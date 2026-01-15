61 Wild Incidents That Would Be Hard To Believe If They Hadn’t Made Headlines

Scrolling through the day’s news can be depressing, to say the least. You’d be forgiven for wanting to give it all a miss now and again…
But between the global crises and political turmoil, lies a whole parallel universe. Here, the headlines sound less like fact and more like sitcom plotlines that never made it to TV. Think “Seal breaks into New Zealand home, traumatises cat and hangs out on couch,” or “A rare bird in England turned out to be a sea gull covered in curry.” You just can’t make this stuff up, no matter how hard you try.
If you’re looking for some light relief in the midst of another dreary news cycle, you’ve come to the right place. Bored Panda has gathered up an awesome list of palate cleansers from media outlets across the globe. They’re a great reminder that not every news story has to leave you with a heavy heart, and chaos often has a great sense of humor.
#1 This Is Funny
Image source: DNAL2E
There’s an old adage in journalism/news circles that “if it leads, it bleeds.” That’s why you’ll often notice a news bulletin beginning with all the negative and grim stuff like disasters, wars, or crime.
While many of us complain that the news is too negative, research shows that typically, people pay more attention to, and tend to remember negative experiences over positive one. It’s something psychologists call our ‘negativity bias.’
“We’re more likely to spot angry faces than happy ones in a crowd, and many languages have a much wider vocabulary for describing negative emotions than jolly ones,” explains BBC’s Science Focus.
That’s not to say consuming negative news is good for us…
#2 This Is A Real Article
Image source: PiGuy88
#3 News
Image source: NoxVulpine
Excessive consumption of negative news can be more harmful than we might realize. For one, it can trigger the body’s “fight or flight” response.
“Adrenaline is then released, and so is the stress hormone, cortisol. When our bodies are in this state, we experience the same symptoms we might experience if we were under threat,” explains an info sheet released by John Hopkins University. “These symptoms include rapid heart rate, shallow breathing, upset stomach, etc.”
Doom-scrolling or watching upsetting footage and news bulletins can also increase symptoms related to anxiety and depression. In fact, for some people, it takes just 14 minutes of dreary news consumption for their depression and anxiety symptoms to rise. They’re worsened if someone feels helpless about what’s happening in the world.
#4 That Must Have Been A Good Ham
Image source: NoContextBrits
#5 Try Eating In The Bed, Then Sleeping. You Can Have So Much Fun In Bed, Trust Me
Image source: TinderForMidgets
#6 Absolutely Mad
Image source: Unwoven_Sleeve, NoContextBrits
John Hopkins’ experts add that negative news can become addictive, especially when you’re getting it from social media.
“Clickbait headlines and social media algorithms are designed to keep you coming back for more, making it difficult to stop returning to apps for your news,” they say.
Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself… Taking a break from the news cycle and scrolling through this hilarious list is just one of them.
#7 My Spirit Animal
Image source: mischiefanimals
#8 My WiFi Goes Out Again. Those Sharks Again I Swear
Image source: DCGMechanics
#9 What A Statement
Image source: thepalmtrees1
Another is to identify your triggers. “Take some time to think about what subjects stir symptoms of anxiety and depression. Some people may be more reactive to global conflict while others may feel more affected by racial injustice,” suggests the John Hopkins team. “Once you’ve figured out what has the strongest impact on you, you can limit your consumption of media with triggering content.”
#10 At Spotting A Rare Bird
Image source: reddit.com
#11 But Ghosts Are Pretend
Image source: imgur.com
#12 That Man? The Fire Department
Image source: athirdman345
The experts believe it’s safer to read the news rather than watch it. Harsh visuals are more likely to trigger you or send you into a spiral than words.
By pausing your doom-scrolling and reading this instead, you’re doing yourself a big favor. “Doom scrolling might help you feel more informed about how to protect yourself from the troubles of the world, but it ultimately does more harm than good,” notes the site. “Aim for no more than 30 minutes per day if possible.”
#13 I Mean
Image source: TravisPlaysGames
#14 That’s Funny
Image source: BoneySpurs
#15 60 Cupcakes?
Image source: 1aappyy
Even if you feel helpless about everything going on around you, never forget that you can make a positive difference to the world. Every little bit goes a long way.
You might consider getting involved in some charity work, or joining a group that is working on the issues that you are most passionate about. This not only helps other people but it can empower you as well.
#16 Can’t Blame Him
Image source: DudespostingWs
#17 Offer
Image source: reddit.com
#18 This Is Looney Toons Level Of Destruction
Image source: imgur.com
#19 At No Point Did I Guess Where The Headline Was Going Next
Image source: Maladroithe
#20 Duck Commits Second Speeding Offence
Image source: DarkLuxio92
#21 Let’s Call Him An Illegal Dinosaur
Image source: Algernonletter5
#22 “Plumber Returns To Re-Clog Pipe After Restaurant Refuses To Pay Bill”
The owner of the restaurant is quoted as saying that the plumber/situation is “ridiculous” and that they’d hate for something similar to happen to his other clients… I bet his other clients pay him!
Image source: AnnesleyandCo
#23 Not At All Heroes Wear Capes
Image source: Jibbabba
#24 Egg-Cellent Heist
Image source: gur40goku
#25 Funny Headline
Image source: adamstiles66
#26 Frog
Image source: real_picklejuice
#27 £21
Image source: Torquggis
#28 It’s Really Cute
Image source: crizzosasap
#29 Imagine You’re Cycling On A Country Road And You See That On The Side
Image source: thepianoguy2019
#30 I Do Not Like This Smiling Ham
Image source: Extension_Canary3717
#31 “Serial Toilet Clogger”
Image source: Farzin Vousoughian
#32 Pretty Smart
Image source: BuddyAffectionate601
#33 For Hunting… Wait What?
Image source: Background-Quote-552
#34 Who Would Have Thought
Image source: -BlackMidnight-
#35 Roses Are Red, Butter Is Creamy
Image source: electricrailway
#36 It’s Difficult To Get A Man To Understand Something When His Salary Depends On His Not Understanding It
Image source: unemployedbyagents
#37 What A Headline
Image source: lmfaoaccurate
#38 Irony At Its Best
Image source: fuxury.news.liner
#39 Punk-Rock
Image source: New_Doug
#40 Here’s Why
Image source: Hecck
#41 I Think It’s Too Late Now
Image source: NEO71011
#42 The Only Memorable Event
Image source: 3p1cP3r50n
#43 Real Life Mr Bean
Image source: loopielu
#44 This Might Be My New Favorite Headline And Photo Combo Ever
Image source: TryHardDads
#45 The Incident Occurred In India
Image source: fuxury.news.liner
#46 Bread
Image source: Roy_Donk_Official
#47 My Wife And I Just Spent $130 On Beef Jerky, We’re Keeping Them In Business
Image source: clarastongue
#48 Possibly The Greatest Headline Of All Time
Image source: Lvexr, imgur.com
#49 What An Odd Number Indeed
Image source: tr4ce
#50 The Pain
Image source: Mundane-Farm-4117
#51 Never Not Thinking About This Headline
Image source: KirstySedgman
#52 So Many Questions
Image source: NoContextBrits
#53 No Way
Image source: tourdefranz
#54 Possibly The Funniest Headline To Ever Grace A News Site
Image source: LucidTechLLC
#55 This Isn’t Satire, It Was Genuinely Reported As A News Item
Image source: SlicedBread35
#56 Who Throws A Ham?
Image source: fuxury.news.liner
#57 Imagine Reading This Headline To A Medieval Peasant
Image source: Noise_Loop
#58 That Raccoon Was Definitely Hungry And Angry
Image source: Algernonletter5
#59 Anyone Know What’s Going On?
Image source: SecureAd6548
#60 A Piece Of Tape Makes You A Hacker According To Business Insider
Image source: Mad-mex3
#61 Beside The Irony, This Is The Best Evidence That Your Invention Works
Image source: Algernonletter5
Follow Us