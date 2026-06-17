103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

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In movies, you’ve probably seen a character make a spur-of-the-moment decision to get a tattoo; usually after a breakup, a wild night out, or some dramatic life event. At first, it seems like a great idea. Then comes the moment they catch a glimpse of the finished tattoo and instantly realize they may have made a very permanent mistake. While those scenes are often played for laughs, there’s a reason they feel so relatable. Tattoos are one of the few decisions that literally stay with you for years, if not a lifetime, so they’re usually worth a little extra thought, planning, and patience before committing.

Speaking of questionable tattoo choices, today’s post takes us straight into the wonderfully chaotic corner of the internet known as the “Bad Tattoos” subreddit. It’s a place where tattoo artists, tattoo enthusiasts, and curious onlookers gather to marvel at ink that didn’t exactly go according to plan. From bizarre designs and unfortunate spelling mistakes to tattoos that leave you wondering, “What were they thinking?”, the community has seen it all. We’ve rounded up some of the most memorable, confusing, and unintentionally hilarious examples for you to enjoy. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and perhaps let these serve as a gentle reminder to think twice before making any permanent decisions.

#1 Msmsptth Mthrf

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: adamlm

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

#2 Executed Okay But I Feel The Design Is Wth

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Hungry-Ear-5247

#3 Vomit Is About Right

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Satisfier-68

Roses, butterflies, stars, galaxies, meaningful quotes, beloved pets, majestic animals; these are some of the most popular tattoo designs people choose every year. And honestly, it’s easy to see why. A delicate flower on your wrist, a meaningful phrase on your shoulder, or a beautiful piece of artwork can be a wonderful way to express yourself.

Tattoos often carry personal stories, memories, and milestones that people want to keep with them forever. But here’s the thing: “forever” is a very long time. The design that feels perfect at 22 may not feel quite as meaningful at 42. That’s why tattoos are one of those decisions that deserve a little extra thought. In fact, several studies have found that a surprising number of people end up regretting at least one piece of ink.

#4 Healing Process

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: 93rd_misfit

#5 Does That Count ?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: MeikeFischer73

#6 The Comments Were Positive, Am I Wrong Here?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent_Bus_8512

Tattoo regret is actually more common than many people realize. According to a survey conducted in the United States in 2021, around 12% of Americans regretted getting at least one of their tattoos. Another study found that the age at which a person gets their first tattoo can make a big difference. Among people who got their first tattoo before turning 18, 35.1% later expressed regret. By comparison, among those who got their first tattoo at age 18 or older, the regret rate dropped significantly to 12.8%. These numbers don’t mean tattoos are a bad idea, of course. They simply show that decisions made during different stages of life can feel very different years later. As people grow, their tastes, priorities, and identities often evolve too.

#7 Found On Instagram

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Lil-Mac-13

#8 I Love Chiikawa As Much As The Next Guy But Actually What Is This Tattoo?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: kewpiekira

#9 My Ex Coworker Keeps Posting The Tattoos He Does And They’re Less Than Good

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: SuicidalFroggy9872

So why do people end up regretting a tattoo in the first place? Surprisingly, the most common reason isn’t a bad tattoo artist or a painful experience. According to research, the number one reason people regret their tattoos is simply that they no longer like the design. A survey of 600 people who experienced tattoo regret revealed another interesting finding: three out of four people who regretted their tattoo had spent only a few weeks (or even less) planning it. That suggests many regrets stem not from the tattoo itself but from rushing into the decision. Sometimes excitement wins over careful consideration.

#10 Coverup

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Just_anon2115

#11 A Girl I Used To Work With Opened Her Own Tattoo Shop

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: MZsince93

#12 Got This Drunk Tattoo A Couple Of Days Ago, Wtaf

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: otisdriftwood121

That’s exactly why taking time to think through a tattoo can be so valuable. A tattoo isn’t just about choosing a cool design. It’s also about considering its meaning, placement, size, style, and how you might feel about it years from now. A design that reflects a passing trend or temporary phase may not age as well as something with deeper personal significance. Many tattoo artists even encourage clients to sit with an idea for several months before booking an appointment. If you still love the concept after that time, there’s a good chance it’s something you’ll continue appreciating in the future. A little patience upfront can save a lot of regret later. After all, laser removal tends to be far more expensive than taking extra time to decide.

#13 A Memorial Tattoo To Face Life Without Mom

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: JohnSockefeller

#14 Come In Today. We Will Get You Taken Care Of

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Ground_Equivalent

#15 Johnny Must Be So Proud

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Dry_Afternoon5338

Researchers have also found that age can play a major role in tattoo regret. Developmental theory suggests that younger people often make decisions based more on emotion and impulse than long-term reflection. Teenagers and young adults are still discovering who they are, what matters to them, and how they want to present themselves to the world. Because of this, they may be less likely to anticipate future regret when making permanent decisions. They may also have fewer coping skills for dealing with regret if it eventually occurs. As a result, younger individuals are statistically more likely to wish they had made different tattoo choices later in life. 

#16 Is It As Bad As I Think It Is

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: UsefulRefrigerator18

#17 People Are Loving This In Another Sub But I Think It Looks Like Trash?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: freethinker1312

#18 Don’t Think It Could Be Worse

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: wh00c0ulditbe

Another interesting finding involves social influences and how people feel about their tattoos over time. Research suggests that people who generally follow social norms and place a high value on fitting in may be more likely to experience tattoo regret. As careers, relationships, and social circles change, they may become increasingly aware of how their tattoos are perceived by others. Concerns about stigma, judgment, or professional image can sometimes lead to second thoughts. What once felt rebellious, exciting, or unique might later feel out of place in a different stage of life. This doesn’t mean people should avoid tattoos because of social expectations. However, it does highlight how our environments can influence how we feel about permanent choices.

#19 I Feel Responsible For Not Seeing The Red Flags. Can It Be Fixed?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: analfissure_303

#20 Found On Instagram

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: sold345

#21 Seen On Instagram. It’s Well Done But…

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Lil-Mac-13

Gender differences have also appeared in some studies. Researchers suggest that men often engage in higher levels of risk-taking behavior, which can sometimes lead to larger, more visible, or more controversial tattoos. These tattoos may attract stronger reactions from others and can be harder to hide in professional or formal settings. As personal identities evolve over time, a tattoo that once felt bold and exciting may no longer reflect who someone is. Additionally, highly visible tattoos can lead to more frequent feedback (both positive and negative), which may influence how people feel about them. 

#22 A Tattoo My Friend Did On My Thigh At 3 Am Last Night (Both Sober)

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: veselling

#23 Found On Instagram Reels 😬

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Upset_Secretary2211

#24 I Think Mama Failed

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Hungry-Ear-5247

Of course, there are countless reasons someone might regret a tattoo beyond the factors researchers study. Imagine getting your partner’s name tattooed across your arm, only to discover a year later that they were cheating on you. Or choosing a design based on a trend that suddenly feels outdated. Sometimes tattoos become reminders of painful chapters people would rather leave behind. At the same time, tattoo culture has never been more popular. More people are getting inked than ever before, and many absolutely love their tattoos. The key isn’t avoiding tattoos altogether; it’s making thoughtful choices that you’ll be happy to live with for years to come. 

#25 In Case You Didn’t Know

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: NCTJaehyun

#26 Came Across This On Facebook

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: slutpux

#27 It’s The Pretty Bad Even For Kyle

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Dry_Afternoon5338

And honestly, that’s what makes posts like these so entertaining. They’re a funny reminder of what can happen when creativity, impulse, and questionable decision-making collide. While some of these tattoos are genuinely impressive in their own chaotic way, others serve as cautionary tales wrapped in permanent ink. Yes, cover-ups and laser removal exist, but both require time, money, and patience. It’s usually much easier to spend an extra few weeks researching a design than several years trying to fix one. So before booking that appointment, maybe sleep on the idea a little longer. And in the meantime, Pandas, tell us—which of these tattoos made you laugh the hardest? And if you have tattoos yourself, do you still love them, or is there one you’d happily send back in time?

#28 Lip Tattoo From The Other Day

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: 33lifee

#29 Came Across This

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: TheGrimRepper

#30 Unfortunate Beatles Tattoo

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: boringart

#31 That’s Gonna Age Terribly

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Just_anon2115

#32 What Do You Think His Thought Process Was?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: BenStiller1994

#33 A Personal Submission

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Top-Asparagus1918

#34 What He Wanted / What He Got

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: KishimoHotagara

#35 My Friend Got This Tattoo A Few Weeks Ago. Thoughts?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Exotic_Tune_6305

#36 I Can’t Tell If This Is Bad Or Subtly Brilliant And Unique

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: furie1335

#37 This Tmnt Tattoo. The Shading. The Color Work. The Lines. The Placement

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: AgeAgreeable121

#38 This Ain’t It, Chief

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Kramit2012

#39 That Second Portrait Is Supposed To Be Jack Black…

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: dontwannaseeyoucry

#40 Which One Is Worse, The Pimple Heart Tatts Or The Crown Scribble

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Brief_Translator_235

#41 Spotted On TikTok

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable_Pop9466

#42 Have Sample????

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: alternate_world_

#43 Riot Fest 2025 Had A Worst Tattoo Contest….here Are Some Contestants

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: the_otaku_mom

#44 I Don’t Know Where To Start…

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Stuart_Redman81

#45 Found This In My Screenshots, No Idea Where It Came From

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: DethToErth

#46 Artist On My Fb Who Gets Constant Praise. I’m Not Crazy Right?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Smooth_Objective_194

#47 It’s Supposed To Be The Ocean, Looks Slightly Disease-Y

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Gin-ginna

#48 Just Bought A $20 Tattoo Gun

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: BrokenGlassInFoot

#49 Realized It Was Misspelled After 4 Years

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: nodnarb-420

#50 Maaaaaaaaaan :(

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: bi_or_die

#51 Getting 12×12 Inches Subway Series Logo Tattoo For $50.000 Subway Giftcard

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: ngadingadimin97

#52 From My Friend Who Complains About Not Being In A Shop

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#53 My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of Her Most Recent Tattoo… Yikes

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Malkashake

#54 Fighting For His Life In The Comments

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Educational-Ad3077

#55 Testicle Venus Flytrap Coverup

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: villainless

#56 How Bad Is It On A Scale Of 1-10

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Glass-Witness3668

#57 Pentagram Margatnep

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Mephedrone_69

#58 This Tattoo I Got On My Stomach A Few Years Ago

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: DansDem0

#59 New Tatt 🕺🕺artist Offered A “Free Touch Up” Immediately After 😭

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: No-Yellow2682

#60 Had A Manic Episode And Tattooed Myself. Mom Said It Looked Nice

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Nora-neko

#61 Swifties Gone Wild

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: kittycommitteestudio

#62 My Brother Did This On Me Yesterday. I Love It

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: LickMySack4riches

#63 Genuinely, Yikes

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Gloglibologna

#64 I’m… Really Trying To See The Vision. Supposed To Represent A Mom & 2 Kids

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Pinguu2222

#65 Artist Is *very* Proud Of This One. I Would Love To Hear Y’all’s Thoughts

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Nach0325

#66 Zombie Bites Are Dangerous

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Ekaterina702

#67 This Artist On Instagram, Bragging About Doing These Pieces In 3 Hours

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: 10121914

#68 This Dude On My Fbook Had Zero Tattoos Last Month 🥴

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: OG-DirtNasty

#69 Saw This Coverup On Instagram

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Working_Ad8885

#70 “What Do You Want The Theme Of Your Tattoo To Be?” “Yes.”

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: nnp1989

#71 My Dad Showed Me His New Tattoos

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Porygonpixel1

#72 Rewop Power. This Sure Was A Choice

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Expression-Little

#73 A Fb Love Story

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Correct-Pumpkin7904

#74 What Are People Thinking?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: ryan__blake

#75 “Portrait/Realism”

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: pdizzle420

#76 Jesus Definitely Wept

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: MrsBoydCrowder

#77 How Bad Is This?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Lazzy_fat_cat

#78 Found This On Google Images,

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: BabyMouse666

#79 It’s The Cheekbone For Me

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Investment_3941

#80 Konye West — Found On Fb

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: TimberOctopus

#81 The Spelling Here Is Strong

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: DecadentEx

#82 Wolf Goes Aroooo O_o

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: AK611750

#83 Interesting Choice

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Bubbly_Literature_57

#84 From The Same Shop As The American Flag Neck Tatt 🙏

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Tina_Belcher

#85 Found In The Wild

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Subject-District-448

#86 Great Execution Of A Terrible Idea? Thoughts?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: gianAB2977

#87 Local Person Advertising That They’re Back After A 20 Year Hiatus

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: cass-a-roni

#88 I Guess The Stencil Was To Hard To Follow

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: RubberDubber6

#89 Seen On Instagram… Just Why?

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: yd0211

#90 This May Be The Worst Tattoo Idea Ive Stumbled Upon In The Wild

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: rawdaddykrawdaddy

#91 …i Can’t Even Decide Which One Is The Worst One

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Abbnostic

#92 Repeat Offender On The Sub vs. Her Latest Victim

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: shitty-acorn

#93 She Loves It 😭😭😭

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Historical_Plate3431

#94 Some Of The Worst Line Art I’ve Ever Seen

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Fruit-bat-333

#95 Found It On Snapchat

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Unhappy_Western8943

#96 Saw This On Reddit. Worst Tattoo I’ve Seen Yet. Holy

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: AnimeLover811

#97 Tekashi 6ix9ine’s New Lion Face Tattoo

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: ii-_-

#98 Giant Rainbow Lion Tattoo

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Opening-Law7772

#99 See You At The Top I Guess

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: McOBRG

#100 Local Artist Special

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Image source: PorcelainJesus

#101 Came In With A Sad Wolf, Came Out With A Lion Imposing Respect

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: AK611750

#102 Bad Subject And The Flow Looks Like A Child Drew It

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: aromora14

#103 Found On Instagram

103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

Image source: Beginning_Whole_4867

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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