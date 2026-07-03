Prove Your Language IQ By Naming 18 Words From Everyday Life That All End In ‘-ANT’

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Think you’re better than the average person at word games? Do you consider yourself a walking encyclopedia? 📚 Here’s a challenge with a twist: every single answer ends in ‘-ANT’.

You’ll encounter everyday vocabulary, animals, adjectives, occupations, and a few words that rarely get the spotlight. A perfect challenge to reveal how well you process clues!

Ready to see how many ‘-ANT’ words you can uncover? Let’s find out. 🧩

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Prove Your Language IQ By Naming 18 Words From Everyday Life That All End In ‘-ANT’

Image credits: ChatGPT

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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