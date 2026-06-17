103 Tattoo Fails That Are Impossible To Ignore (New Pics)

In movies, you’ve probably seen a character make a spur-of-the-moment decision to get a tattoo; usually after a breakup, a wild night out, or some dramatic life event. At first, it seems like a great idea. Then comes the moment they catch a glimpse of the finished tattoo and instantly realize they may have made a very permanent mistake. While those scenes are often played for laughs, there’s a reason they feel so relatable. Tattoos are one of the few decisions that literally stay with you for years, if not a lifetime, so they’re usually worth a little extra thought, planning, and patience before committing.
Speaking of questionable tattoo choices, today’s post takes us straight into the wonderfully chaotic corner of the internet known as the “Bad Tattoos” subreddit. It’s a place where tattoo artists, tattoo enthusiasts, and curious onlookers gather to marvel at ink that didn’t exactly go according to plan. From bizarre designs and unfortunate spelling mistakes to tattoos that leave you wondering, “What were they thinking?”, the community has seen it all. We’ve rounded up some of the most memorable, confusing, and unintentionally hilarious examples for you to enjoy. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and perhaps let these serve as a gentle reminder to think twice before making any permanent decisions.
#1 Msmsptth Mthrf
Image source: adamlm
#2 Executed Okay But I Feel The Design Is Wth
Image source: Hungry-Ear-5247
#3 Vomit Is About Right
Image source: Satisfier-68
Roses, butterflies, stars, galaxies, meaningful quotes, beloved pets, majestic animals; these are some of the most popular tattoo designs people choose every year. And honestly, it’s easy to see why. A delicate flower on your wrist, a meaningful phrase on your shoulder, or a beautiful piece of artwork can be a wonderful way to express yourself.
Tattoos often carry personal stories, memories, and milestones that people want to keep with them forever. But here’s the thing: “forever” is a very long time. The design that feels perfect at 22 may not feel quite as meaningful at 42. That’s why tattoos are one of those decisions that deserve a little extra thought. In fact, several studies have found that a surprising number of people end up regretting at least one piece of ink.
#4 Healing Process
Image source: 93rd_misfit
#5 Does That Count ?
Image source: MeikeFischer73
#6 The Comments Were Positive, Am I Wrong Here?
Image source: Maleficent_Bus_8512
Tattoo regret is actually more common than many people realize. According to a survey conducted in the United States in 2021, around 12% of Americans regretted getting at least one of their tattoos. Another study found that the age at which a person gets their first tattoo can make a big difference. Among people who got their first tattoo before turning 18, 35.1% later expressed regret. By comparison, among those who got their first tattoo at age 18 or older, the regret rate dropped significantly to 12.8%. These numbers don’t mean tattoos are a bad idea, of course. They simply show that decisions made during different stages of life can feel very different years later. As people grow, their tastes, priorities, and identities often evolve too.
#7 Found On Instagram
Image source: Lil-Mac-13
#8 I Love Chiikawa As Much As The Next Guy But Actually What Is This Tattoo?
Image source: kewpiekira
#9 My Ex Coworker Keeps Posting The Tattoos He Does And They’re Less Than Good
Image source: SuicidalFroggy9872
So why do people end up regretting a tattoo in the first place? Surprisingly, the most common reason isn’t a bad tattoo artist or a painful experience. According to research, the number one reason people regret their tattoos is simply that they no longer like the design. A survey of 600 people who experienced tattoo regret revealed another interesting finding: three out of four people who regretted their tattoo had spent only a few weeks (or even less) planning it. That suggests many regrets stem not from the tattoo itself but from rushing into the decision. Sometimes excitement wins over careful consideration.
#10 Coverup
Image source: Just_anon2115
#11 A Girl I Used To Work With Opened Her Own Tattoo Shop
Image source: MZsince93
#12 Got This Drunk Tattoo A Couple Of Days Ago, Wtaf
Image source: otisdriftwood121
That’s exactly why taking time to think through a tattoo can be so valuable. A tattoo isn’t just about choosing a cool design. It’s also about considering its meaning, placement, size, style, and how you might feel about it years from now. A design that reflects a passing trend or temporary phase may not age as well as something with deeper personal significance. Many tattoo artists even encourage clients to sit with an idea for several months before booking an appointment. If you still love the concept after that time, there’s a good chance it’s something you’ll continue appreciating in the future. A little patience upfront can save a lot of regret later. After all, laser removal tends to be far more expensive than taking extra time to decide.
#13 A Memorial Tattoo To Face Life Without Mom
Image source: JohnSockefeller
#14 Come In Today. We Will Get You Taken Care Of
Image source: Ground_Equivalent
#15 Johnny Must Be So Proud
Image source: Dry_Afternoon5338
Researchers have also found that age can play a major role in tattoo regret. Developmental theory suggests that younger people often make decisions based more on emotion and impulse than long-term reflection. Teenagers and young adults are still discovering who they are, what matters to them, and how they want to present themselves to the world. Because of this, they may be less likely to anticipate future regret when making permanent decisions. They may also have fewer coping skills for dealing with regret if it eventually occurs. As a result, younger individuals are statistically more likely to wish they had made different tattoo choices later in life.
#16 Is It As Bad As I Think It Is
Image source: UsefulRefrigerator18
#17 People Are Loving This In Another Sub But I Think It Looks Like Trash?
Image source: freethinker1312
#18 Don’t Think It Could Be Worse
Image source: wh00c0ulditbe
Another interesting finding involves social influences and how people feel about their tattoos over time. Research suggests that people who generally follow social norms and place a high value on fitting in may be more likely to experience tattoo regret. As careers, relationships, and social circles change, they may become increasingly aware of how their tattoos are perceived by others. Concerns about stigma, judgment, or professional image can sometimes lead to second thoughts. What once felt rebellious, exciting, or unique might later feel out of place in a different stage of life. This doesn’t mean people should avoid tattoos because of social expectations. However, it does highlight how our environments can influence how we feel about permanent choices.
#19 I Feel Responsible For Not Seeing The Red Flags. Can It Be Fixed?
Image source: analfissure_303
#20 Found On Instagram
Image source: sold345
#21 Seen On Instagram. It’s Well Done But…
Image source: Lil-Mac-13
Gender differences have also appeared in some studies. Researchers suggest that men often engage in higher levels of risk-taking behavior, which can sometimes lead to larger, more visible, or more controversial tattoos. These tattoos may attract stronger reactions from others and can be harder to hide in professional or formal settings. As personal identities evolve over time, a tattoo that once felt bold and exciting may no longer reflect who someone is. Additionally, highly visible tattoos can lead to more frequent feedback (both positive and negative), which may influence how people feel about them.
#22 A Tattoo My Friend Did On My Thigh At 3 Am Last Night (Both Sober)
Image source: veselling
#23 Found On Instagram Reels 😬
Image source: Upset_Secretary2211
#24 I Think Mama Failed
Image source: Hungry-Ear-5247
Of course, there are countless reasons someone might regret a tattoo beyond the factors researchers study. Imagine getting your partner’s name tattooed across your arm, only to discover a year later that they were cheating on you. Or choosing a design based on a trend that suddenly feels outdated. Sometimes tattoos become reminders of painful chapters people would rather leave behind. At the same time, tattoo culture has never been more popular. More people are getting inked than ever before, and many absolutely love their tattoos. The key isn’t avoiding tattoos altogether; it’s making thoughtful choices that you’ll be happy to live with for years to come.
#25 In Case You Didn’t Know
Image source: NCTJaehyun
#26 Came Across This On Facebook
Image source: slutpux
#27 It’s The Pretty Bad Even For Kyle
Image source: Dry_Afternoon5338
And honestly, that’s what makes posts like these so entertaining. They’re a funny reminder of what can happen when creativity, impulse, and questionable decision-making collide. While some of these tattoos are genuinely impressive in their own chaotic way, others serve as cautionary tales wrapped in permanent ink. Yes, cover-ups and laser removal exist, but both require time, money, and patience. It’s usually much easier to spend an extra few weeks researching a design than several years trying to fix one. So before booking that appointment, maybe sleep on the idea a little longer. And in the meantime, Pandas, tell us—which of these tattoos made you laugh the hardest? And if you have tattoos yourself, do you still love them, or is there one you’d happily send back in time?
#28 Lip Tattoo From The Other Day
Image source: 33lifee
#29 Came Across This
Image source: TheGrimRepper
#30 Unfortunate Beatles Tattoo
Image source: boringart
#31 That’s Gonna Age Terribly
Image source: Just_anon2115
#32 What Do You Think His Thought Process Was?
Image source: BenStiller1994
#33 A Personal Submission
Image source: Top-Asparagus1918
#34 What He Wanted / What He Got
Image source: KishimoHotagara
#35 My Friend Got This Tattoo A Few Weeks Ago. Thoughts?
Image source: Exotic_Tune_6305
#36 I Can’t Tell If This Is Bad Or Subtly Brilliant And Unique
Image source: furie1335
#37 This Tmnt Tattoo. The Shading. The Color Work. The Lines. The Placement
Image source: AgeAgreeable121
#38 This Ain’t It, Chief
Image source: Kramit2012
#39 That Second Portrait Is Supposed To Be Jack Black…
Image source: dontwannaseeyoucry
#40 Which One Is Worse, The Pimple Heart Tatts Or The Crown Scribble
Image source: Brief_Translator_235
#41 Spotted On TikTok
Image source: Comfortable_Pop9466
#42 Have Sample????
Image source: alternate_world_
#43 Riot Fest 2025 Had A Worst Tattoo Contest….here Are Some Contestants
Image source: the_otaku_mom
#44 I Don’t Know Where To Start…
Image source: Stuart_Redman81
#45 Found This In My Screenshots, No Idea Where It Came From
Image source: DethToErth
#46 Artist On My Fb Who Gets Constant Praise. I’m Not Crazy Right?
Image source: Smooth_Objective_194
#47 It’s Supposed To Be The Ocean, Looks Slightly Disease-Y
Image source: Gin-ginna
#48 Just Bought A $20 Tattoo Gun
Image source: BrokenGlassInFoot
#49 Realized It Was Misspelled After 4 Years
Image source: nodnarb-420
#50 Maaaaaaaaaan :(
Image source: bi_or_die
#51 Getting 12×12 Inches Subway Series Logo Tattoo For $50.000 Subway Giftcard
Image source: ngadingadimin97
#52 From My Friend Who Complains About Not Being In A Shop
Image source: [deleted]
#53 My Mom Sent Me A Picture Of Her Most Recent Tattoo… Yikes
Image source: Malkashake
#54 Fighting For His Life In The Comments
Image source: Educational-Ad3077
#55 Testicle Venus Flytrap Coverup
Image source: villainless
#56 How Bad Is It On A Scale Of 1-10
Image source: Glass-Witness3668
#57 Pentagram Margatnep
Image source: Mephedrone_69
#58 This Tattoo I Got On My Stomach A Few Years Ago
Image source: DansDem0
#59 New Tatt 🕺🕺artist Offered A “Free Touch Up” Immediately After 😭
Image source: No-Yellow2682
#60 Had A Manic Episode And Tattooed Myself. Mom Said It Looked Nice
Image source: Nora-neko
#61 Swifties Gone Wild
Image source: kittycommitteestudio
#62 My Brother Did This On Me Yesterday. I Love It
Image source: LickMySack4riches
#63 Genuinely, Yikes
Image source: Gloglibologna
#64 I’m… Really Trying To See The Vision. Supposed To Represent A Mom & 2 Kids
Image source: Pinguu2222
#65 Artist Is *very* Proud Of This One. I Would Love To Hear Y’all’s Thoughts
Image source: Nach0325
#66 Zombie Bites Are Dangerous
Image source: Ekaterina702
#67 This Artist On Instagram, Bragging About Doing These Pieces In 3 Hours
Image source: 10121914
#68 This Dude On My Fbook Had Zero Tattoos Last Month 🥴
Image source: OG-DirtNasty
#69 Saw This Coverup On Instagram
Image source: Working_Ad8885
#70 “What Do You Want The Theme Of Your Tattoo To Be?” “Yes.”
Image source: nnp1989
#71 My Dad Showed Me His New Tattoos
Image source: Porygonpixel1
#72 Rewop Power. This Sure Was A Choice
Image source: Expression-Little
#73 A Fb Love Story
Image source: Correct-Pumpkin7904
#74 What Are People Thinking?
Image source: ryan__blake
#75 “Portrait/Realism”
Image source: pdizzle420
#76 Jesus Definitely Wept
Image source: MrsBoydCrowder
#77 How Bad Is This?
Image source: Lazzy_fat_cat
#78 Found This On Google Images,
Image source: BabyMouse666
#79 It’s The Cheekbone For Me
Image source: Ok_Investment_3941
#80 Konye West — Found On Fb
Image source: TimberOctopus
#81 The Spelling Here Is Strong
Image source: DecadentEx
#82 Wolf Goes Aroooo O_o
Image source: AK611750
#83 Interesting Choice
Image source: Bubbly_Literature_57
#84 From The Same Shop As The American Flag Neck Tatt 🙏
Image source: Tina_Belcher
#85 Found In The Wild
Image source: Subject-District-448
#86 Great Execution Of A Terrible Idea? Thoughts?
Image source: gianAB2977
#87 Local Person Advertising That They’re Back After A 20 Year Hiatus
Image source: cass-a-roni
#88 I Guess The Stencil Was To Hard To Follow
Image source: RubberDubber6
#89 Seen On Instagram… Just Why?
Image source: yd0211
#90 This May Be The Worst Tattoo Idea Ive Stumbled Upon In The Wild
Image source: rawdaddykrawdaddy
#91 …i Can’t Even Decide Which One Is The Worst One
Image source: Abbnostic
#92 Repeat Offender On The Sub vs. Her Latest Victim
Image source: shitty-acorn
#93 She Loves It 😭😭😭
Image source: Historical_Plate3431
#94 Some Of The Worst Line Art I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Fruit-bat-333
#95 Found It On Snapchat
Image source: Unhappy_Western8943
#96 Saw This On Reddit. Worst Tattoo I’ve Seen Yet. Holy
Image source: AnimeLover811
#97 Tekashi 6ix9ine’s New Lion Face Tattoo
Image source: ii-_-
#98 Giant Rainbow Lion Tattoo
Image source: Opening-Law7772
#99 See You At The Top I Guess
Image source: McOBRG
#100 Local Artist Special
Image source: PorcelainJesus
#101 Came In With A Sad Wolf, Came Out With A Lion Imposing Respect
Image source: AK611750
#102 Bad Subject And The Flow Looks Like A Child Drew It
Image source: aromora14
#103 Found On Instagram
Image source: Beginning_Whole_4867
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