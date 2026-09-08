Gaten Matarazzo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Gaten Matarazzo
September 8, 2002
New London, Connecticut, US
24 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Gaten Matarazzo?
American actor Gaetano John Matarazzo III, recognized for his infectious energy and quick wit, brings charisma to every role. His natural warmth transforms onscreen moments.
He gained international fame playing Dustin Henderson in the Netflix series Stranger Things, a role that brought his unique condition, cleidocranial dysplasia, into the public eye.
Early Life and Education
Gaetano John Matarazzo III was born on September 8, 2002, in New London, Connecticut, to Heather and Gaetano John Matarazzo Jr. He was raised in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, where his family encouraged his early interest in performing arts.
Matarazzo attended Pinelands Regional High School and also pursued vocal training at the Starlight Performing Arts Center in New Jersey. This early dedication to singing and acting set the stage for his future career on both Broadway and television.
Notable Relationships
Currently linked to actress Elizabeth Yu, Gaetano John Matarazzo III began dating her in 2018 when they were both fifteen years old. Their long-term relationship has garnered media attention for its enduring nature amidst their rising careers.
Matarazzo has no children. He and Yu frequently support each other at public events and navigate the entertainment industry together, emphasizing open communication in their eight-year partnership.
Career Highlights
Gaetano John Matarazzo III’s breakthrough came with his role as Dustin Henderson in the Netflix science-fiction horror series Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016. His performance quickly endeared him to audiences, contributing significantly to the show’s global success.
Before his television fame, Matarazzo established himself on Broadway, appearing as Benjamin in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (2011–2012) and Gavroche in Les Misérables (2014–2015). He has since returned to the stage in productions like Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd.
Signature Quote
“I’d love for to remain something that stays in my present mind and heart. To have something like that happen through your formative years is pretty special.”
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