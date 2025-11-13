Woman’s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

by

Garlic is a true culinary superstar. A staple in cuisines all over the world, the stinking rose adds a powerful punch to your favorite dishes, while at the same time providing a whole host of powerful health benefits. Could you imagine a guacamole or pasta sauce without it? Sure, it can leave you a little on the pungent side, which some people will notice more than others, but who cares? Crush those bad boys up and get your stink on!

However, there is a catch. Peeling the individual cloves from the bulb is a major pain in the butt! It’s not difficult or especially time-consuming, just fiddly and annoying. Several innovative inventions have sprung up over the years to address this most crucial of issues, with varying degrees of success. But what if we were to tell you that there is a simple and effective method right under our noses, using nothing more than a knife and a little twist?

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

This genius hack, uploaded as a video by Twitter user Valentina Pestilene, has blown the internet’s collective mind with its infuriatingly obvious (in hindsight) technique. A knife is gently inserted into the bulb, and a single twist is enough to separate and pull the clove out of its skin. “As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!” She wrote in a caption under the video.

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Easy, right? Why the hell has nobody thought of this before? Or is it one of those long lost secrets that only wily grandmothers know about? People were quick to test out the method for themselves and the general consensus is that yes, it does work.

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

It may take a little practice before you are as adept at it as this person is though! Check out the video below to see just how easy they make it look.

People’s reactions, from celebrities to chefs, were united in wonder at the beauty of it all. Expect garlic (plus chewing gum and perfume) sales to spike in the next few weeks as one of the great kitchen dilemmas has finally been solved, and the true potential of this wonderful herb can now be realized!

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: chrissyteigen

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: PNW_Rebel

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: MasterBismuth

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: AxelLycan

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: RebeccaCNReid

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: chatelainedc

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: breanna__jones

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: LucasPattan

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: DohaMadani

As well as excitement to try out the genius new hack, people began to lament about all the time wasted using the old, inefficient methods. Think of all the years and fingernails that could’ve been put to better use!

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: Cora_Valentine

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: VolumetricSteve

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: FayRipley

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: Cora_Valentine

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: VictoriaYeates

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: KaviMontanaro

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: Shenanigans_luv

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: quirky_bunny

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: kramse

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: jfreewright

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: sarahcpr

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: Stephaniefishm4

Woman&#8217;s Garlic Peeling Hack Goes Viral And People Regret The Time They Wasted Doing It The Wrong Way

Image credits: CDDye

What do you think? What has your method of peeling garlic been so far? Will you give this way a try? Does it really work? Let us know in the comments!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Fun Facts About Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2022
Turkish Artist Paints Unbelievably Tiny Paintings Onto Small Objects
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman’s Creepy Encounter With A Seemingly Nice Man Explains Why Women Appear ‘Cold’ Sometimes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Kicking and Screaming Has Good a Good Chance to Make It
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2017
I Create One-Of-A-Kind Dolls By Sewing Them And Handpainting Their Faces (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Surreal Split Portraits Combining Two Photos Into One Image
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.