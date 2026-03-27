61 Amusing But Also Concerning Things People Shared In Facebook Groups

Facebook groups are a lot like bars: every one has its own vibe, its own regulars, and its own unspoken rules. Some feel cozy and welcoming, others… a little chaotic. Here, the clientele also shapes the experience—along with the things they say out loud without a second thought. Spend enough time scrolling the platform, and you’ll see everything. So, as a gentle reminder to be mindful of where you hang out online, we’ve created this list of amusing but also slightly concerning things people shared in Facebook groups.
#1 Small Town Facebook Groups Are My Favorite
Image source: Cortsia
#2 Facebook Gem
Image source: AltF0
#3 Post From My Neighborhood Facebook Group. I Am Never Leaving This State. God Bless Texas
Image source: SaraForTexLege
#4 When Someone Had To Advertise Their Phone Without Uploading A Picture Of It
Image source: deanfluence
#5 Saw This On Facebook. That’s Amazing
Image source: Fuwet
#6 Local Facebook Gardening Group. Found This Hilarious Post In My Local Gardening Page. Figured It Was Too Funny To Keep To Myself
Image source: MurkBass
#7 I Actually Am Thankful My Mate Told Me To Get In This Facebook Group For A Laugh
Image source: OliviaSiciliano
#8 I’m In A Weird Second-Hand Finds Group On Facebook, And This Woman Has The Actual Falkor From Never Ending Story In Her Garage
Image source: CaraLisette, facebook.com
#9 Recent Car Theft In The Area Has The Local Facebook Group On High Alert
Image source: MixedWithFruit
#10 Posted On A Facebook Wedding Planning Group I Am In
Image source: KatillacGirl
#11 From The Facebook Group
Image source: Quiet_Mirror5219
#12 Baby Deer
Image source: Ererward
#13 Not All Heroes Wear Capes
Image source: kclairerogers
#14 Posted In A Crochet Facebook Group Talking About “Cool Grandmas” And Their Awesome Crochet. Comments All Positive, But No One Realizes It’s AI?
The hands are weird, the faces are giving me horror movie vibes, and the dresses just seem impossible.
Image source: RainbowAaria
#15 Posted On A Neighborhood Facebook Group
Image source: alex_cono
#16 I Fear And Can Only Conclude That The Context Of This Post Is A Heartbreaking One
Image source: Magg0tBra1n
#17 Stolen From A Facebook Group
Image source: danidee262019
#18 Shared This On My Local Town Facebook Page. You All Should Enjoy It Too
Image source: MTFBWY117
#19 Seen On My Local Neighborhood Facebook Page
Image source: SAlolzorz
#20 I Think Entomologists Are The Happiest Academics In Any Field
Image source: PandaMoniumMan
#21 This Is From My Local Gardening Group. She Meant Clematis
Image source: mycatisanorange
#22 Got To Love Local Facebook Groups. What’s The Pettiest Thing You’ve Seen On Yours?
Image source: KenaBattles
#23 A Person In My Local Facebook Group Wants Someone To Pay Them A Thousand Dollars To Remove Their Old Deck
Pretty sure you’re supposed to pay people for the services you want, not vice versa.
Image source: PhilyJFry
#24 This Elderly Woman Posted This In My Local Buy Nothing Group
She’s never posted anything there before, so she hasn’t interacted with the group. This is a photo of her husband wearing a wedding dress. The whole thing has nothing to do with Buy Nothing. I have no clue why she posted it there.
Image source: Snoo97809
#25 Found This For Sale Listing In One Of My Local Community Groups
Image source: Quirky_Philosophy317
#26 A Guy From My Local Gardening Group Grew This Eggplant And Took Some Hilarious Pictures Of It
Image source: nancyxxu, facebook.com
#27 Someone Posted This On My Town’s Local Facebook Group
Image source: halfaperson13
#28 Someone In My Facebook Group Had A Gofer Move In Their Yard, So They Made Him At Home
Image source: judgmental_platypus
#29 What Is This?
Just came across a wild listing in my city’s Facebook group. I’m half convinced it’s satire, given all the horrible listings that have been going around.
Image source: Vivid_Meringue1310
#30 Posted In My Town’s Facebook Group. He’s Only A Little Desperate
Image source: MsAngelGuts
#31 The Sims Facebook Group Is A Whole Different Gamer Breed
Image source: SpaceSharksDoDoDoDo
#32 A Funny Event That Happened Earlier This Week In Our Local Facebook Community Group
Image source: mif_420
#33 This Is My Favorite Facebook Group
Image source: singleportia
#34 Wasn’t Flat Doesn’t Moon
Image source: reddit.com, imgur.com
#35 The G59 Facebook Group Is An Interesting Place
Image source: ObsidianSoul23
#36 Post In The Neighborhood Facebook Group, But Most Of The Comments Were Explaining/In Support Of Not Having Plain Ol’ Grass
Image source: meganisawesome42
#37 I Found This On A Facebook Group Page. I Found It Funny And Had To Share
Image source: MikeDiazAuthor
#38 The Local Facebook Group Is Going Wild Tonight
Image source: chicagopalms89
#39 Found On My Local Facebook Group, And I’m Cracking Up
Image source: Tzemmy
#40 Twice In One Day In My City’s Facebook Group, Which Needs Help From An Undercover Boss
Image source: PrestonRoad90
#41 Found In A Local Facebook Group
Image source: Doctorspiper
#42 Found This Post On A Local Facebook Entrepreneur Group. Serious Or Not, I Thought It Was Funny
Image source: Simsapoliton
#43 These Two Posts Were Posted In A Community Group I’m In. Absolute Gold
Image source: ReadingHotTakes10
#44 I Can’t Even Escape The Fate Of The Leafs On My Favourite Facebook Group
Image source: leafslftv
#45 One Of My Many Hobbies Is Trolling The Karen’s And Other Folk In My Neighborhood Facebook Group
Image source: FOOL_NELSON
#46 Posted On The Facebook Group Pickleball For Beginners, That’s Heating Up, But Not Getting Real Help
This is a Simpson episode.
Image source: festive2018
#47 I Stay In My Rural Hometown Facebook Group For The Drama
Image source: aangziety
#48 Oh, Please, Will Someone Buy My Garbage
Image source: GlendorTheWizard
#49 Found This Masterpiece In A Flight Sim Group, And I Haven’t Stopped Laughing
Image source: ThrottleToMaxSpeed
#50 It’s Like That Jonah Hill And Ice Cube Movie
Image source: Gene_guy
#51 Someone In My Neighborhood Picked Up A Coyote, Thinking That It Was A Stray Dog
Image source: reddit.com, jsillybug
#52 God Bless Local Facebook Groups
Image source: Tomtalitarian
#53 Saw This For Sale In My Area. I Hope It’s A Joke. But, I’ve Seen Similar Posts On Our Local Facebook Groups, So Hard To Say
Image source: TourDeChonk
#54 Vans
Image source: trw6tx
#55 I Feel Like Being In A Flat-Earth Group Is Just Cheating
Image source: Ematai
#56 A Funny Find I Found On This Fun Facebook Group
Image source: Pyr0man1ac47
#57 This Story From A Local Community Facebook Page Is Amazing
Image source: FiredUpCoug
#58 On My Local City’s Facebook Page
Image source: Prestigious-Ad5072
#59 Local Free Stuff Group
Just saw this today. Apparently, he frequently posts in the group asking for non-essential things and gets mad when people don’t want to give it to him. He also keeps trying to excuse his behavior by saying he’s disabled, which I’m not sure if that’s true or not.
In the comments, he says: “Well, he does need food too”, while in another post, he said that if somebody buys what he wants, he’ll share his food with them.
Image source: everythinganime14
#60 Local Chap Has Problems With His Back Passage In My Village Facebook Group
Image source: Sarcastic_kitty
#61 My Local “Foodies” Group Is Completely Unhinged
Image source: redunculuspanda
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