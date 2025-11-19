80 Hilariously Unhinged Reviews That Work Better Than Advertisements

by

Nowadays, it feels like a huge risk to try a new restaurant without reading the reviews first. What’s the best appetizer to order? How’s the ambiance? Do you need to make a reservation? We’re lucky that we have access to so much information before ordering a pizza.

But it turns out that online reviews can be more than just informative. They can also be incredibly entertaining! We took a trip to the Funny Reviews and Weird Reviews subreddits and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From comments about pieces of clothing to film critiques, these posts prove that customers can infuse comedy anywhere and everywhere! Enjoy scrolling through these silly reviews, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to be more creative the next time you share your thoughts on a restaurant or product.

#1 Customer For Life

Image source: Time-Owl

#2 He Could See The Man

Image source: KoreanChap

#3 Snap

Image source: Idontloveonions

#4 This Review Tho

Image source: A_Little_Stitious-

#5 I Love To Spend Time Reading Reviews On Prisons And The Like

Image source: Ancient_Vanilla

#6 “Will Get Arrested Again, For Sure”

Image source: krg95

#7 Wha-

Image source: Short-Guess-4652

#8 Review For Sound Dampening Panels On Amazon

Image source: ExplodingLettuce

#9 So I Bought The Rice Cooker For Christmas

Image source: RowynDnD

#10 Review For A Kermit The Frog Plushie

Image source: inkandpapyrus27

#11 Cooling Weighted Blanket Smelly Review

Image source: Larien25

#12 Cleaning Ear Product:

Image source: premieredimension

#13 This Was On A Tetris Game LOL

Image source: cippy001

#14 Cleanse Vitamins…beware Of Farts!

Image source: ahandmedowngown

#15 This Review I Found When Searching For A Padded Bike Seat

Image source: _Soph_

#16 Wonder What He’s Reviewing

Image source: Watermelonheadguy

#17 Smithsonian Review

Image source: mnkwa

#18 This Wal-Mart Review Of A Ps5

Image source: SethGrimly

#19 I Can’t Believe Anyone Can Give The Terminator A Lower Than 3 Star Rating But This Was Funny

Image source: NeckBeardDiscordMod

#20 Guess They Have A Point

Image source: captainjackass28

#21 My Salad Was Made Of Veggies?!

Image source: errant_night

#22 Finally Found The Sub To Post This To

Image source: c_dav99

#23 Beautiful. Just Beautiful

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Etsy Review

Image source: Otherwise_Spend7405

#25 I Think This Is The Internet’s Greatest Review

Image source: c_dav99

#26 This Review 😂😂

Image source: lilpoopysquirtz

#27 Stumbled Upon This Masterpiece Today, Thought It Deserved More Than The 2 Likes It Has

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Came Across The Reviews On This Ridiculous Bedskirt LOL

Image source: H4ZYD4ZY

#29 I Almost Choked In Laughter. Now I Know This Review Is Fresh

Image source: Fr3yr

#30 Someone Had An Existential Crisis While Building A Wire Shelf

Image source: vintagetwinkie

#31 Google Maps Review For Police Station In South Dakota

Image source: WinterWolf041

#32 Ralph, You There?

Image source: ABluePen

#33 Where The Fish?

Image source: redditmastery

#34 A Funny Review Of X Men: Days Of Future Past

Image source: Chrisdrau

#35 Most Helpful Review For iPhone 12 From India

Image source: the_ThreeEyedRaven

#36 I Found Batman

Image source: HARJAS200007

#37 Guess I’ll Skip Streaming It

Image source: caddy77040

#38 Downfall Of The Ant Empire

Image source: Aviationbolt

#39 On A Ripoff Geometry Dash

Image source: WillingEar2858

#40 Found This Gem While Researching Golf Courses For Work

Image source: razeyrache

#41 Anyone Have A Raccoon Problem That Needs Taken Care Of? Found This Review

Image source: weirdplum22

#42 I’ve Been Searching For Somewhere To Share This For A While

Image source: Is_Jimmy_M8

#43 Review About Zzquil

Image source: IGoThere4u

#44 Saw This On A Great Clips Google Review

Image source: theneedtobehonest

#45 On The Logitech C270 Webcam

Image source: bizzarehotshot

#46 Came Across This When I Was Shopping For Temp Tattoos 😂

Image source: Karrot-Fever-99

#47 Beer Drinking App

Image source: RockDisplay

#48 People Are Loving The “New” Downsized Kmart Store In Miami, Florida!

Image source: Think_Specialist_81

#49 I Guess The Tellers At My Bank Really Are Super Friendly

Image source: MacBryce

#50 I Wish I Could Be That Invested

Image source: crumbly-man

#51 Found This Whilst Looking At Buying An Oculus Quest 2

Image source: MrIncredibull

#52 Review On The Google Docs App…

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Oof

Image source: 9housedawg1234

#54 Target Sriracha Review

Image source: Bulbajames2

#55 Disgruntled

Image source: AdDramatic9987

#56 That’s…nice…?

Image source: NoltsKaycee

#57 I’m Concerned About Those Children

Image source: Fish-and-Water

#58 Ok Then

Image source: misfits-freak

#59 Im Not Sure What To Say

Image source: Either_Buffalo_6668

#60 It’s Funny To Laugh At

Image source: reddit.com

#61 Found This Gem

Image source: autopilot069

#62 Chicken Flying Direction Is Important For Next Gen Consoles

Image source: steelonsteel787

#63 Might Be The Most Helpful Review Of A Breathalyzer I’ve Ever Read

Image source: ilovebeansoo

#64 Popular Mechanics Magazine

Image source: Gobias12345

#65 I Guess This Man Doesn’t Appreciate The Price Of Beef At Winco

Image source: MemeMastAssBlast

#66 Hopefully The Person Who Did Purchase The Mop Enjoyed It

Image source: QuellinIt

#67 This One Star Review For Gel Nail Polish Remover That This Person May Or May Not Have Ordered. LOL

Image source: one-eyed-bat

#68 Found This On A Mobile Game Called Score Hero 2 I Have A Feeling It’s Fake

Image source: _usernametaken______

#69 The Developer Review

Image source: potatoequalrights

#70 Yeah Sorry About Your $0, Bozo 😂

Image source: Ll17_apz

#71 3/5 Stars Tho

Image source: PowerfulDate

#72 Idk Why But This Place Deserved The World

Image source: reddit.com

#73 I Don’t Even Know What This Was Meant To Say

Image source: reddit.com

#74 Question For For Vacuum Storage Bags, 💯 Response

Image source: PTSDeedee

#75 “This Pogo Stick Ruined My Life”

Image source: Puzzled_Seaweed_1930

#76 Found This Review Of A Blanket Hoodie

Image source: BLASFEMYonetwothree

#77 Local Gym Near Me

Image source: PvP_SHEEP

#78 ‘this Milk Is A Really Nice White Colour’

Image source: nutaya

#79 Review For A Water Bottle With Reusable Ice Cubes

Image source: HamonadoDeQuezo

#80 I Just Want To Know About This Shirt But It Got Dark

Image source: fridayimatwork

