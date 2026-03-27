61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

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Facebook groups are a lot like bars: every one has its own vibe, its own regulars, and its own unspoken rules. Some feel cozy and welcoming, others… a little chaotic. Here, the clientele also shapes the experience—along with the things they say out loud without a second thought. Spend enough time scrolling the platform, and you’ll see everything. So, as a gentle reminder to be mindful of where you hang out online, we’ve created this list of amusing but also slightly concerning things people shared in Facebook groups.

#1 Small Town Facebook Groups Are My Favorite

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Cortsia

#2 Facebook Gem

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: AltF0

#3 Post From My Neighborhood Facebook Group. I Am Never Leaving This State. God Bless Texas

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: SaraForTexLege

#4 When Someone Had To Advertise Their Phone Without Uploading A Picture Of It

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: deanfluence

#5 Saw This On Facebook. That’s Amazing

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Fuwet

#6 Local Facebook Gardening Group. Found This Hilarious Post In My Local Gardening Page. Figured It Was Too Funny To Keep To Myself

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: MurkBass

#7 I Actually Am Thankful My Mate Told Me To Get In This Facebook Group For A Laugh

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: OliviaSiciliano

#8 I’m In A Weird Second-Hand Finds Group On Facebook, And This Woman Has The Actual Falkor From Never Ending Story In Her Garage

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: CaraLisette, facebook.com

#9 Recent Car Theft In The Area Has The Local Facebook Group On High Alert

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: MixedWithFruit

#10 Posted On A Facebook Wedding Planning Group I Am In

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: KatillacGirl

#11 From The Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Quiet_Mirror5219

#12 Baby Deer

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Ererward

#13 Not All Heroes Wear Capes

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: kclairerogers

#14 Posted In A Crochet Facebook Group Talking About “Cool Grandmas” And Their Awesome Crochet. Comments All Positive, But No One Realizes It’s AI?

The hands are weird, the faces are giving me horror movie vibes, and the dresses just seem impossible.

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: RainbowAaria

#15 Posted On A Neighborhood Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: alex_cono

#16 I Fear And Can Only Conclude That The Context Of This Post Is A Heartbreaking One

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Magg0tBra1n

#17 Stolen From A Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: danidee262019

#18 Shared This On My Local Town Facebook Page. You All Should Enjoy It Too

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: MTFBWY117

#19 Seen On My Local Neighborhood Facebook Page

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: SAlolzorz

#20 I Think Entomologists Are The Happiest Academics In Any Field

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: PandaMoniumMan

#21 This Is From My Local Gardening Group. She Meant Clematis

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: mycatisanorange

#22 Got To Love Local Facebook Groups. What’s The Pettiest Thing You’ve Seen On Yours?

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: KenaBattles

#23 A Person In My Local Facebook Group Wants Someone To Pay Them A Thousand Dollars To Remove Their Old Deck

Pretty sure you’re supposed to pay people for the services you want, not vice versa.

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: PhilyJFry

#24 This Elderly Woman Posted This In My Local Buy Nothing Group

She’s never posted anything there before, so she hasn’t interacted with the group. This is a photo of her husband wearing a wedding dress. The whole thing has nothing to do with Buy Nothing. I have no clue why she posted it there.

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Snoo97809

#25 Found This For Sale Listing In One Of My Local Community Groups

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Quirky_Philosophy317

#26 A Guy From My Local Gardening Group Grew This Eggplant And Took Some Hilarious Pictures Of It

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: nancyxxu, facebook.com

#27 Someone Posted This On My Town’s Local Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: halfaperson13

#28 Someone In My Facebook Group Had A Gofer Move In Their Yard, So They Made Him At Home

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: judgmental_platypus

#29 What Is This?

Just came across a wild listing in my city’s Facebook group. I’m half convinced it’s satire, given all the horrible listings that have been going around.

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Vivid_Meringue1310

#30 Posted In My Town’s Facebook Group. He’s Only A Little Desperate

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: MsAngelGuts

#31 The Sims Facebook Group Is A Whole Different Gamer Breed

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: SpaceSharksDoDoDoDo

#32 A Funny Event That Happened Earlier This Week In Our Local Facebook Community Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: mif_420

#33 This Is My Favorite Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: singleportia

#34 Wasn’t Flat Doesn’t Moon

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: reddit.com, imgur.com

#35 The G59 Facebook Group Is An Interesting Place

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: ObsidianSoul23

#36 Post In The Neighborhood Facebook Group, But Most Of The Comments Were Explaining/In Support Of Not Having Plain Ol’ Grass

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: meganisawesome42

#37 I Found This On A Facebook Group Page. I Found It Funny And Had To Share

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: MikeDiazAuthor

#38 The Local Facebook Group Is Going Wild Tonight

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: chicagopalms89

#39 Found On My Local Facebook Group, And I’m Cracking Up

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Tzemmy

#40 Twice In One Day In My City’s Facebook Group, Which Needs Help From An Undercover Boss

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: PrestonRoad90

#41 Found In A Local Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Doctorspiper

#42 Found This Post On A Local Facebook Entrepreneur Group. Serious Or Not, I Thought It Was Funny

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Simsapoliton

#43 These Two Posts Were Posted In A Community Group I’m In. Absolute Gold

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: ReadingHotTakes10

#44 I Can’t Even Escape The Fate Of The Leafs On My Favourite Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: leafslftv

#45 One Of My Many Hobbies Is Trolling The Karen’s And Other Folk In My Neighborhood Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: FOOL_NELSON

#46 Posted On The Facebook Group Pickleball For Beginners, That’s Heating Up, But Not Getting Real Help

This is a Simpson episode.

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: festive2018

#47 I Stay In My Rural Hometown Facebook Group For The Drama

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: aangziety

#48 Oh, Please, Will Someone Buy My Garbage

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: GlendorTheWizard

#49 Found This Masterpiece In A Flight Sim Group, And I Haven’t Stopped Laughing

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: ThrottleToMaxSpeed

#50 It’s Like That Jonah Hill And Ice Cube Movie

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Gene_guy

#51 Someone In My Neighborhood Picked Up A Coyote, Thinking That It Was A Stray Dog

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: reddit.com, jsillybug

#52 God Bless Local Facebook Groups

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Tomtalitarian

#53 Saw This For Sale In My Area. I Hope It’s A Joke. But, I’ve Seen Similar Posts On Our Local Facebook Groups, So Hard To Say

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: TourDeChonk

#54 Vans

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: trw6tx

#55 I Feel Like Being In A Flat-Earth Group Is Just Cheating

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Ematai

#56 A Funny Find I Found On This Fun Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Pyr0man1ac47

#57 This Story From A Local Community Facebook Page Is Amazing

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: FiredUpCoug

#58 On My Local City’s Facebook Page

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Prestigious-Ad5072

#59 Local Free Stuff Group

Just saw this today. Apparently, he frequently posts in the group asking for non-essential things and gets mad when people don’t want to give it to him. He also keeps trying to excuse his behavior by saying he’s disabled, which I’m not sure if that’s true or not.

In the comments, he says: “Well, he does need food too”, while in another post, he said that if somebody buys what he wants, he’ll share his food with them.

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: everythinganime14

#60 Local Chap Has Problems With His Back Passage In My Village Facebook Group

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: Sarcastic_kitty

#61 My Local “Foodies” Group Is Completely Unhinged

61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Image source: redunculuspanda

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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