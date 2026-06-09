“Is It Peru Or Brazil?”: Prove Your Geography Skills With These 27 Rotated World Maps

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Recognizing countries on a world map might sound simple… until the maps start spinning, stretching, twisting, and breaking apart. In this geography challenge, familiar places won’t look the way you expect them to. Some maps have been rotated or flipped upside down, while others have been sliced and distorted to make even the easiest countries surprisingly difficult to recognize. 🗺️

Your mission is to identify all 27 countries hidden behind these tricky map transformations. Some will be obvious, while others will completely mess with your sense of direction. Whether you’re a geography expert ready to prove your map skills or just looking for a fun brain challenge, this quiz is designed to test how well you really know the world. 😃

Get ready to second-guess everything you know about maps, and let the challenge begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Is It Peru Or Brazil?”: Prove Your Geography Skills With These 27 Rotated World Maps

Image credits: Andrew Stutesman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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