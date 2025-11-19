80 Hilariously Unhinged Reviews That Work Better Than Advertisements

Nowadays, it feels like a huge risk to try a new restaurant without reading the reviews first. What’s the best appetizer to order? How’s the ambiance? Do you need to make a reservation? We’re lucky that we have access to so much information before ordering a pizza.
But it turns out that online reviews can be more than just informative. They can also be incredibly entertaining! We took a trip to the Funny Reviews and Weird Reviews subreddits and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From comments about pieces of clothing to film critiques, these posts prove that customers can infuse comedy anywhere and everywhere! Enjoy scrolling through these silly reviews, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to be more creative the next time you share your thoughts on a restaurant or product.
#1 Customer For Life
Image source: Time-Owl
#2 He Could See The Man
Image source: KoreanChap
#3 Snap
Image source: Idontloveonions
#4 This Review Tho
Image source: A_Little_Stitious-
#5 I Love To Spend Time Reading Reviews On Prisons And The Like
Image source: Ancient_Vanilla
#6 “Will Get Arrested Again, For Sure”
Image source: krg95
#7 Wha-
Image source: Short-Guess-4652
#8 Review For Sound Dampening Panels On Amazon
Image source: ExplodingLettuce
#9 So I Bought The Rice Cooker For Christmas
Image source: RowynDnD
#10 Review For A Kermit The Frog Plushie
Image source: inkandpapyrus27
#11 Cooling Weighted Blanket Smelly Review
Image source: Larien25
#12 Cleaning Ear Product:
Image source: premieredimension
#13 This Was On A Tetris Game LOL
Image source: cippy001
#14 Cleanse Vitamins…beware Of Farts!
Image source: ahandmedowngown
#15 This Review I Found When Searching For A Padded Bike Seat
Image source: _Soph_
#16 Wonder What He’s Reviewing
Image source: Watermelonheadguy
#17 Smithsonian Review
Image source: mnkwa
#18 This Wal-Mart Review Of A Ps5
Image source: SethGrimly
#19 I Can’t Believe Anyone Can Give The Terminator A Lower Than 3 Star Rating But This Was Funny
Image source: NeckBeardDiscordMod
#20 Guess They Have A Point
Image source: captainjackass28
#21 My Salad Was Made Of Veggies?!
Image source: errant_night
#22 Finally Found The Sub To Post This To
Image source: c_dav99
#23 Beautiful. Just Beautiful
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Etsy Review
Image source: Otherwise_Spend7405
#25 I Think This Is The Internet’s Greatest Review
Image source: c_dav99
#26 This Review 😂😂
Image source: lilpoopysquirtz
#27 Stumbled Upon This Masterpiece Today, Thought It Deserved More Than The 2 Likes It Has
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Came Across The Reviews On This Ridiculous Bedskirt LOL
Image source: H4ZYD4ZY
#29 I Almost Choked In Laughter. Now I Know This Review Is Fresh
Image source: Fr3yr
#30 Someone Had An Existential Crisis While Building A Wire Shelf
Image source: vintagetwinkie
#31 Google Maps Review For Police Station In South Dakota
Image source: WinterWolf041
#32 Ralph, You There?
Image source: ABluePen
#33 Where The Fish?
Image source: redditmastery
#34 A Funny Review Of X Men: Days Of Future Past
Image source: Chrisdrau
#35 Most Helpful Review For iPhone 12 From India
Image source: the_ThreeEyedRaven
#36 I Found Batman
Image source: HARJAS200007
#37 Guess I’ll Skip Streaming It
Image source: caddy77040
#38 Downfall Of The Ant Empire
Image source: Aviationbolt
#39 On A Ripoff Geometry Dash
Image source: WillingEar2858
#40 Found This Gem While Researching Golf Courses For Work
Image source: razeyrache
#41 Anyone Have A Raccoon Problem That Needs Taken Care Of? Found This Review
Image source: weirdplum22
#42 I’ve Been Searching For Somewhere To Share This For A While
Image source: Is_Jimmy_M8
#43 Review About Zzquil
Image source: IGoThere4u
#44 Saw This On A Great Clips Google Review
Image source: theneedtobehonest
#45 On The Logitech C270 Webcam
Image source: bizzarehotshot
#46 Came Across This When I Was Shopping For Temp Tattoos 😂
Image source: Karrot-Fever-99
#47 Beer Drinking App
Image source: RockDisplay
#48 People Are Loving The “New” Downsized Kmart Store In Miami, Florida!
Image source: Think_Specialist_81
#49 I Guess The Tellers At My Bank Really Are Super Friendly
Image source: MacBryce
#50 I Wish I Could Be That Invested
Image source: crumbly-man
#51 Found This Whilst Looking At Buying An Oculus Quest 2
Image source: MrIncredibull
#52 Review On The Google Docs App…
Image source: reddit.com
#53 Oof
Image source: 9housedawg1234
#54 Target Sriracha Review
Image source: Bulbajames2
#55 Disgruntled
Image source: AdDramatic9987
#56 That’s…nice…?
Image source: NoltsKaycee
#57 I’m Concerned About Those Children
Image source: Fish-and-Water
#58 Ok Then
Image source: misfits-freak
#59 Im Not Sure What To Say
Image source: Either_Buffalo_6668
#60 It’s Funny To Laugh At
Image source: reddit.com
#61 Found This Gem
Image source: autopilot069
#62 Chicken Flying Direction Is Important For Next Gen Consoles
Image source: steelonsteel787
#63 Might Be The Most Helpful Review Of A Breathalyzer I’ve Ever Read
Image source: ilovebeansoo
#64 Popular Mechanics Magazine
Image source: Gobias12345
#65 I Guess This Man Doesn’t Appreciate The Price Of Beef At Winco
Image source: MemeMastAssBlast
#66 Hopefully The Person Who Did Purchase The Mop Enjoyed It
Image source: QuellinIt
#67 This One Star Review For Gel Nail Polish Remover That This Person May Or May Not Have Ordered. LOL
Image source: one-eyed-bat
#68 Found This On A Mobile Game Called Score Hero 2 I Have A Feeling It’s Fake
Image source: _usernametaken______
#69 The Developer Review
Image source: potatoequalrights
#70 Yeah Sorry About Your $0, Bozo 😂
Image source: Ll17_apz
#71 3/5 Stars Tho
Image source: PowerfulDate
#72 Idk Why But This Place Deserved The World
Image source: reddit.com
#73 I Don’t Even Know What This Was Meant To Say
Image source: reddit.com
#74 Question For For Vacuum Storage Bags, 💯 Response
Image source: PTSDeedee
#75 “This Pogo Stick Ruined My Life”
Image source: Puzzled_Seaweed_1930
#76 Found This Review Of A Blanket Hoodie
Image source: BLASFEMYonetwothree
#77 Local Gym Near Me
Image source: PvP_SHEEP
#78 ‘this Milk Is A Really Nice White Colour’
Image source: nutaya
#79 Review For A Water Bottle With Reusable Ice Cubes
Image source: HamonadoDeQuezo
#80 I Just Want To Know About This Shirt But It Got Dark
Image source: fridayimatwork
Follow Us