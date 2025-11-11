If Game Of Thrones Characters Worked In An Ad Agency…

Career choices in Westeros, Essos and Sothoryos are pretty limited. Because everybody wants to kill each other, the only real jobs are either, well, killing people or commanding other people to kill people. But let’s imagine for a moment that the Old Gods and The New decided to test our beloved characters by giving them jobs in a totally different environment – and by different we mean a modern ad agency.

That’s the idea behind these awesome GoT-themed illustrations. They’re created by Chimp&z Inc, a Mumbai-based digital marketing company, and as you can see, the characters have been assigned roles according to their particular character traits. The Unsullied make for perfect designers because of their unwavering commitment to their master (aka the art director) while Tyrion Lannister is better suited to the role of copywriter due to his brains (as well as his love for the bottle). It’d bring a whole new meaning to the term “Office Warfare”…(h/t: designtaxi)

#1 Tyrion Lannister

#2 Jon Snow

#3 Samwell Tarly

#4 Daenerys Targaryen

#5 Ramsay Bolton

#6 Petyr Baelish

#7 Cersei

#8 Missandei

#9 The Red Woman

#10 The Unsullied

#11 Three-eyed Raven

#12 Grey Worm

#13 Lord Varys

#14 Mace Tyrell

#15 Tycho Nestoris

