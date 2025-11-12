175 Weird Photos You Won’t Be Able to Forget

You can instantly tell that they are stock images when you see funny and weird pictures depicting an improbable scenario, lousy acting, and that peculiar editing style. Cue: ridiculous stock photos.
There’s just something about these strange photos that makes them so distinguishable and often laughable. And though these weird stock photos were primarily made to be sold, it’s impossible to think anyone would choose these weird pics even if they were given for free.
However, we like weird stuff, and we know that you do, too! Hence, Bored Panda has collected a mass of strange and funny stock images from sites like iStock or Shutterstock that no one will ever use, and that will definitely make you say, “WTF is this photo?”
From a grandma teaching a group of blond children the secrets of “stab between the fingers” to a female version of Adolf Hitler peeling potatoes, the photographers behind these weird, funny photos that seem almost unreal were probably trying a bit too hard.
And it’s not that we don’t appreciate all the work that went into producing these ridiculous stock photos. We just think each one should come with an in-depth commentary by the author, explaining what was going on in their head while creating these weird, funny stock images worthy of our list.
#1 Grandma Teaches Blond Children Important Life Lessons
Image source: mrbenmarko, Getty Images
#2 Guy Reaches Through Computer Screen And Types Backwards While A Surprised Cat Looks Off Into The Distance
Image source: SiomarTehBeefalo, Shutterstock
#3 “A Centaur Has Met The Wrong Half. He Was Very Puzzled.”
Image source: HugeHam, shutterstock
#4 Cat With A Bouquet At The Feet Of Mistress
Image source: kiwidesign, Shutterstock
#5 Woman Throwing Spaghetti In A Forest
Image source: neuroticneutral, Getty Images
#6 Excuse Me Miss, But That’s My D You’re Sitting On
Image source: SonOfTheBlueMeanie, Creativemarket
#7 This Proposal
Image source: Quaff_Bepis, Getty Images
#8 “Hey Lady, Your Computer Isn’t Even Switched On”
#9 Umm, Yeah, I Think We Found The Murderer
Image source: BunnyAdorbs, iStock
#10 This Boy Installing The Newest Piece Of Software
Image source: TeoTheBeast, Getty Images
#11 Cat Snake Cooking A Magical Potion
Image source: ShutterCount, shutterstock
#12 No Potatoes While I’m Working Please
Image source: sweatytumorz, depositphotos
#13 Male Human Holds His Blobfish
Image source: zhaiiiix
#14 Need To Get Home Before The Storm, But I’m Hitting All The Cat Lights
Image source: treastroll, iStockphoto
#15 I Searched For “A Large Bird” On Google And Was Not Disappointed
Image source: Hackerwithalacker, istockphoto
#16 Hitler With Potatoes And A Picnic Blanket Looking Dress
Image source: SaraBellum42, Getty Images
#17 Lol Stop Struggling And Let Me Stab U
Image source: shutterstock
#18 Should I Call The Ambulance Already? (Notice The Hand)
Image source: shutterstock
#19 “Hacker” Stockphotos Are The Best
Image source: Aelaan_Bluewood, Shutterstock
#20 Drinking And Driving Taken To A Whole New Level
Image source: Gaberiallo, Shutterstock
#21 Catanic Featuring Leornado Dicatrio And Cate Winslet
Image source: Chengers, Shutterstock
#22 Real Art
Image source: santas__boobs, shutterstock
#23 Child Breaks The Fourth Dimension And Creates A Loophole, Sending His Legs Into A Different Dimension And Breaking His Back, All While Laughing About It.
Image source: SeniorHippopotamus
#24 How To Keep Your Kids Safe On The Internet
Image source: Nevraoj, istockphoto
#25 Goodbye You Slimey Freak
Image source: sexytai, Shutterstock
#26 Just Taking A Bath
Image source: Saltefanden, Getty Images
#27 Memory Loss Is More Painful Than You Might Think
Image source: KarlKlngOfDucks, Megapixl
#28 African American Snake At Job Interview
Image source: Do_You_Even_KEK_Bro, dreamstime
#29 She’s Just A Little Moody, Now Get The F*cking Pickles
Image source: Your_Moms_Flame, Shutterstock
#30 Woman Tackling A Mugger Who Forgets He Has Two Hands
Image source: andhelostthem, bigstockphoto
#31 Man With A Cake As A Pillow
#32 Asian Woman Spits On A Cock
Image source: Lukekul, Pixabay
#33 Dead Chickens Dancing On Earth
Image source: Thestickman391, depositphotos
#34 Doctor Has A Special Advice For You
Image source: ThisNameIsSo0riginal, shutterstock
#35 Old Man Uses Toilet Paper As Binoculars
Image source: Scar20Grotto, istockphoto
#36 This Is A Search Result For “Evolution” – Pretty Much Sums It Up
Image source: edgar01600, pixabay
#37 Sad Man No Stop Oil
Image source: Your_Moms_Flame, shutterstock
#38 What We Need Is A Picture Of A Blindfolded Woman In Lingerie Holding A Pomegranate With A Octopus On It. Oh And Could You Set Up A Mirror In The Corner Showing Another Woman Sulking? Perfect. Thanks
Image source: bosscher47, Thinkstockphotos
#39 Man Photoshopped Onto Egg
Image source: hoklord, Pixabay
#40 Bald Man Chisels His Way Into Your Privacy
Image source: Magnum_Dongs3, Shutterstock
#41 This
Image source: kahotheupvoter, Alamy
#42 Astronaut Asking For Wishes From A Horse Genie
Image source: DreamPictures
#43 Man Has Relax Time Inside Of Washing Machine
Image source: shutterstock
#44 If You Rub This Potato On Your Skin, You’ll Live Forever!
Image source: sweatytumorz, Dreamstime
#45 Bare Chested Man With Tattoos, Wearing Butterfly Wings
Image source: TheOwlducken, gettyimages
#46 A Young Boy Trying To Kill Himself With A Barcode Scanner
Image source: Franeg, Dreamstime
#47 Potassium Just Goes Right Through Me
Image source: CaptainSylus, shutterstock
#48 “Lemme Help You Out With That!”
Image source: _Xantium, istockphoto
#49 Still In Denial About His Hair Loss
Image source: chickhicksisadick, shutterstock
#50 Average Rooftop Rainday Showdown
Image source: OrbitOfGlass17, canstockphoto
#51 A Man Stands With Two Gourds In Hand, Wearing Nothing But A Speedo
Image source: Your_Moms_Flame, Shutterstock
#52 Melon Man.
Image source: CamDosen, shutterstock
#53 The Unconventional Birth Of A Pineapple
Image source: The_Confused_Indian
#54 Why Istock? I Searched “Finance”. Came Up In The First Page Of Results
Image source: erixtyminutes, istockphoto
#55 Disgusted Dietitian Nutritionist Checking Examine Sweet Roll Bun With Stethoscope. Because Why Not?
Image source: stockphotojoe
#56 Chasing Streaker Through Head Cabbage Field
Image source: LANA_WHAT_DangerZone
#57 “I Asked You How You Like Your Eggs!”
Image source: mygeorgeiscurious, shutterstock
#58 A Dwarf Hairless Rat Unzips Her Friend To Reveal A Crested Gecko Underneath
Image source: theswampmonster, 123rf
#59 Stock Photos Of A Hostage Except The Girl Unable To Pretend She’s Not Into It
Image source: megga_ass-faggot, shutterstock
#60 Large Pants
Image source: Insanitychick, shutterstock
#61 Stock Photos You Wish You Could Use
#62 Man In Awe Of Some Guy Peeing
Image source: bondbeansbond, Getty Images
#63 Like The Father So The Son
Image source: nbdyhm, istockphoto
#64 Young Girl Glued To The Wall With Duct Tape, So Daddy Can Relax And Have A Beer
Image source: wheresmystache3, shutterstock
#65 This Nun Praying To The Celestial Being Of The Seas
Image source: pinwheeltwist, Getty Images
#66 If Samsung Released A Laptop
Image source: reddit.com, Getty Images
#67 Soccer Mom
Image source: Yoshizer0, 123rf
#68 Moving Out
Image source: ifeellikemoses, 123rf
#69 How Did Stock Photos Beat Bojack To This Scene?
Image source: notsosecretsnowbunny, dreamstime
#70 If This Isn’t Me, I Don’t Know What Is
Image source: kahotheupvoter, istockphoto
#71 Electric Carrot
Image source: shutterstock
#72 “I Get It, You Vape”
Image source: FireninjaDD
#73 Ajit Pai Attempts To Destroy The Internet
Image source: second2no1, Shutterstock
#74 Car Salesman Won’t Take No For An Answer
Image source: YesLewis, Shutterstock
#75 Frog Dog
Image source: Reddit
#76 Guy Casually Smiling While Taking A Smoke Break And Talking On The Phone. Also There Is Man Tied Up In His Trunk.
Image source: RedOrangeYellowGreen, shutterstock
#77 Why Is He So Puzzled By That Broccoli
Image source: Sixflags82, Dreamstime
#78 This Woman, Who Is Checking Out Her Own Ass Which Has Been Cut Off From The Rest Of Her Body
Image source: LordAstralWarrior, shutterstock
#79 Ghost Riders Granny Has Dementia, Watch Your Ass
Image source: Your_Moms_Flame, Shutterstock
#80 This Man Not Quite Realising The Situation He Is In
Image source: abluepineapple, Shutterstock
#81 Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Malware
#82 Disturbed Teenager Grinding Carrots
Image source: roflcopter1005, dreamstime
#83 Naked Businessman With Briefcase In Office
Image source: sidneyl, gettyimages
#84 Three-Eyed Cat
Image source: trying_to_adult_here, shutterstock
#85 Contemplating Corn
Image source: Robster4911, Shutterstock
#86 I “Kneed” To Know What Is Going On Here!
Image source: bayouself
#87 Happy Older Couple Selects Perfect Elephant Butt Replica
Image source: Cormamin, Adobe Stock
#88 Watch Out!
Image source: ImNotACuck420, dreamstime
#89 Cyclist Rides With Samurai Sword
Image source: Dumblepete, alamy
#90 Man Putting Banana Into Car Exhaust Pipe
Image source: KieranD9503, shutterstock
#91 Oh No Not Santa
Image source: murmeoh, iStockphoto
#92 Give Me The Money
Image source: Swedish-Ghost, depositphotos
#93 Carefree Man Smoking On A Rocking Horse
Image source: memento_mari, Shutterstock
#94 Little Boy Eating A Herring. It Is A Dutch Tradition To Eat A Herring Like This
Image source: TheManyChins, shutterstock
#95 Eyeteeth
Image source: owlyou, Getty Images
#96 Mom’s Spaghetti
Image source: imgur.com, Getty Images
#97 A Man Growing Flowers Instead Of A Beard
Image source: perpleqz, shutterstock
#98 Feeling Tired? Recharge By Simply Putting A Fork Into The Outlet
Image source: perpleqz, Getty Images
#99 Young Woman Drinking Orange Juice In Pain While Being Strangled By The Throat
Image source: Reddit, Shutterstock
#100 “Come On, Y’all, Let’s Take The Tennis Courts Back From The Jocks!”
Image source: BunnyAdorbs, shutterstock
#101 Male Cook Pointing Gun At Savoy Cabbage
Image source: WalkerTyme, Dreamstime
#102 Blank-Faced Man Deflates And Loses His Spine
Image source: iohbkjum
#103 A Happy Woman Holding A Knife To An Older Man
Image source: mekbots, depositphotos
#104 Who Licks Who?
Image source: LithiumNoir, istockphoto
#105 Girl’s Face Among Fresh Oranges
Image source: yoshiyow, shutterstock
#106 “Smiling Old Man Having Coffee” More Like Me During Office Meetings
Image source: dreamstime
#107 Apple With Teeth Devouring A Pig
Image source: cglow
#108 Strange Person Sitting Near The Toilet And Thinking
Image source: Adobe Stock
#109 Ah, For All The Times Where I’ve Needed A Picture Of A “Cat In A Medical Cap Holding A Small Man Under Glass”
Image source: xYushy
#110 Grandma’s Not Coming To Christmas, This Year
Image source: Lavender_Man, Getty Images
#111 The Lady That Snorts Donut Powder
Image source: Tyrone5oo, iStockphoto
#112 His Outfit Says “Beekeeper” But His Eyes Say “Serial Killer”
Image source: I_Scream_4_Memes, alamy
#113 Old People Enjoy Retirement With A Gun Over A Rabbit That’s Scared For Its Life
Image source: Halina Valiushka
#114 Man In Doggystyle Position Ready To Eat A Leaf
Image source: logangrey123, shutterstock
#115 Corn Boy
Image source: jack3chu, pinsdaddy
#116 Man In Bathtub With Rubber Duck
Image source: ColorNeon, alamy
#117 Tasty Food
Image source: JordiTK, Shutterstock
#118 Selfie De Jesus. I Can’t Begin To List All That’s Wrong With This
Image source: Your_Moms_Flame, shutterstock
#119 Woman Strangling Her Husband While Her Lover Is Playing The Violin
Image source: Getty Images
#120 Home Office
Image source: shutterstock
#121 Woman With Six Arms Holding Fruit And Cakes In Each Hand
Image source: lencurryboy, dreamstime
#122 It’s A Prank
#123 Posting A Selfie With Grandma
Image source: northkorea_onlykorea, gettyimages
#124 Man Disgusted By Corndog
Image source: ZehParaYT, Shutterstock
#125 Fish Heads Fish Heads Eat Them Up Yum
Image source: netwoodle, dreamstime.
#126 Pursed Lips
Image source: PDDTK_Lives, shutterstock
#127 Funny Pink Rabbit Jumping
Image source: chickhicksisadick, shutterstock
#128 Teenage Boy Disposable Glasses On Chest
Image source: Getty Images
#129 Office Dispute … I Guess
Image source: ChrisMess, Shutterstock
#130 No Really, Wtf. Woman Dressed As Bearded Charlie Chaplain Points At Melting Clock With A Terrified Face.
Image source: Your_Moms_Flame, shutterstock
#131 To Become The True Watermelon Head He Must Eat Himself…. And LSD
Image source: zywon, shutterstock
#132 America’s Snipers Are Hard At Work Protecting The Country
Image source: GayDadsRapeTheirKids
#133 Fat Man Feeding A Girl A Burger
Image source: kronen3266, colourbox
#134 Sharing The Joy
Image source: Getty Images
#135 Pineapple Businessman
Image source: shutterstock
#136 Do We Really Need This Stock Photo?
Image source: guibif, shutterstock
#137 Woman Injecting Something In To Corn
Image source: NotAMinecrafter, gettyimages
#138 “These Pictures, Or Shuttertock Pictures, Should Be Useful Enough To Make Companies Buy Them And Use Them To Show Something Or Whatever” Ok Boss!
Image source: yohannb, dreamstime
#139 Girl Playing Soccer With Grandfather In Wheelchair As Goal Keeper
Image source: D. Anschutz
#140 Fur Coat Fighter
Image source: Getty Images
#141 Bizarre Farmer With Watermelon Instead Of The Abdomen On Field In Summer
Image source: shutterstock
#142 He’s Got Money Coming Outta His Ass
Image source: Godzillers1337
#143 Young Woman With Squirrel In Mouth
Image source: Andy Reynolds
#144 Strange Man With Big Hands
Image source: day-without-rain, shutterstock
#145 “Professor In Glasses Thinking About Math Formulas”
Image source: sheephunt2000, shutterstock
#146 Oh Sweet Jesus, An Unionbutt
Image source: minimalillusions, shutterstock
#147 Chicken Sniffing Kids Rear
Image source: coolman10011, dreamstime
#148 Man In Eyepatch Pretending To Play The Violin With An Abacus
Image source: jacksback88, Shutterstock
#149 Stock Photograph Of A Pretty Asian Girl Screaming Into A Trumpet
Image source: Dumblepete
#150 Why? Just Why?
Image source: blackl0tus_, shutterstock
#151 Woman Licking A Cactus
Image source: Yoshizer0, shutterstock
#152 Mike, The Cyber Internet Hacking Thief
Image source: iikoroshia, dreamstime
#153 Angry Man Rips Appart The Insides Of A Computer
Image source: golkon, Getty Images
#154 Sad Pretty Girl With Big Ears Playful
Image source: JCMotors, shutterstock
#155 Traffic Cone Over The Head
Image source: istockphoto
#156 This Old Man With Smoke Coming From His Nose
Image source: reddit.com, shutterstock
#157 Holy Instructions
Image source: flickdudz, alamy
#158 Woman In Templar Tabard And Armoured Coif Holding A Dagger
Image source: quark_, iStockphoto
#159 Oops! Spilled My Yogurt!
Image source: chickhicksisadick, Shutterstock
#160 Doing “Cocaine”
Image source: TRU3_K1NG_0STAR1ON, shutterstock
#161 No Thanks…
Image source: CamzoUK, shutterstock
#162 Cat And Dog Wearing Biker Gear And Using Tin Can Phone
Image source: lastplace199, shutterstock
#163 Man With Pink Pigs Head In Basement Watching Tv Eating Pizza And Drinking Beer
#164 Chinese Delicacy
Image source: MosesFPS98, gettyimages
#165 Someone Stop This Man
Image source: coolman10011, Dreamstime
#166 A Man Dressed Up As Santa Pinching His Nipples
Image source: txking
#167 A Redneck Dog With An Axe In His Hands
Image source: shutterstock
#168 Man In A Bathrobe Pouring Orange Juice Into His Mouth And Spilling It
Image source: Getty Images
#169 Tough Day At The Office?
#170 Nap Time Is Over
Image source: MitchDueck, Shutterstock
#171 The Many Faces Of Tom
Image source: DL_Smoothie21, alamy
#172 Strange Package
Image source: istockphoto
#173 Dead Bodies
#174 A Woody Allen-Doubleur Plays With Androgynous Sex Doll
Image source: summer_thyme
#175 Young Nurse Assisting A Patient Undress
Image source: alamy
#176 Hello, Nice To Meet You
Image source: butterforfilm, Adobe Stock
#177 When You Accidentally Kill Your Pet
Image source: LuffyTheAstronaut, shutterstock
