Sketch Tattoos By Frank Carrilho Show The Beauty Of Imperfection

Brazilian tattoo artist Frank Carrilho turns geometry into something more than a class you had to take over in summer school. Employing a style similar to Turkey’s Bicem Sinik or LA’s Dr. Woo, Carrilho uses straight lines, black ink, and stippling to create designs that look half-sketched and half drawn, letting you catch a glimpse of the geometric forms that serve as any artist’s basic building blocks.
After working as an apprentice from 2008 to 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Carrilho began his professional career, spending time at several studios to improve his craft. In 2012, he tried his hand at opening his own tattoo shop; as of 2015, he’s affiliated with the studio “Queen Of Hearts Tattoos,” in Lisbon, Portugal.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
