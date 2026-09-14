82 Brilliantly Practical Product Designs That Prove Someone Out There Is Truly Working For Us All

There are two types of problems. The ones that you know exist and make your daily life miserable. And those that you aren’t even aware of, though they make your life worse. Luckily, ingenious designers are working hard (and smart!) to solve both—and Bored Panda is here to celebrate their success.
Our team is featuring the most creative, consumer-friendly, and brilliant design ideas that solve everyday problems and make your life better. Check out our favorite designs below. Just keep in mind, there’s no going back: you might start seeing daily nuisances that are begging for solutions everywhere now!
#1 My Oven Shows The Start Time Incase You Did Not Start A Timer
Image source: Fearless-Professor33
#2 This Apartment Complex Pool With Wheelchair Access!
Image source: hailaaron
#3 This Chair In An Office Cafeteria Has A Notch To Hang Bags
Image source: tanaysoley
Design should make your life better, easier, and more convenient. Or is that just us?
Genuine empathy cannot and should not be taken out of the equation when you’re brainstorming possible designs, running focus groups and tests, and testing the appeal of your product, space, service, or idea.
You are, after all, designing these things for someone to use them. So, you should find a way to introduce empathy in every step of the design process.
#4 The Hospital My Wife Delivered At Gives You A Kit So You Can Have A “Birth Day” Party
Image source: Richey4TheStars
#5 This Store Has A Winter Simulator For Testing Out Winter Clothing
Image source: j1ggy
#6 Lightswitches That Show What They Are For
Image source: Green_Illustrator482
As a designer, you hold a huge advantage if you’re able to empathize and have the ability to put yourself in users’ and consumers’ shoes. You need to consider their wants and needs and understand their experiences and daily frustrations. And that requires periodically setting your ego aside so that you see the broader range of perspectives and implications.
That being said, you also need to counterweigh consumer-friendly ideas with your personal vision and skills. As a professional, you bring unique features and aesthetics to a product that you can’t achieve just by doing what the wisdom of the crowd tells you to.
#7 This Sturdy Runner Allows People Using Wheelchairs Or Walkers To Access Our Local Beach
Image source: Searcher1217
#8 The Employees At This Venue Have The Location Of The Restroom On Their Shirts
Image source: Crenchlowe
#9 A Black Towel In My Hotel Room For Make-Up So The White Ones Don’t Get Stained
Image source: Jackinmybox
As a designer, you’re constantly balancing your vision with consumers’ needs, function and form, and the profitability of your ideas against how accessible they are to the public.
It’s tough, and not every professional gets it right. But those who manage to find the right balance between these opposites tend to stand out with their designs and body of work.
#10 This Gate That Allows Horses But Not Vehicles
Image source: Blencathra
#11 My School’s Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Colour When It Gets Too Loud
Image source: Blackborealis
#12 This Parking Garages Floor Names To Help You Remember Where You Parked
Image source: imknapik
“Empathizing with the people you design for is almost always the first step in design frameworks because it helps you put aside your assumptions and gain insight into what people do, think, and feel. This is why many brands follow those frameworks and start their design process by conducting research and synthesizing key learnings about customers,” Forrester explains.
#13 My New Inhalers Have A Countdown (200 Uses Total) On Them So I Don’t Have To Keep Track Of When They Need To Be Replaced (UK)
Image source: IndividualAtmosphere
#14 My New Sheets Have Tags Identifying The Long Side And The Short Side
Image source: KMHMD
#15 In Tallinn Airport, One Of The Mens Bathrooms Has Step By Step Instructions On Tying A Tie
Image source: Suslik1415
However, empathy tends to be forgotten in later stages of the design process because of the fast pace of work, a lack of alignment between teams, and differing views on empathy itself.
The latter is sometimes seen as a single step, not as part of the entire process. So it doesn’t always make it into the final product.
#16 This Beginner Chess Set Lists The Possible Moves On Each Piece
Image source: adarunti
#17 They Put Rails Under The Benches In This Park So You Can Always Be In The Shadow
Image source: shewalkinglikea
#18 What Took So Long? Breville Has A Hole In The Plug On Their Appliance Cords Making Them Easier To Pull Out
Image source: BigD_277
“Many teams empathize with customers, but they don’t design for empathy,” Forrester stresses.
The idea is to view empathy not just as a means to an end (meeting customers’ needs) but also as an end in itself.
“Designing for empathy means designing experiences that not only meet customers’ needs but also show that you are emotionally connected to them and understand their experiences. It creates meaningful moments for your customers, builds brand loyalty, and humanizes the experience by demonstrating that a brand understands its customers’ needs, emotions, and that their relationship is not merely transactional.”
#19 An Inclined Driveway That Has Stairs
Image source: luckydice1224
#20 Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design
Image source: effinwhitey
#21 This Cup Holder At My Workplace For When You’re Carrying Too Much
Image source: shockfella
So, let’s assume that you’ve got a great team of talented and smart designers, and you’re already thinking about how to put your target clients’, customers’, and consumers’ needs first. How do you actually set yourself apart from other companies making similar products and offering similar services?
You can focus on your brand identity. This helps you differentiate yourself from the consumer’s perspective by communicating your value and purpose.
#22 In Japan, Baggage Scales Are Flat On The Ground, So You Don’t Have To Lift Your Heavy Suitcases
Image source: ibrahim_a
#23 This Park Has A Swing For Kids In A Wheelchair
Image source: Tormenca
#24 The Construction Guy Near My House As A Solar Powered Fan Helmet To Stay Cool
Image source: Kevtron
In short, effective brand marketing helps you create a memorable and positive image in the target audience’s mind. And loyal, returning customers who are genuinely happy with what you offer are wonderful for business. It’s a ‘win-win’ for everyone. But this goes beyond sketching a good logo for your company and drafting a catchy slogan.
“This [brand marketing] involves consistent messaging, design, and promotion strategies tailored to the desired identity,” Investopedia emphasizes.
And for that, you need extensive research before you launch your product, a clear target market, and a holistic design philosophy that keeps your identity clear at all times.
#25 Construction Company Covering Neighboring Cars To Keep Them Dust Free
Image source: diamondx911
#26 This Clothes Dryer Has A Plug Holder For The Powrr Cord So It Doesnt’ Flail Around While Trying To Move It
Image source: w1gg135
#27 This Tie Is Made With A Microfiber Lining So You Can Clean Your Phone Screen
Image source: [deleted]
What are some small but annoying problems that you keep stumbling across that you wish could be solved?
What cool and creative design ideas have you seen in your local area that solve everyday issues?
We want to hear your perspective! Scroll down to the bottom of this list to join the conversation in the comments.
#28 Beijing Subway Allows Riders To Pay With Plastic Bottles, A Good Way To Re-Cycle Them
Image source: Coffee-ly
#29 Our Refrigerator Has Revolving Levels So You Can Reach Everything Easily
Image source: seraphim2703
#30 This Keypad Randomizes The Numbers Every Time So Someone Doesn’t Figure Out The Password From Your Hand Movements
Image source: celebi1023
#31 Refillable Detergent In Prague, Czech
Image source: starlightexpress3005
#32 At The Uffizi Gallery In Florence, They Have Versions Of Paintings So That Blind Visitors Can Still Enjoy The Art
Image source: Peanut_Legend
#33 Parking Lines Go Up The Wall So You Can Properly Park Your Car
Image source: chismosa_
#34 Brilliant Idea If You Do/Don’t Want To Be Bothered While Shopping
Image source: EmotionalGoodBoy
#35 I Found A Wallet On A Saturday, I Left A Note In A Way So Only The Real Owner Could Contact Me
Image source: MixaLv
#36 Free Vegetable Leaves For Pets In My Local Supermarket’s Produce Section
Image source: Lord_Stahlregen
#37 The Guy Who Does The Grass For My Building Left A Rectangle Of Wild Flowers So The Bees Can Use Them
Image source: Gaddanger
#38 Not Only Does It Keep Your Page; It Keeps Your Line
Image source: MrsGHart
#39 The Beaches Here In The Netherlands Have Free Sunscreen Dispensers
Image source: BigBosslalilulelo
#40 The Bathroom I Went To At A Restaurant Had Free Feminine Hygiene Products
Image source: gingerfest88
#41 Atlanta Airport Bathroom Has Lights To Tell You Which Stalls Are Occupied
Image source: ProbablyNotTori
#42 An Old TV Repurposed Into A Cat Bed For My Cat’s Birthday
Image source: BrewCoven
#43 Medicine Section At My Local Rite Aid Has A Magnifying Glass To Help Visually Impaired People Read The Labels
Image source: Chair4
#44 My Shower Has A Flip Down Footrest For Leg Shaving
Image source: avboden
#45 For Those Times You Reeeealy Want Your Binding To Come Out Even. :)
Image source: megheanne
#46 My Movie Theater Has A Sign For End Credits
Image source: Crafted_20
#47 This House Put A Free Feed Dispenser On The Fence So People Walking By Can Give Their Alpacas A Treat
Image source: onlyhereforthelmaos
#48 This Highlighter Has A Clear Part To Show You What You’re Highlighting
Image source: chillin_krillin
#49 This Toilet Paper Has A Smaller Roll Inside That You Can Take On The Go
Image source: BrndyAlxndr
#50 My Son’s Homework Has A Barcode That When Scanned Takes Him To An Instructional Youtube Video Posted By His Teacher Related To The Lesson
Image source: nameihate
#51 This Bikers Jacket Has Signal And Brake Lights
Image source: joat217
#52 My Daughter’s First Grade Classroom Has Desks With Pedals So Kids Can Move While Learning
Image source: LurkerMcLurkerton
#53 In Seoul, The Gas Pumps Hang From The Roof
Image source: [deleted]
#54 This Elevator Has Buttons You Can Press With Your Feet If Your Hands Are Full
Image source: WharFalcon
#55 This Car Won’t Let Me Listen To Music Unless I Put My Seatbelt On
Image source: Leavemymarc
#56 This Museum In Berlin Has ‘Touchable’ Versions Of Their Paintings For Blind People
Image source: ppmtn
#57 Doctors Paint The Mri Machine In The Children’s Clinic To Look Like A Submarine
Image source: whiteShtef
#58 A Very Interactive Cpr Training Kiosk At The Airport
Image source: bostoncommon902
#59 This Soap Bottle Lists A Purpose For Each Ingredient
Image source: Indykat13
#60 My University Sent Me A Wallet-Sized Diploma
Image source: frankp0013
#61 My Spatula Has A Little Stand So It Doesn’t Touch The Counter
Image source: dgroove8
#62 Useful Packaging
Image source: Brone9
#63 The Way These Earphones Are Packaged Conveys Their Intended Purpose
Image source: EastCoastHustler
#64 Coffee Mug That Prevents The Coffee From Dripping All The Way Down
Image source: luxury
#65 Whale Tissue Dispenser
Image source: luxury
#66 Table Designed To Leave Hearts On Your Carpet
Image source: luxury
#67 Game Of Thrones Doorstop
Image source: luxury
#68 Giraffe Crane Standing Tall Above The Rest
Image source: luxury
#69 Piano Door Bell Music At Your Doorstep
Image source: luxury
#70 The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach
Image source: Chazster567
#71 This Staircase Has A Crevice To Roll Your Bike Up The Stairs
Image source: CaseyYouSoon
#72 Beach Has Baskets For People To Help Clean Up
Image source: MusicGoose
#73 In Norway You Get A Small Amount Of Money For Recycling Bottles/Cans. They’re Often Collected By Poor People, Homeless Etc. A Lot Of Our Trash Cans Has These Holders Around Them So People Don’t Have To Search Through The Trash To Collect Them
Image source: idunnomysex
#74 These Public Swing Powered Chargers For Your Phone In A Train Station
Image source: Suckerburg1
#75 These Public Benches Are Reversible, So You Can Choose To Look At People, Or Boats
Image source: thoughtgun
#76 If You’re An Elderly Or Disabled, You Will Receive A Card That Enables You To Cross The Road With A Longer Countdown Time (Singapore)
Image source: Caesar95
#77 Train Seats In Japan Facing Outwards So You Can See The Scenery
Image source: Nazulle
#78 This Airplane Eye Patch Tells Flight Attendant Whether Passengers Will Eat Or Not
Image source: E5728
#79 This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To “Road Test” The Strollers
Image source: eyedubb
#80 A Bicycle Escalator In Norway
Image source: St0pX
#81 Their There They’re
Image source: Aussie_in_NYC2019
#82 Sidewalks Lighting
Image source: luxury
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