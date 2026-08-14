Most Kids Know The Answers To These 21 Questions – See If You Still Remember

by

When was the last time you read The Wonderful Wizard of Oz? While most of us are more knowledgeable now than we were as kids, some facts we once knew are bound to get lost along the way to adulthood.

In this quiz, we’ll test how well you can answer 21 questions that most kids know the answer to. Have you forgotten these nuggets of knowledge, or did your curiosity only expand your horizons of all there is to know? Challenge yourself and see if you can reach the perfect score!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Most Kids Know The Answers To These 21 Questions – See If You Still Remember

Annushka Ahuja

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Taxidermy Fails From This IG Page That Are So Bad They’re Good
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek and Tatiana Maslany Join FX’s Pose
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2017
Happy Valley Season 3: Analyzing the Intriguing Plot Twists
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2024
29 ‘Smart’ People Who Thought Paying For Netflix Is Dumb And Tried Leeching It From Someone Else For Free
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Dean Cain: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2026
The Bridge 1.06 Review “ID”
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2013