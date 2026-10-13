50 Steam Reviews That Are Almost As Entertaining As The Games Themselves

Reviews are a huge deal in today’s age. From visiting places to buying products, or even playing video games, they help us decide what to choose from the zillion options available. Some people leave straightforward reviews, but there are others who turn into absolute entertainers while doing it.
Just look at the gamers who have left the weirdest game reviews on Steam. Some are so hilarious, they might give comedians a run for their money. Odd Steam Reviews and r/SteamReviews are the two communities that post the wildest ones, and we compiled them below. Just scroll down to enjoy a hearty laugh!
#1 Cyberpunk 2077
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#2 Diablo Iv
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#3 God Of War
Image source: OddSteamReviews
If you didn’t know, Steam is one of the best-known online gaming platforms and distributors worldwide. It advertises itself as “the ultimate destination for playing, discussing, and creating games.” Since its inception, the site has grown rapidly.
Research shows that it has 132 million monthly active users, and 69 million people use Steam daily. In 2025, the platform added 20,018 games, and the Steam catalog in the US includes 234,984 games. The numbers speak for themselves about the site’s popularity.
#4 Resident Evil Requiem
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#5 Woman Simulator
Image source: Odd Steam Reviews
#6 I Found Someone That A Remake *checks Notes* Added Women
Image source: teddyroo12
In 2013, Valve Corporation, the developer of Steam, added a user-generated review section. That’s where users could read, rate, or discuss game titles they had played. Little did anyone know this would become the place where comedy peaked, as people started uploading some of their funniest thoughts.
However, no matter what they say, one thing is clearly evident through their comments, which is their love for video games. These games were a huge phenomenon when they first arrived, and now they have attracted many people worldwide.
#7 Final Fantasy Xiv
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#8 Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#9 Meccha Chameleon
Image source: Odd Steam Reviews
Research shows that video games entered the picture in the late 1950s, when William Higinbotham created a simple computerized tennis game. From its early beginnings, the industry has boomed into a $100 billion powerhouse. The 70s and early 80s were considered the “Golden Age,” as arcade hits like Pong and Pac-Man set the stage for what came next.
However, for a long time, the gaming world seemed to be built exclusively for boys and men. As the industry targeted male adolescents, it portrayed women in these games in objectifying ways. Shockingly, this continued for decades in gaming culture and created a stereotype of what a “gamer” should look like.
#10 Minecraft Dungeons II
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#11 Hunt: Showdown 1896
Image source: Odd Steam Reviews
#12 Valheim
Image source: OddSteamReviews
When technology shifted from arcades to living room consoles, the industry changed dramatically. Companies like Sony and Nintendo brought gaming home, which diversified the gamer base. In fact, by the late 2010s, nearly half of all US gamers were women. They shattered the stereotype of the gamer and proved gaming was not exclusive to men.
Today, games are not just for fun; they also serve as a tool for social connection. People also claim that they learn a lot from them. But despite all the progress, the industry needs to do more. From character design to the developmental side of things, more women need to be involved, as gender discrimination still lives on.
#13 Need For Speed™ Most Wanted
Image source: Odd Steam Reviews
#14 Escape The Backrooms
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#15 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Image source: OddSteamReviews
As the industry has grown, unhealthy gaming practices have evolved as well. Too much gaming is harming children in many ways. Valerie Herber, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, discusses the risks video games pose to children. She explains that excessive gaming can lead to inactivity, obesity, and eye strain.
Prolonged screen time affects vision and may contribute to poor posture and fatigue. Moreover, she stresses that online gaming platforms sometimes expose children to harassment, bullying, and toxic behavior. Certain gaming apps can expose children to hackers and other security threats.
#16 Subnautica
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#17 Control Resonant
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#18 Hogwarts Legacy
Image source: OddSteamReviews
“Studies link excessive gaming—especially with violent content—to increased risks of anxiety, mood disorders, and social difficulties. Children who spend too much time in virtual worlds may struggle with real-world interactions,” Herber explains.
She also emphasizes that exposure to violent video games can increase aggressive behavior while reducing empathy and moral engagement.
“This can lead to social and emotional difficulties in children. Also, excessive gaming often reduces motivation for schoolwork and responsibilities. Games use reward systems that trigger dopamine release, creating a cycle of dependent behavior. This can interfere with learning and academic success,” she adds.
#19 4,759.9 Hrs On Record
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#20 Firewatch. Me Too Bro, Me Too
Image source: 77_mec
#21 This Is A Real Review With A Real Response From The Developer
Image source: wrht
However, it’s not all dark and gloomy. While overgaming can be destructive, staying balanced shows that video games can also have perks. The experts at the University of Colorado Denver have stated the hidden benefits of gaming as follows:
- Video games can reduce stress and improve mood.
- They can tap into our natural human drive to improve, compete, and master skills.
- Gaming can increase feelings of belonging and social connection.
- It can serve as a medium for personal expression, identity, and creative interpretation.
#22 Cool
Image source: [deleted]
#23 That’s Rough Buddy
Image source: Azurim_Skies
#24 Something We All Wonder
Image source: AST4RGam3r_Alternate
Now that experts have explained how gaming supports creative expression, we understand why these gamers were so hilariously creative in their reviews. It seems those hours in front of the screen helped in some way.
Anyway, dear pandas, did you have a jolly time reading their oddly funny thoughts? Which ones made you laugh the loudest? Give them an upvote, or share your thoughts in the comments!
#25 After Playing This Game, I Can Say Its Quite Accurate
Image source: Send_cheese_
#26 Persona 5
Image source: Sims481
#27 Lmao
Image source: DevilsDebt4Becky
#28 We’re Making A Game About Robots And Terraforming, But For Some People, It’s Just Not Good Enough
Image source: ElJorro
#29 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#30 Palworld
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#31 It Takes Two
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#32 Tcg Card Shop Simulator
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#33 Warframe
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#34 Far Cry 6
Image source: OddSteamReviews
#35 Oneshot. Man I Wish
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#36 A Human Rights Violation
Image source: XenoCron400
#37 10/10
Image source: itsnotchristian_
#38 On Sale And Bought It Just Because Of This
Image source: nandnproject32x
#39 Best Review Imo
Image source: 77_mec
#40 I Hate This Game
Image source: Cronok5678
#41 Same Thing Happened To Me
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#42 Finishing It Changes A Man
Image source: QueenViolets_Revenge
#43 Content Warning
Image source: sand_hanitize
#44 I Guess They Still Need More Time
Image source: LonelyAustralia
#45 Seems Like He Likes This Game
Image source: Dangerous_Tooth8126
#46 Lobotomy Corporation
Image source: ultrakillfanatic
#47 Flight Simulator
Image source: elmiojo
#48 For Those Who Don’t Know, Gd Update 2.2 Released That Day
Image source: Shamblamkamlba
#49 Keep In Mind This Is A Game About Catching Cute Little Food Based Pokemon Like Creatures And Feeding Them To Your Friends
Image source: QueenViolets_Revenge
#50 777.3 Hours
Image source: whatthehellareyou_
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