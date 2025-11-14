30 Hilariously Weird Dating Stories That People Have Shared On Twitter

Dating can be one of the most fun pastimes in the world or the source of some of the weirdest things you’ll ever see. And not just weird as in “oh dear, we sat in awkward silence for, like, 15 seconds” weird. We mean weird as in somebody taking a stick of butter out of their pocket and eating it during the actual date. Are you intrigued yet?
When Twitter user Postgrad_barty urged people to share their weirdest dating stories, they replied with gusto. We’ve collected some of their very best responses, so scroll down, and enjoy. Just remember to upvote your faves and share your own weird date stories in the comments.
When you’re done with this article, have a look through our previous posts about hilariously disastrous dates right here and here.
Image credits: postgrad_barty
#1
Image source: SumiiSmith16
#2
Image source: whotfisellie
#3
Image source: iamjessallen
#4
Image source: earthdomdirtbag
#5
Image source: yohosiefgc
#6
Image source: NBAjournalist
#7
Image source: a_reible6190
#8
Image source: crackUup
#9
Image source: alaynaymendez
#10
Image source: stevegaughan1
#11
Image source: GraceSutton16
#12
Image source: rebeccaadkins_
#13
Image source: lizaaard7
#14
Image source: CleOptiRealist
#15
Image source: bikiniraptor
#16
Image source: klizzy97
#17
Image source: yeager_callie
#18
Image source: AnnalieseMeyer
#19
Image source: EelsofWood
#20
Image source: briannamariefxo
#21
Image source: KittieSunshine
#22
Image source: JaydnNevada
#23
Image source: standxwx
#24
Image source: s1cken1nggg
#25
Image source: MattGrippi
#26
Image source: Calavera145
#27
Image source: lauraklein113
#28
Image source: dadfancier
#29
Image source: kysshera
#30
Image source: LaLa_Leasure
Follow Us