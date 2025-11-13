Woman’s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Garlic is a true culinary superstar. A staple in cuisines all over the world, the stinking rose adds a powerful punch to your favorite dishes, while at the same time providing a whole host of powerful health benefits. Could you imagine a guacamole or pasta sauce without it? Sure, it can leave you a little on the pungent side, which some people will notice more than others, but who cares? Crush those bad boys up and get your stink on!
However, there is a catch. Peeling the individual cloves from the bulb is a major pain in the butt! It’s not difficult or especially time-consuming, just fiddly and annoying. Several innovative inventions have sprung up over the years to address this most crucial of issues, with varying degrees of success. But what if we were to tell you that there is a simple and effective method right under our noses, using nothing more than a knife and a little twist?
This genius hack, uploaded as a video by Twitter user Valentina Pestilene, has blown the internet’s collective mind with its infuriatingly obvious (in hindsight) technique. A knife is gently inserted into the bulb, and a single twist is enough to separate and pull the clove out of its skin. “As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!” She wrote in a caption under the video.
Easy, right? Why the hell has nobody thought of this before? Or is it one of those long lost secrets that only wily grandmothers know about? People were quick to test out the method for themselves and the general consensus is that yes, it does work.
It may take a little practice before you are as adept at it as this person is though! Check out the video below to see just how easy they make it look.
People’s reactions, from celebrities to chefs, were united in wonder at the beauty of it all. Expect garlic (plus chewing gum and perfume) sales to spike in the next few weeks as one of the great kitchen dilemmas has finally been solved, and the true potential of this wonderful herb can now be realized!
What do you think? What has your method of peeling garlic been so far? Will you give this way a try? Does it really work? Let us know in the comments!
