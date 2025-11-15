Artists Illustrate Their Relationship And Everyday Life In 30 Comics

Today we’d like for you to meet Hito and Senpai who make wholesome and colorful comics portraying the many situations that happen in our everyday life. Hito and Senpai are a couple who make a webcomic series called “The Secret Life of Potatoes and Friends” on Instagram.

Bored Panda reached out to Hito and Senpai to find out a little bit more!

“So most of our comic ideas come from sudden daily life inspirations. When we started back in 2019 we thought it might be relatable for more people because while telling stories through comics, we have many perspectives. We are a couple in a long-distance relationship, from two different cultures and we try to show our relationship from both sides and we always try to add some humorous/comedic touch to it. Yet we also focus on capturing our individual characters in it. Hitopotato is a comic that is based on our daily life ups and downs.

We believe that even bad situations after some time can give a good laugh.

One of our biggest motivations for creating comics is nice feedback from people. We love to see that they relate, tag their friends, talk with us and that they are so supportive! Hitopotato comic is also very often one of our ways to express and capture the fun time we have together.”

More info: Instagram | store.line.me | ko-fi.com

#1

Image source: hitopotato

#2

Image source: hitopotato

#3

Image source: hitopotato

#4

Image source: hitopotato

#5

Image source: hitopotato

#6

Image source: hitopotato

#7

Image source: hitopotato

#8

Image source: hitopotato

#9

Image source: hitopotato

#10

Image source: hitopotato

#11

Image source: hitopotato

#12

Image source: hitopotato

#13

Image source: hitopotato

#14

Image source: hitopotato

#15

Image source: hitopotato

#16

Image source: hitopotato

#17

Image source: hitopotato

#18

Image source: hitopotato

#19

Image source: hitopotato

#20

Image source: hitopotato

#21

Image source: hitopotato

#22

Image source: hitopotato

#23

Image source: hitopotato

#24

Image source: hitopotato

#25

Image source: hitopotato

#26

Image source: hitopotato

#27

Image source: hitopotato

#28

Image source: hitopotato

#29

Image source: hitopotato

#30

Image source: hitopotato

