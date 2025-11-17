98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

by

Are you a rare specimen of a human who enjoyed learning geometry in school? If so, you might especially enjoy this post since it’s all about geometric tattoos.

Whether you are a math wizard, someone who likes their tattoos sharp and crisp, or have this thing, call it a non-sexual attraction to straight lines and other small tattoos, whatever the case is, geometric tattoo designs might be something you should look into before heading to your next tattoo appointment.

There are many reasons to go for a geometric tattoo: They evoke the feeling of harmony, symmetry, and sometimes even mystery. Just something about straight lines, dots, and perfect shapes makes these geometrical tattoos pleasing to look at. Also, a geometric feature can be included in almost any tattoo design, adding that extra detail to your inkwork.

For example, if you want a wolf tattoo but don’t want it done in the favored realism style, by letting your tattoo artist stylize it, you can have a geometric wolf tattoo that will be highly personalized and unique. Also, if you are keen on your tattoo, it has a specific meaning; lucky for you, geometric-shaped tattoos are rich in symbolism. Various geometric shapes can represent simplified renditions of real-life entities, such as the Sun, Moon, clock, or something just as challenging to depict by just using shapes, like flowers or animals.

To gather all these ideas together, we scoured the internet for some of the most creative geometric tattoo ideas that will hopefully serve you some inspiration for your next tattoo. And don’t be squared if you didn’t find an idea that clicked with you, as we have a few more parts of aesthetically pleasing tattoos coming your way! However, if you did love some of the geometric tattoo designs we listed below, remember to give them an upvote!

#1 My Pup Who Passed Away In Half Geometric Form Done By Anthony Triana At 27 Tattoo, Phoenix, AZ

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: njasan

#2 Geometric Lepidoptera Piece By Lucas At Innerlight Tattoo, Torrance CA

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: he-was-number-wan

#3 Galactic Whale

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: rodrigo_tas

#4 Geometric Fox By Cho At Temperance Tattoo, San Francisco , CA

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: PiranhaPursuit

#5 The Big Black Triangle Is Already There And We’ve Added The Rest!

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: inkbymimi

#6 My First Tattoo, Geometric Tattoo Done By Sean Hall At Black Lantern Tattoo In Dana Point

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: SwolebiWanKenobi

#7 My Geometric Floral Snake, Done By Regina Estrada At Temperance Tattoo, SF

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: SUH_DEW

#8 Camera Geometric Tattoo – Dres X Of 37 Tattoo In Lima, Perú

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: intlvert

#9 Geometric Sword Piece By Jesse At The Lab Tattoo In Wilmington Delaware

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: danksmoakes

#10 Geometric/Mandala Hummingbird Done By Jason Call At Inkling Tatoo In Dallas, TX

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: guitartraveler

#11 Geometric Deer With Headdress By Antonio At True Line Tattoo, NJ

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: jaredphobia

#12 Ornamental Moon

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: andredecamargo

#13 Geometric Owl Done On Shin By Derek Martinez At Heathen Tattoo In Durango CO

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: Material-Sky3951

#14 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: tattoo.latvia

#15 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: geometrip_small

#16 This Project Has Everything I Love About It: Geometry, Lettering, Shapes… Put The Project Together Surprisingly Quickly – In An Evening

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: melody_tatts

#17 Geometric Feather And Origami Birds

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: siminamina

#18 New Tattoo For Miss Fox

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: riseandreign_piercings

#19 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: deadshamburgertattoo

#20 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: bhorn.tattoo

#21 Geometric Leg Sleeve By Raul Wesche At Gold Rush Tattoo Collective In Houston

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: KevinBeaugrand

#22 Fine Line / Geometric Half Sleeve By Peter At Flow Tattoo, Toronto

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: Fuzzy-Lion

#23 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: objekt.ttt

#24 Simplicity Is So Beautiful!

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: bombshelltattoo

#25 Abstract Geometric Tattoo By Emma Bundonis At Through The Third Eye In London

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: gangsta_panda_

#26 Got This Tattoo At Ancient Tattoos, Bangalore, India. Geometric Hummingbird

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: itsShnik

#27 Geometric Rocky Mountains at New Tribe Tattoo; Toronto, ON

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: Raggamuppet

#28 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: tattooist_raven

#29 Had An Absolute Blast Tattooing This

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: chrisdixontattoo

#30 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: chazsci

#31 Healed Lion

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: gil.kolja

#32 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: kristiana.s.lines

#33 Finished Up This Geometric Heart Today! Those Crystals Are Healed!!!

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: jennie_kiebler_art

#34 A Mountain Could Be A Symbol Of Them Overcoming Something Major In Their Life

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: harttattoosindia

#35 Geometric Mountain Piece From Other Week

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: kevin.waltz

#36 If They Stand Behind You Protect Them. If They Stand Beside You Respect Them. If They Stand Against You Defeat Them

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: d_ashtattoos

#37 Geometric Fox And Stipple Rose

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: dougietattoo

#38 Botánico

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: p.inkhousestudio

#39 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: malwina8

#40 Tattoo Number 8 Is A Work Of Art Featuring My Favorite Flowers⠀

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: elizabeth.d.acampora

#41 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: tattooer_sz

#42 Back Of The Arm Floral Piece For Brielle

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: allyssabollmann

#43 Start Of A Geometric Leg Sleeve By Aston Reynolds At Indigo Tattoo Norwich UK

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: Blastface

#44 Geometric Planet Piece By Anna At My Religion Tattoo (Reno, NV). I Really Couldn’t Be Happier With How This Turned Out

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: Astrophotography

#45 Geometric Molecules Done By Dave Fusco At The Beauty Mark Tattoo, Canton, CT

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: amaxonor212

#46 Elephant

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: negro_magenta

#47 My Favourite Band, Mayday (May Heaven)

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: tattooist_basil

#48 Dotwork Cat, Mandala By Lauren Marie Sutton At Redwood Tattoo Studio, Manchester, UK

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: imgur.com

#49 Respecting The Movement And Fluidity Of The Body Is Fundamental To Obtain A Piece That Suits You (Open Agenda)

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: paolotattoos_

#50 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: blk_neko

#51 Mortal Kombat Artisic Version

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: ckyka.too

#52 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: kingsofqueenstattoo

#53 Growing Up

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: meli_wolf_ttt

#54 Bit Of Geometric Patterns For Today

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: reecebuttontattooartist

#55 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: geometrip_small

#56 Geometric Mountain Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: mglatattoo

#57 Cool Geometric Rose The Client’s Brother Designed For Her And I Made Permanent

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: saffiasco

#58 Foxy And Cub For Tara

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: chong.tattoo

#59 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: chrisnantz

#60 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: needle.mistress

#61 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: igniteink

#62 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: domensions_tatu

#63 Custom Design “Deer Water Color”

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: mr.d.tattooworks_paris

#64 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: defliketonestattoo

#65 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: geometrip_small

#66 Geometrical Lion – Artist: Kelsey Moore – Stain In Pain Tattoo In Chicago, IL

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: Silversun5

#67 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: samueleink

#68 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: queen.of.hearts.bodyart

#69 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: sailorsnmermaids

#70 Geometric Flower!

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: greensavenuetattooshop

#71 Geometric Flower Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: estelle_numtattoo

#72 Geometric Hand Tattoo To Finish Up My Psychedelic Sleeve – By David Goldstein at Dead Gods Tattoo (Tigard, OR)

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: lm_Batman

#73 Geometric Dotwork Lion. Wojtek, Inkdependent Tattoos, Edinburgh UK

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: zfpm

#74 Today I Got To Finish This Watercolor Lotus Flower!

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: katielundquistink

#75 Fun Day Tattooing Some Fun People

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: russelllucky7tahoe

#76 Kyla’s First Tattoos

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: james_miner_tattoo

#77 Close Up Of An Arm

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: limptattoo

#78 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: geometra_ttt

#79 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: studio23_sj

#80 “Annapurna Project”

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: kweeny.bats

#81 Geometric Flowers

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: la_balena_nera

#82 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: massimodinellotattoo

#83 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: genevieve_vialle

#84 Special Geometric Pocket Watch

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: mark_bash_tattoo

#85 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: lisemichel.tt

#86 Small Kind Of Geometric With Wave Done!

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: ahbeesiang_bugistattoo

#87 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: amarovega

#88 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: banky7_tattooist

#89 My Geometric Jolteon Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: Hurfdan

#90 Geometric, Realistic Wolf By Victor Ang At Exotic Tattoo And Piercings In Singapore

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: devilspaintball

#91 “Life Isn’t About Finding Yourself, It’s About Creating Yourself”

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: samari.artandtattoos

#92 Impossible Triangles, First Tattoo. Done By Jaime At Foundry Ink, Mooloolaba QLD

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: NuclearNoonga

#93 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: kazetattoo_

#94 Part Of Healed

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: boting_tattoo

#95 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: melissadowart

#96 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: fat.tat.john

#97 Geometric Tattoo

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: geometra_ttt

#98 Empathy The Ability To Understand And Share Feelings Of Another

98 Geometric Tattoos And Ideas If You Keep Circling Around What Tattoo To Get Next

Image source: calypso_tattoos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
49 Anime Recommendations If Aliens Are Your Thing
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Remembering Ed Murray
3 min read
Nov, 28, 2020
Guy Tells Wife About Her Husband’s Affair Because It Was Interrupting His Sleep
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Humans Are Metal”: This Online Group Celebrates People That Are Real-Life Heroes (50 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Decides To Ruin 11-Year Friendship After Seeing What Her BFF Did On Girls’ Night
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Not Trying To Brag, But I’ve Got Strawberries Growing As Big As Lemons Over Here
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.