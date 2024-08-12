General Hospital Week of Aug 12-16: Shocking Arrest and Tempting Offers

Soaps.com has the latest General Hospital spoilers covering Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16. While one woman receives a tempting offer, another is taken back by a distressing call—plus, a life-altering decision is made, as is a shocking arrest! Read on for that and more drama set to hit Port Charles.
Drama Unfolds on Monday
Everything could change for Kristina and Blaze when the singer receives an offer that proves mighty tempting. How much is Willow going to risk by making a huge decision? Maxie‘s about to come into some more info when Nina opts to confide in her. Carly is in for one heck of a surprise! When Anna makes a realization, will it have something to do with Valentin?
Tuesday Brings New Developments
Want proof that things are getting back to normal for Sonny? He is once again taking Jason into his confidence. Kristina makes a decision that will likely surprise some. Battle lines are once again drawn between the women in Sonny’s life when Ava receives a warning from Carly.
Tracy decides it’s time that Violet had a little bit of a history lesson. John’s got another plan. Wonder if this one will prove more successful than his last?
Midweek Revelations
Michael‘s words have an impact on Sasha. Yesterday, Tracy was offering Violet a history lesson. What will she be teaching Cody today? Gio provides an ear when Josslyn finds herself needing someone to talk to. Lean in close and listen in as Willow makes a confession. Being a godfather and all, we have to assume the offer Sonny makes today is one of the “you can’t refuse” variety.
Tension Peaks on Thursday
Does Maxie have good reason to be concerned? Someone is about to be surprised when they receive a rather unexpected invitation from Michael! It’s Cody to the rescue! Or at least Cody to the attempted rescue! Felicia and Mac are usually on the same page, but today she’s telling him what she thinks he needs to hear! Jason catches Sonny up on the latest.
A Promise Made on Friday
Proving himself to be like a dog with a bone, Jason goes digging and finds exactly what he's looking for! Who's on the other end of the rather upsetting call Laura is about to receive? Someone is going to get a pair of matching bracelets courtesy of John, who makes a rather stunning arrest.
As if they haven’t been through enough in recent weeks, Molly and TJ find themselves having to make a downright heartbreaking decision. Meanwhile, Sonny goes to Kristina and makes her a promise. But is it one he’ll be able to keep?
