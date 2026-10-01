Furious Backlash Erupts As Pair Allegedly Blocks Ambulance For Clicks In “Peak Influencer Dystopia” Moment

When emergency responders are treating a patient, giving them room to work is crucial, yet two influencers in California appeared to have other priorities.
A clip that went viral on September 30 shows a man and a woman using an active ambulance as a photoshoot backdrop.
The footage sparked immediate outrage, with one netizen criticizing them for appearing “unfazed by someone on the stretcher.”
The backlash, however, soon extended beyond the incident itself, with many describing the scene as a sign of what they viewed as “peak influencer dystopia.”
“I would call the cops the moment I saw them lay a hand on the vehicle,” one person said.
A pair of influencers blocked emergency responders to use their ambulance for a photoshoot
The man in the video wore a white outfit and smoked inside the ambulance as the woman accompanying him snapped pictures.
Nearby, paramedics could be seen preparing a patient for transport.
“Not everyone can be at Milan Fashion Week. Someone’s gotta influence West Hollywood,” the caption of the video read.
Appalled by the oblivious photoshoot, a stranger approached the duo and shooed them away, but they appeared unwilling to comply.
They paused briefly before engaging in a conversation with the person who stepped in to clear the emergency scene.
The video caught the attention of TikToker Daadi, who has become well known on the platform for calling out such behavior.
He quickly criticized the pair’s “audacity to argue” when asked to move away.
He also labeled the incident an example of “peak influencer dystopia,” where the “entire world is becoming a stage for the most vapid people imaginable to perform on their phones.”
The incident drove many to lament the rise of influencer culture
The video led one commenter to describe influencers as “ghouls with cameras and zero self-awareness.”
A second added, “social media has convinced Gen Z and newer that they actually have some sort of right to stick phone cameras wherever they like.”
“Genuinely, what was the goal here?” asked a third, while a fourth added, “I’m seriously concerned for the human race.”
“Black Mirror was not fiction after all,” another user said.
For those unfamiliar, the comment refers to an ongoing sci-fi anthology series that explores how technological advancements can amplify human flaws, insecurities, and obsessions.
Several others, meanwhile, called for charges to “be brought” against the pair.
Obstructing emergency services violates California state law and was once pushed for federal legislation
YANGHONG YU/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Daadi provided a screenshot of the California Penal Code to argue that the pair’s behavior could constitute an offense.
According to Section 148(a)(1) of the statute, an individual who delays or obstructs a public safety officer or emergency worker from performing their duties can be charged with a misdemeanor, which could result in up to a year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Isaac N/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, in 2020, US Congressman Clay Higgins introduced the Emergency Services Act, which would have made blocking an ambulance from accessing a hospital or rendering emergency medical treatment a federal crime.
“Violators would face up to 5 years in prison, fines, or both,” his website noted. “If d**th results, violators would face imprisonment terms comparable to a first- or second-degree m**der.”
The bill, however, never reached a hearing or vote after being referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
Social media users believe obstructing emergency responders has become a common occurrence
A Redditor recalled an emergency responder having to get out of the ambulance and “frantically clear the traffic at 11 am” because officegoers thought getting to work on time “mattered more” than someone’s life.
A second revisited a witness almost “d**ng outside a courthouse” because members of the press wanted a snap before allowing the ambulance to move.
Several suggested creative ways they had tried to stop photography and videography in similar situations.
Collabstr/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
“Cameras are much prevalent now and the influencer/vlogger behavior is endemic. When I first started in EMS, it wasn’t as common,” one said, adding, “I’d stop the video by looking straight at the camera and asking that bystander for help with holding a bag or something dumb.”
“This happened to me once. I work in a college town with a lot of drunk kids. I cleared them out by informing them our last patient’s diarrhea ran down the side of the stretcher and I hadn’t gotten around to clearing it,” added another.
“I would just threaten to call the cops and that worked,” said a third.
Netizens continued highlighting the potential risks posed by the influencers’ actions
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