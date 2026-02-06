If You Think You’re A Geography Expert, Try Acing These 35 True-Or-False Questions

by

Welcome back to another geography true-or-false quiz! This challenge will put your global knowledge to the test – from towering mountains and hidden waterways to strange borders and natural wonders that don’t always work the way you expect.

Some questions are warm-ups. Others are designed to trip up even seasoned travelers and trivia fans. You’ll need more than just capital cities and country flags to ace this one – logic, geography myths, and real-world facts all come into play.

Ready to prove how world-savvy you really are? Begin!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
