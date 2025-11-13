Handmade Game Of Thrones Beds For Pets Who Rule The Household

Game of Thrones season 8 premiers on April 14th, 2019, so we are still waiting anxiously to find out who will sit on the Iron Throne. In the meantime, Ukrainian designer Kate Agafonova invites people to pay proper respect to the true rulers of their households. Pets. Whether it’s a cat who takes control with its own paws or a dog who’s such a good boy, owners give him more food with the wag of a tail, both will find comfort in Kate’s handmade Iron Throne animal beds.
Image credits: MadeForPets
It was an idea Kate got from her customer, actually. After they suggested it, she just couldn’t stop thinking about it and made it a reality. “The throne is made of soft material (foam rubber) around an assembly and covered with soft textile,” she wrote on her ETSY store.
Image credits: MadeForPets
“It’s decorated with silver swords and ribbons, and all of this is supplemented by a soft pillow. It is made of light and dark grey colors. The pillow is filled with sintepon, and kittens really like massaging their paws in it.”
Image credits: made_for_pets
The handmade throne costs $272 and will usually be ready to ship 3 to 6 weeks after the order is placed.
Image credits: made_for_pets
It’s 24″ long, 17″ wide, and 31″ high (60 x 43 х 80 cm) and weighs about 5 lbs (2,3 kg).
Image credits: MadeForPets
“I made my first house for cats in March 2016,” Kate told Bored Panda. “I just wanted to try to build a house for my adopted cat. Before using ETSY, I tried selling them at Ukrainian fairs for handmade goods.”
Image credits: MadeForPets
“On average, it takes about 2 weeks to create a house like this from scratch. Shorter if I already have an idea in drawing. It also depends on how many orders I have. I do everything by myself, including design, production, shipping and communicating with customers.”
Image credits: MadeForPets
“However, I don’t find these things difficult. To me, they’re interesting. Especially watching how cute animals look inside their new houses and beds. This whole thing is my personal project and I feel really responsible for it. It is also very pleasant to communicate with clients and receive feedback from them. I am always open to new ideas and the most successful house designs were developed from my customer suggestions.”
Image credits: MadeForPets
“The Iron Throne is the most popular house I’ve made. At first, one of my clients asked me to create it for them. But other customers also liked it. Later, I started seeing articles about it on foreign sites. I never paid for the articles, everything that was written was done without my knowledge.”
Image credits: www.instagram.com
“I am constantly creating new designs when I have the time for it,” Kate added. “Now, I am making a new model of the Throne. It will include a statue of a Gothic Gargoyle. I am planning to make the Gargoyle from foam rubber and cover it with tissue. It will have wings, fangs and eyes.”
Image credits: www.instagram.com
So far, 40 people have reviewed the throne on Kate’s ETSY store, and it has a perfect 5-star rating. “Shipping took a little while but well worth the wait,” one of the buyers wrote. “[My cat] loves his throne, he is literally in it every single day, it’s his favorite spot! And it looks amazing, great quality. So happy with it.”
Image credits: made_for_pets
Most of them shared pictures of their beloved pets enjoying their new beds, and they look really satisfied with it.
Image credits: MadeForPets
Image credits: MadeForPets
