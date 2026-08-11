22 World Geography Questions Based On Maps That Start Easy, Then Get Tricky

Put your skills to the test with this World Countries Quiz featuring 22 geography questions based entirely on maps. From identifying countries and their capitals to recognizing borders, seas, oceans, and neighboring nations, each question will challenge a different aspect of your world geography knowledge.
Some questions are straightforward, while others require a sharp eye for maps and a solid understanding of the world’s geography. Whether you’re a geography enthusiast, a student, or simply love a good map quiz, this challenge is a fun way to see how much you really know.
Can you identify all 22 countries, answer questions about their borders, seas, and capitals, and get a perfect score? Let’s find out! 👀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Monstera Production
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