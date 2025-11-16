30 People Who Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

by

It’s Hashtags time, Pandas! Jimmy Fallon, the charismatic host of the legendary The Tonight Show, invited his fans to share the funniest, weirdest, and most embarrassing stories about their roommates on Twitter. And, wow, did they deliver!

Excited by Fallon’s challenge, Twitter users from pretty much all corners of the globe revealed the most hilarious things their roommates did and the utmost bizarre experiences they had while living with someone else.

We’ve collected the very best of the bunch to share with you, Pandas, so scroll on down for a genuine mood-booster (laughter and smiles included, free of charge). As you’re upvoting your fave stories, have a think and tell us all about the strangest things your own roommates have ever done. We’d love to hear your thoughts, so drop by the comment section.

Bored Panda got in touch with entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington to have a chat about Fallon, standing out on Twitter with our stories, and the challenges of working as a TV show host. Scroll down for our interview with the former NBCUniversal executive!

Meanwhile, when you’re done with this list, check out Bored Panda’s feature about Fallon’s previous roommate challenge right over here.

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

#1

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: AnneyZeeBoyee

#2

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: squaretoe38

#3

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: briancrider

#4

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: Optimist_Eeyore

#5

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: elise_millsssss

#6

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: _absolutenope

#7

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: CafiusSJK

#8

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: Asgeirson

#9

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: StevenCorso1

#10

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: JanetEliassen

#11

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: Sohnzie

#12

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: claydoughrocks

#13

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: srgraff

#14

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: itsMeLlama

#15

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: MeesterLizz

#16

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: kryptons_finest

#17

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: TreeclimberEmR

#18

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: SkipperJenkinns

#19

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: Choorel

#20

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: ILuvLivMorgan

#21

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: FallonHolic_

#22

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: hotstuff2652

#23

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: powergirlKathy

#24

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: moyerjr571214

#25

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: FunckeApril

#26

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: jeffpom

#27

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: chriscrandell83

#28

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: DGusey

#29

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: realbarbi2749

#30

30 People Who Had The &#8216;Pleasure&#8217; Of Living With A Weirdo Roommate Share Their Worst Stories For Jimmy Fallon&#8217;s Challenge

Image source: jimmyfallon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Amazon Is Selling A Beach Lounge Chair That Has A Face Hole For Reading
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Apparently, Apple Watch Can Detect When The Wearer Is In Danger And That’s How It Saved This Man’s Life
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Crochet Toys Are A Perfect Fit For Life After The Pandemic
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Long Exposure Light Art
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Tell Stories Of Lust, Heartache, And Loneliness In My 95 Drawings On Post-It Notes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made This Minimalist Geometric Ceramic Jewelry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.