Education
George Stevens Hamilton was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and spent his formative years in Blytheville, Arkansas, with his mother, Ann Stevens Hamilton, a socialite, and his father, bandleader George William “Spike” Hamilton. His early life involved frequent moves and a close relationship with his maternal grandparents.
He attended Hackley School in New York and Palm Beach High School in Florida, where he developed a passion for acting. Hamilton won a “Best Actor in Florida” award during high school, which solidified his interest in performing.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked George Hamilton’s life, notably his marriage to actress Alana Stewart from 1972 to 1975. He also publicly dated Lynda Bird Johnson, daughter of US President Lyndon B. Johnson, in 1966.
Hamilton has two sons: Ashley George Hamilton, with Alana Stewart, and George Thomas Hamilton, with former girlfriend Kimberly Blackford. He remains romantically unattached but enjoys dating.
Career Highlights
George Hamilton’s breakthrough came with his Golden Globe-winning performance as Most Promising Newcomer for the 1959 film Crime and Punishment U.S.A. He followed this success with a memorable role in the 1960 romantic comedy Where the Boys Are.
Hamilton later became a comedy star with the box-office hit Love at First Bite in 1979, where he spoofed Count Dracula. Beyond acting, he launched the George Hamilton Skin Care System and tanning salons, leveraging his iconic sun-kissed image.
He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on his 70th birthday in 2009, cementing Hamilton’s long-standing presence in entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I am content with what I am, and what I’m supposed to be to people who don’t know me.”
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