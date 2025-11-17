Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

by

I’m taking any kind of OC as long as they’re not bad. Add a description of this character too.

#1 3 Of My Ocs

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#2 This Is Kiri :) I Created Her Just Today (Ignore The Hands— I Can’t Draw Them Lol)

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#3 Axolotl Violet (Me)

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#4 The One On The Right Is Mine :] The Other I Mad For Meh Mum

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#5 Charcoal, One Of My Favorite Recent Ocs. They’re A Nightwing-Skywing

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#6 I’m Calling Her Moondrop ATM, But I’d Love More Name Suggestions

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#7 Any Names For Her? Made This Using A Picrew Oc Maker Bc I Can’t Draw

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#8 Madde. She’s A Grumpy Lesbian

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#9 Was Working On Anatomy. This Is A Character From My Book I’m Righting. If You Have Any Advice With Achohol Markers Please Share With Me!👍

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#10 I Don’t Really Do Digital Art Much, But Here’s My Weirdcore Oc I Guess

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#11 Doodling In Class And Kai Just Decided To Become An Oc

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#12 Another Character From My Book! This Is Marina, She Is On A Mission To Avenge Her Brother. I Should Have Made Her Angry, But That’s Fine. (I’m Calling This Book “Indignation”)

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#13 Using Picrew Cuz Its Really Nice And Bad And Drawing

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#14 I Don’t Usually Like To Do People Or Human Forms For Ocs, So One Day When I Was Bored, I Drew Ovals With Faces And Made Onion Children

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#15 Hortulanus, An Earth Dragon Who Needs Some Rest

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#16 What Should I Call Her? I Got Those Markers Yesterday And I Love Them. They’re Really Good

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#17 Jupiter. I Made Their Hair Kinda Strange

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

#18 I Need A Name (Sorry) Because The Only Name That I Can Think Of Is Holly But Then I’d Be Too Close To A Character Who Already Exists Because Then It’d Be Too Close (Or Too Close For My Liking)

Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Photos Taken Before Disaster”: 35 Pictures That Foreshadow Unfortunate Events
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Melania Trump Reads Dr Seuss to Children in NYC Hospital
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2017
5 Actors Who Are Leading The Pack For The Strikes in Hollywood
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2023
Is There A Secret That You Know Somebody Is Keeping From You, But They Don’t Know That You Are Aware?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Recycled 50 Kilograms Of Beach Trash And Made These Miniatures (39 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Films Two Huge Wolves Racing Her Car at 30 MPH
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.