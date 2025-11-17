98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Are you a rare specimen of a human who enjoyed learning geometry in school? If so, you might especially enjoy this post since it’s all about geometric tattoos.
Whether you are a math wizard, someone who likes their tattoos sharp and crisp, or have this thing, call it a non-sexual attraction to straight lines and other small tattoos, whatever the case is, geometric tattoo designs might be something you should look into before heading to your next tattoo appointment.
There are many reasons to go for a geometric tattoo: They evoke the feeling of harmony, symmetry, and sometimes even mystery. Just something about straight lines, dots, and perfect shapes makes these geometrical tattoos pleasing to look at. Also, a geometric feature can be included in almost any tattoo design, adding that extra detail to your inkwork.
For example, if you want a wolf tattoo but don’t want it done in the favored realism style, by letting your tattoo artist stylize it, you can have a geometric wolf tattoo that will be highly personalized and unique. Also, if you are keen on your tattoo, it has a specific meaning; lucky for you, geometric-shaped tattoos are rich in symbolism. Various geometric shapes can represent simplified renditions of real-life entities, such as the Sun, Moon, clock, or something just as challenging to depict by just using shapes, like flowers or animals.
To gather all these ideas together, we scoured the internet for some of the most creative geometric tattoo ideas that will hopefully serve you some inspiration for your next tattoo. And don’t be squared if you didn’t find an idea that clicked with you, as we have a few more parts of aesthetically pleasing tattoos coming your way! However, if you did love some of the geometric tattoo designs we listed below, remember to give them an upvote!
#1 My Pup Who Passed Away In Half Geometric Form Done By Anthony Triana At 27 Tattoo, Phoenix, AZ
Image source: njasan
#2 Geometric Lepidoptera Piece By Lucas At Innerlight Tattoo, Torrance CA
Image source: he-was-number-wan
#3 Galactic Whale
Image source: rodrigo_tas
#4 Geometric Fox By Cho At Temperance Tattoo, San Francisco , CA
Image source: PiranhaPursuit
#5 The Big Black Triangle Is Already There And We’ve Added The Rest!
Image source: inkbymimi
#6 My First Tattoo, Geometric Tattoo Done By Sean Hall At Black Lantern Tattoo In Dana Point
Image source: SwolebiWanKenobi
#7 My Geometric Floral Snake, Done By Regina Estrada At Temperance Tattoo, SF
Image source: SUH_DEW
#8 Camera Geometric Tattoo – Dres X Of 37 Tattoo In Lima, Perú
Image source: intlvert
#9 Geometric Sword Piece By Jesse At The Lab Tattoo In Wilmington Delaware
Image source: danksmoakes
#10 Geometric/Mandala Hummingbird Done By Jason Call At Inkling Tatoo In Dallas, TX
Image source: guitartraveler
#11 Geometric Deer With Headdress By Antonio At True Line Tattoo, NJ
Image source: jaredphobia
#12 Ornamental Moon
Image source: andredecamargo
#13 Geometric Owl Done On Shin By Derek Martinez At Heathen Tattoo In Durango CO
Image source: Material-Sky3951
#14 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: tattoo.latvia
#15 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: geometrip_small
#16 This Project Has Everything I Love About It: Geometry, Lettering, Shapes… Put The Project Together Surprisingly Quickly – In An Evening
Image source: melody_tatts
#17 Geometric Feather And Origami Birds
Image source: siminamina
#18 New Tattoo For Miss Fox
Image source: riseandreign_piercings
#19 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: deadshamburgertattoo
#20 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: bhorn.tattoo
#21 Geometric Leg Sleeve By Raul Wesche At Gold Rush Tattoo Collective In Houston
Image source: KevinBeaugrand
#22 Fine Line / Geometric Half Sleeve By Peter At Flow Tattoo, Toronto
Image source: Fuzzy-Lion
#23 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: objekt.ttt
#24 Simplicity Is So Beautiful!
Image source: bombshelltattoo
#25 Abstract Geometric Tattoo By Emma Bundonis At Through The Third Eye In London
Image source: gangsta_panda_
#26 Got This Tattoo At Ancient Tattoos, Bangalore, India. Geometric Hummingbird
Image source: itsShnik
#27 Geometric Rocky Mountains at New Tribe Tattoo; Toronto, ON
Image source: Raggamuppet
#28 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_raven
#29 Had An Absolute Blast Tattooing This
Image source: chrisdixontattoo
#30 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: chazsci
#31 Healed Lion
Image source: gil.kolja
#32 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: kristiana.s.lines
#33 Finished Up This Geometric Heart Today! Those Crystals Are Healed!!!
Image source: jennie_kiebler_art
#34 A Mountain Could Be A Symbol Of Them Overcoming Something Major In Their Life
Image source: harttattoosindia
#35 Geometric Mountain Piece From Other Week
Image source: kevin.waltz
#36 If They Stand Behind You Protect Them. If They Stand Beside You Respect Them. If They Stand Against You Defeat Them
Image source: d_ashtattoos
#37 Geometric Fox And Stipple Rose
Image source: dougietattoo
#38 Botánico
Image source: p.inkhousestudio
#39 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: malwina8
#40 Tattoo Number 8 Is A Work Of Art Featuring My Favorite Flowers⠀
Image source: elizabeth.d.acampora
#41 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: tattooer_sz
#42 Back Of The Arm Floral Piece For Brielle
Image source: allyssabollmann
#43 Start Of A Geometric Leg Sleeve By Aston Reynolds At Indigo Tattoo Norwich UK
Image source: Blastface
#44 Geometric Planet Piece By Anna At My Religion Tattoo (Reno, NV). I Really Couldn’t Be Happier With How This Turned Out
Image source: Astrophotography
#45 Geometric Molecules Done By Dave Fusco At The Beauty Mark Tattoo, Canton, CT
Image source: amaxonor212
#46 Elephant
Image source: negro_magenta
#47 My Favourite Band, Mayday (May Heaven)
Image source: tattooist_basil
#48 Dotwork Cat, Mandala By Lauren Marie Sutton At Redwood Tattoo Studio, Manchester, UK
Image source: imgur.com
#49 Respecting The Movement And Fluidity Of The Body Is Fundamental To Obtain A Piece That Suits You (Open Agenda)
Image source: paolotattoos_
#50 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: blk_neko
#51 Mortal Kombat Artisic Version
Image source: ckyka.too
#52 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: kingsofqueenstattoo
#53 Growing Up
Image source: meli_wolf_ttt
#54 Bit Of Geometric Patterns For Today
Image source: reecebuttontattooartist
#55 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: geometrip_small
#56 Geometric Mountain Tattoo
Image source: mglatattoo
#57 Cool Geometric Rose The Client’s Brother Designed For Her And I Made Permanent
Image source: saffiasco
#58 Foxy And Cub For Tara
Image source: chong.tattoo
#59 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: chrisnantz
#60 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: needle.mistress
#61 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: igniteink
#62 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: domensions_tatu
#63 Custom Design “Deer Water Color”
Image source: mr.d.tattooworks_paris
#64 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: defliketonestattoo
#65 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: geometrip_small
#66 Geometrical Lion – Artist: Kelsey Moore – Stain In Pain Tattoo In Chicago, IL
Image source: Silversun5
#67 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: samueleink
#68 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: queen.of.hearts.bodyart
#69 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: sailorsnmermaids
#70 Geometric Flower!
Image source: greensavenuetattooshop
#71 Geometric Flower Tattoo
Image source: estelle_numtattoo
#72 Geometric Hand Tattoo To Finish Up My Psychedelic Sleeve – By David Goldstein at Dead Gods Tattoo (Tigard, OR)
Image source: lm_Batman
#73 Geometric Dotwork Lion. Wojtek, Inkdependent Tattoos, Edinburgh UK
Image source: zfpm
#74 Today I Got To Finish This Watercolor Lotus Flower!
Image source: katielundquistink
#75 Fun Day Tattooing Some Fun People
Image source: russelllucky7tahoe
#76 Kyla’s First Tattoos
Image source: james_miner_tattoo
#77 Close Up Of An Arm
Image source: limptattoo
#78 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: geometra_ttt
#79 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: studio23_sj
#80 “Annapurna Project”
Image source: kweeny.bats
#81 Geometric Flowers
Image source: la_balena_nera
#82 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: massimodinellotattoo
#83 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: genevieve_vialle
#84 Special Geometric Pocket Watch
Image source: mark_bash_tattoo
#85 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: lisemichel.tt
#86 Small Kind Of Geometric With Wave Done!
Image source: ahbeesiang_bugistattoo
#87 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: amarovega
#88 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: banky7_tattooist
#89 My Geometric Jolteon Tattoo
Image source: Hurfdan
#90 Geometric, Realistic Wolf By Victor Ang At Exotic Tattoo And Piercings In Singapore
Image source: devilspaintball
#91 “Life Isn’t About Finding Yourself, It’s About Creating Yourself”
Image source: samari.artandtattoos
#92 Impossible Triangles, First Tattoo. Done By Jaime At Foundry Ink, Mooloolaba QLD
Image source: NuclearNoonga
#93 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: kazetattoo_
#94 Part Of Healed
Image source: boting_tattoo
#95 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: melissadowart
#96 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: fat.tat.john
#97 Geometric Tattoo
Image source: geometra_ttt
#98 Empathy The Ability To Understand And Share Feelings Of Another
Image source: calypso_tattoos
