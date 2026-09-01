Most People Can’t Spot More Than 12/16 Geography Mistakes: Prove You’re Above Average

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Welcome back to the Geography Minefield: Part 4! 🗺️

These world maps are full of traps, and only the sharpest eyes will survive this round. Your mission hasn’t changed, but the stakes are higher: spot the hidden map errors, match the right flags, and spot the wrong borders before they catch you.

Put your geography knowledge to the test with 16 ultimate map trivia questions. Take a deep breath, trust your instincts, and let’s see if you can navigate Part 4 like a true pro.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Most People Can’t Spot More Than 12/16 Geography Mistakes: Prove You’re Above Average

Yan Krukau

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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