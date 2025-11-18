“What’s That One Game You Could Play Every Day?”: 34 Gamers Share Their All-Time Favorites

Video games are a booming genre of entertainment. With companies investing hundreds of millions of dollars to develop new titles, players always have something new to look forward to. Over the years, game studios have managed to produce widely acclaimed titles, so the exciting wait for a new one never stops.

Today’s story recaps some of the thrilling games studios have created over the years, that were chosen by people over on Reddit. Their choices include classics such as the thrilling Red Dead Redemption 2, Witcher 3, the relaxing Stardew Valley, and more, so stay tuned!

More Info: Reddit

#1 Red Dead Redemption 2

RDR2. I can lose myself in that world anytime.

Image source: WN11, Rockstar Games

#2 Stardew Valley

Could? Do. Stardew Valley.

Image source: sweetsunny1, ConcernedApe

#3 Space Cadet

Win XP’s Pinball “Space Cadet”.

Image source: CartelFounder, Retro Smack

#4 Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077, love that damn game.

Image source: wutMETA, CD PROJEKT RED

#5 The Witcher 3

The Wicher 3. Haven’t played the other ones yet, but damn this game is soooooo good.

Image source: Still-Calendar-2035, CD PROJEKT RED

#6 Baldur’s Gate 3

I have over 1000 hours into Baldur’s Gate 3 so far and with Mods it’s only gotten more interesting.

Image source: jcp1195, Larian Studios

#7 Heroes Of Might And Magic 3

Heroes of Might and Magic 3.

Image source: KingStannisForever, Dotemu

#8 Mass Effect

Mass Effect trilogy.

Image source: Vivid-Mango9288, BioWare

#9 Minecraft

Minecraft.

Image source: Lady_Eternity, Mojang Studios

#10 Tetris

Probably Tetris.

Image source: LinkFanOne, Monstars Inc.

#11 Terraria

Terraria.

Image source: -Great-Scott-, Re-Logic

#12 Civilization V

Civ V.

Image source: dpahl21, jkg777

#13 World Of Warcraft

I hate to say it but the reason I don’t play wow is cause I could play it all day every day.

Image source: Tricky-Tie3167, igcompany

#14 Rimworld

RimWorld.  With mods you could literally play it forever and never get bored.

Image source: idkwat, Ludeon Studios

#15 Crusader Kings III

Ck3… you can be a random pilager, a king, an emperor.. or you can just be a random noble in whatever place.

Image source: EvilAceVentura, Paradox Development Studio

#16 Old School Runescape

Osrs lol.

Image source: champing_at_the_bit, Jagex Ltd

#17 Project Zomboid

Project Zomboid Over 5000 playing hours.

Image source: AnRiK68, The Indie Stone

#18 Valheim

Valheim. The only game where I enjoy farming and herding. I can spend ages just maintaining my little town, keeping the animals fed and the fires lit.

Image source: Excellent-Bill-5124, Iron Gate AB

#19 Slay The Spire

Slay the Spire.

Image source: vwin90, Mega Crit

#20 Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic, and now is the best time ever to start playing.

Image source: demicus, Ghost Ship Games

#21 Chess

Chess.

Image source: pepperonipizzapals, Exeter Game Studios

#22 Path Of Exile

Path of Exile

You get burned out on this one and some people play it on unhealthy levels. The learning curve is steep as f**k, but you will not find anything else in this gender with this much content to explore.

Image source: IcyHop3, Grinding Gear Games

#23 Helldivers 2

Don’t think such a game exists for me personally but right now the closest thing is Helldivers 2 with a decent squad that uses voice coms. So much chaos at times and being able to hear everyone else panic/deal with the enemies/friendly fire accidents is a blast.

Image source: mrfixitx, Arrowhead Game Studios

#24 Satisfactory And Nioh 2

Satisfactory and Nioh 2. These are both games you can play for hundreds of hours.

Image source: Illusion911, Coffee Stain Studios

#25 Binding Of Isaac

Sessions with the Binding of Isaac never feel boring to me.

Image source: kirbleknee, Edmund McMillen

#26 Destiny 2

I play Destiny 2 like it’s a second job tbh, and I only play pvp on weekends if ever.

Image source: BestGirlRoomba, Bungie

#27 Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2.

Image source: a_naked_molerat, Torn Banner Studios

#28 Hunt Showdown

Hunt showdown. It’s definitely not for everyone, but the unique encounters you have with other players coupled with the intricate weapon balancing makes for an incredible experience. The feeling of clutching, or simply escaping the bayou is a feeling like none other.

Image source: jeIIy_badger, Crytek

#29 Sea Of Thieves And Hitman World Of Assassination

Sea of Thieves

Hitman World of Assassination.

Image source: Vendetta4Avril, Rare Ltd

#30 Skate 3

Skate 3 was this for me for so long.

Image source: Basic_Student_1015, Black Box

#31 Fighting Games

For me it’s fighting games, hands down. I can put hundreds of hours in some single player games, but I reach a point where I’m done.

With fighting games you get to constantly get better and have opposition from other humans. It’s also a 1v1 situation that naturally purges most of the toxicity you’ll find in multiplayer competitive games (although some communities are still better than others).

Pick the one you think looks cool and jump right into the deep end. You just might find a lifelong passion.

Image source: IronGearSolid, CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

#32 Rocket League

Rocket League. Just keep slowly getting better.

Image source: Grizzchops, Psyonix

#33 Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World.

Image source: FormalReturn9074, CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

#34 League Of Legends

League of Legends. Please send help. Food supply low.

Image source: AzureBarrage1, QuiLliXs

