61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

by

Scrolling through the day’s news can be depressing, to say the least. You’d be forgiven for wanting to give it all a miss now and again…

But between the global crises and political turmoil, lies a whole parallel universe. Here, the headlines sound less like fact and more like sitcom plotlines that never made it to TV. Think “Seal breaks into New Zealand home, traumatises cat and hangs out on couch,” or “A rare bird in England turned out to be a sea gull covered in curry.” You just can’t make this stuff up, no matter how hard you try.

If you’re looking for some light relief in the midst of another dreary news cycle, you’ve come to the right place. Bored Panda has gathered up an awesome list of palate cleansers from media outlets across the globe. They’re a great reminder that not every news story has to leave you with a heavy heart, and chaos often has a great sense of humor.

#1 This Is Funny

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: DNAL2E

There’s an old adage in journalism/news circles that “if it leads, it bleeds.” That’s why you’ll often notice a news bulletin beginning with all the negative and grim stuff like disasters, wars, or crime.

While many of us complain that the news is too negative, research shows that typically, people pay more attention to, and tend to remember negative experiences over positive one. It’s something psychologists call our ‘negativity bias.’

“We’re more likely to spot angry faces than happy ones in a crowd, and many languages have a much wider vocabulary for describing negative emotions than jolly ones,” explains BBC’s Science Focus.

That’s not to say consuming negative news is good for us…

#2 This Is A Real Article

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: PiGuy88

#3 News

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: NoxVulpine

Excessive consumption of negative news can be more harmful than we might realize. For one, it can trigger the body’s “fight or flight” response.

“Adrenaline is then released, and so is the stress hormone, cortisol. When our bodies are in this state, we experience the same symptoms we might experience if we were under threat,” explains an info sheet released by John Hopkins University. “These symptoms include rapid heart rate, shallow breathing, upset stomach, etc.”

Doom-scrolling or watching upsetting footage and news bulletins can also increase symptoms related to anxiety and depression. In fact, for some people, it takes just 14 minutes of dreary news consumption for their depression and anxiety symptoms to rise. They’re worsened if someone feels helpless about what’s happening in the world.

#4 That Must Have Been A Good Ham

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: NoContextBrits

#5 Try Eating In The Bed, Then Sleeping. You Can Have So Much Fun In Bed, Trust Me

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: TinderForMidgets

#6 Absolutely Mad

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Unwoven_Sleeve, NoContextBrits

John Hopkins’ experts add that negative news can become addictive, especially when you’re getting it from social media.

“Clickbait headlines and social media algorithms are designed to keep you coming back for more, making it difficult to stop returning to apps for your news,” they say.

Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself… Taking a break from the news cycle and scrolling through this hilarious list is just one of them.

#7 My Spirit Animal

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: mischiefanimals

#8 My WiFi Goes Out Again. Those Sharks Again I Swear

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: DCGMechanics

#9 What A Statement

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: thepalmtrees1

Another is to identify your triggers. “Take some time to think about what subjects stir symptoms of anxiety and depression. Some people may be more reactive to global conflict while others may feel more affected by racial injustice,” suggests the John Hopkins team. “Once you’ve figured out what has the strongest impact on you, you can limit your consumption of media with triggering content.”

#10 At Spotting A Rare Bird

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: reddit.com

#11 But Ghosts Are Pretend

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: imgur.com

#12 That Man? The Fire Department

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: athirdman345

The experts believe it’s safer to read the news rather than watch it. Harsh visuals are more likely to trigger you or send you into a spiral than words.

By pausing your doom-scrolling and reading this instead, you’re doing yourself a big favor. “Doom scrolling might help you feel more informed about how to protect yourself from the troubles of the world, but it ultimately does more harm than good,” notes the site. “Aim for no more than 30 minutes per day if possible.”

#13 I Mean

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: TravisPlaysGames

#14 That’s Funny

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: BoneySpurs

#15 60 Cupcakes?

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: 1aappyy

Even if you feel helpless about everything going on around you, never forget that you can make a positive difference to the world. Every little bit goes a long way.

You might consider getting involved in some charity work, or joining a group that is working on the issues that you are most passionate about. This not only helps other people but it can empower you as well.

#16 Can’t Blame Him

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: DudespostingWs

#17 Offer

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: reddit.com

#18 This Is Looney Toons Level Of Destruction

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: imgur.com

#19 At No Point Did I Guess Where The Headline Was Going Next

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Maladroithe

#20 Duck Commits Second Speeding Offence

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: DarkLuxio92

#21 Let’s Call Him An Illegal Dinosaur

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Algernonletter5

#22 “Plumber Returns To Re-Clog Pipe After Restaurant Refuses To Pay Bill”

The owner of the restaurant is quoted as saying that the plumber/situation is “ridiculous” and that they’d hate for something similar to happen to his other clients… I bet his other clients pay him!

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: AnnesleyandCo

#23 Not At All Heroes Wear Capes

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Jibbabba

#24 Egg-Cellent Heist

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: gur40goku

#25 Funny Headline

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: adamstiles66

#26 Frog

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: real_picklejuice

#27 £21

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Torquggis

#28 It’s Really Cute

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: crizzosasap

#29 Imagine You’re Cycling On A Country Road And You See That On The Side

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: thepianoguy2019

#30 I Do Not Like This Smiling Ham

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Extension_Canary3717

#31 “Serial Toilet Clogger”

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Farzin Vousoughian

#32 Pretty Smart

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: BuddyAffectionate601

#33 For Hunting… Wait What?

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Background-Quote-552

#34 Who Would Have Thought

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: -BlackMidnight-

#35 Roses Are Red, Butter Is Creamy

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: electricrailway

#36 It’s Difficult To Get A Man To Understand Something When His Salary Depends On His Not Understanding It

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: unemployedbyagents

#37 What A Headline

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: lmfaoaccurate

#38 Irony At Its Best

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: fuxury.news.liner

#39 Punk-Rock

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: New_Doug

#40 Here’s Why

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Hecck

#41 I Think It’s Too Late Now

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: NEO71011

#42 The Only Memorable Event

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: 3p1cP3r50n

#43 Real Life Mr Bean

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: loopielu

#44 This Might Be My New Favorite Headline And Photo Combo Ever

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: TryHardDads

#45 The Incident Occurred In India

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: fuxury.news.liner

#46 Bread

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Roy_Donk_Official

#47 My Wife And I Just Spent $130 On Beef Jerky, We’re Keeping Them In Business

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: clarastongue

#48 Possibly The Greatest Headline Of All Time

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Lvexr, imgur.com

#49 What An Odd Number Indeed

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: tr4ce

#50 The Pain

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Mundane-Farm-4117

#51 Never Not Thinking About This Headline

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: KirstySedgman

#52 So Many Questions

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: NoContextBrits

#53 No Way

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: tourdefranz

#54 Possibly The Funniest Headline To Ever Grace A News Site

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: LucidTechLLC

#55 This Isn’t Satire, It Was Genuinely Reported As A News Item

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: SlicedBread35

#56 Who Throws A Ham?

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: fuxury.news.liner

#57 Imagine Reading This Headline To A Medieval Peasant

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Noise_Loop

#58 That Raccoon Was Definitely Hungry And Angry

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Algernonletter5

#59 Anyone Know What’s Going On?

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: SecureAd6548

#60 A Piece Of Tape Makes You A Hacker According To Business Insider

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Mad-mex3

#61 Beside The Irony, This Is The Best Evidence That Your Invention Works

61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Image source: Algernonletter5

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What If Your Favorite Disney Character Was Killed By Hunters?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Can’t Stop Seeing Faces
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
David Fincher’s Netflix Show “Mindhunter” Has Its First Trailer
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2017
Hey Pandas, Post The Best St. Patrick’s Day Photo Of Your Pet (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Who From The American Housewife Cast Will Have the Most Success?
3 min read
May, 31, 2018
Homeless Man Asks People For Help After His Beloved Pet Rat Gets Stolen
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025