“How Far Can You Get?”: 19 General Knowledge Questions That Go From Easy To Hard

How good is your general knowledge when the questions start getting difficult? This 19-question trivia quiz is designed to find out. Covering everything from history and geography to science, art, literature, and more, it starts with familiar facts before gradually taking you into trickier territory.
The first few questions might give you a false sense of confidence. Keep going, though, because the challenge gets tougher with every question. Whether you’re a casual trivia fan or the person everyone turns to for random facts, this general knowledge quiz will put your memory, knowledge, and quick thinking to the test. 🚀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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