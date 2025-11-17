Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Ocs

I’m taking any kind of OC as long as they’re not bad. Add a description of this character too.
#1 3 Of My Ocs
#2 This Is Kiri :) I Created Her Just Today (Ignore The Hands— I Can’t Draw Them Lol)
#3 Axolotl Violet (Me)
#4 The One On The Right Is Mine :] The Other I Mad For Meh Mum
#5 Charcoal, One Of My Favorite Recent Ocs. They’re A Nightwing-Skywing
#6 I’m Calling Her Moondrop ATM, But I’d Love More Name Suggestions
#7 Any Names For Her? Made This Using A Picrew Oc Maker Bc I Can’t Draw
#8 Madde. She’s A Grumpy Lesbian
#9 Was Working On Anatomy. This Is A Character From My Book I’m Righting. If You Have Any Advice With Achohol Markers Please Share With Me!👍
#10 I Don’t Really Do Digital Art Much, But Here’s My Weirdcore Oc I Guess
#11 Doodling In Class And Kai Just Decided To Become An Oc
#12 Another Character From My Book! This Is Marina, She Is On A Mission To Avenge Her Brother. I Should Have Made Her Angry, But That’s Fine. (I’m Calling This Book “Indignation”)
#13 Using Picrew Cuz Its Really Nice And Bad And Drawing
#14 I Don’t Usually Like To Do People Or Human Forms For Ocs, So One Day When I Was Bored, I Drew Ovals With Faces And Made Onion Children
#15 Hortulanus, An Earth Dragon Who Needs Some Rest
#16 What Should I Call Her? I Got Those Markers Yesterday And I Love Them. They’re Really Good
#17 Jupiter. I Made Their Hair Kinda Strange
#18 I Need A Name (Sorry) Because The Only Name That I Can Think Of Is Holly But Then I’d Be Too Close To A Character Who Already Exists Because Then It’d Be Too Close (Or Too Close For My Liking)
