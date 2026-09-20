29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

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Today, we’d like to introduce you to David Joyce, a self-taught astrophotographer from Lexington, Kentucky, known as ‘AstroDavido’ on Instagram. He captures the universe from his own backyard, working under light-polluted suburban skies. Despite the conditions, he has photographed galaxies, nebulae, star clusters, and planets, some of them millions of light-years away. 

Each image is created by stacking hours of exposures taken over many nights. The Andromeda Galaxy alone is 2.5 million light-years away, and its light left before humans existed. A few of David’s images took more than 50 hours of total exposure to capture.

The photographer shared with Bored Panda that what he loves most about astrophotography is that you don’t need to leave your yard to see the universe. Below, you can see some of David’s best images, which he hopes will “make you look up.” 

More info: astrodavido.com | Instagram

#1 M92 – Globular Cluster In Hercules

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

#2 Caldwell 49 – The Rosette Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#3 Ctb1/Abell 85 – The Garlic Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#4 Ngc7380 – The Wizard Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#5 Sh2115 W/ Abell 71

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#6 M31 – The Andromeda Galaxy

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#7 The Sun In Hydrogen Alpha

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#8 Ngc2264 – The Cone Nebula/Christmas Tree Cluster

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#9 Ngc6960 – The Witch’s Broom Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#10 The Moon @ 67% With Regulus

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#11 Moon – 10/12/25

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#12 Ngc6888 – The Crescent Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#13 M8 – The Lagoon Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#14 M17 – The Swan Nebula / Omega Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#15 M104 – The Sombrero Galaxy

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#16 M95 – Barred Spiral Galaxy In Leo

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#17 Ngc1499 – Closeup Of The California Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#18 Sh2-170 – The Little Rosette Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#19 Saturn W/ Dione & Titan

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#20 Sh2-54 – The Serpent Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#21 Ngc6543 – The Cat’s Eye Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#22 M101 – The Pinwheel Galaxy

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#23 The Sun In Hydrogen Alpha

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#24 M12 – The Gumball Globular Cluster

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#25 M82 – The Cigar Galaxy

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#26 Jupiter W/ Io & Europa

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#27 M57 – The Ring Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#28 Sh2-114 – The Flying Dragon Nebula

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

#29 Jupiter W/ Io & Europa

29 Stunning Astrophotos Captured From This Photographer’s Backyard In Kentucky

Image source: astro_davido

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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