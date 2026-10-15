81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

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Writers are good with words, but some netizens have a hidden talent for being creative wordsmiths. Once in a while, they string together the most absurd words and drop iconic sentences online that nobody saw coming. 

Some of these sentences are so strange they might catch us off guard and make us ask, “Wait, what?” Some are so wacky, we might wonder what was going on in the person’s head when they said it. And some are so unhinged that all we can do is laugh.

The r/BrandNewSentence community on Reddit keeps a steady supply of these surprising sentences coming. We couldn’t help but put our favorites together below. So just sit back, scroll through them, and enjoy a chuckle or two!

#1 “If I Eat A 3,000-Year-Old Honey, I Am Fully Expecting To Inherit A Pharaoh’s Curse By Sunset”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

#2 Neckbeard Fedora Bowlingshirt The Third

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: RickyBrad

#3 I’m Literally Judging Books By The Cover And They Assume I’m A Prophet

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: fanta_bhelpuri

#4 Officer I Swear To You, It Was Just A Highly Aggressive Bowl Of Oatmeal

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: quantumspangles

#5 “They Had To Pause Shooting On ‘The Odyssey’ Due To A Cartoonish Rainbow”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#6 Italy Is Just Thailand For Women

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: uselesshuman_11

#7 “I Miss The Evil Billionaires Who’d’

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: starsinmyhand

#8 “I Forgot Some People Are In Relationships. To Clarify I Love To Violate Academic Integrity On Exams”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#9 “Fish Unknown To Science Is Eating Australians”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: _achlys_637

#10 If Food Worked You Wouldn’t Need To Keep Eating It

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: herewearefornow

#11 “European Girls Don’t Do Final Fantasy X Hairstyles Anymore”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: LowRenzoFreshkobar

#12 “We Don’t Want To Have To Ask People If They Are Allergic To Molluscs When They Order A Gin”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: ChrisMMatthews

#13 5’7 Is Almost As Tall As A Real Human Being 😭

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: KittensSaysMeow

#14 Insane Cheeseburger Arbitrage Opportunities Available At Barcelona Airport Rn

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Goofball-John-McGee

#15 “Agatha Christie Had Access To Chatgpt”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Goofball-John-McGee

#16 It’s A Facelift, Not Witness Protection

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: farsiderules

#17 The Villain In My Bedtime Stories Was Always The President Of The Homeowner’s Association

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Durian_Queef

#18 “Birth Rates Are Declining” Don’t Care I Already Got Born

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: JS0112358

#19 If You Can’t Picture Your Job Being Done By A Pig Wearing Clothes In A Children’s Book, It’s Not A Real Job And You Add No Real Value To Society

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: mamhihi

#20 “Not Using AI And Still Getting 60% AI Detected Has To Be The Modern Version Of Being Accused Of Witchcraft”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#21 “I Need To Get My Glasses Checked Baby I Ought To Know A Bird When I See One Rreow Shagadelic Baby Yeah”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: moongrump

#22 MS Frizzle Is Canonically Hot

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: jtal888

#23 My Haram Blur Extension Confuses Him As A Female And Blurs Him

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: humadi2001

#24 “They’re Booing The Hydration Break, Deploy The Emergency Mr. Brightside”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: z_s_k

#25 I Am Rating One Star To Prevent Yellow

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: ShawLichaYoroDalot

#26 Sparkling Espionage

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: McDowdy

#27 It Is Because Of The Deep Earth Werewolf Goo

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: OrdinaryBritishGuy

#28 “Handsome Man But Why No Hair”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: _achlys_637

#29 “I Never Got What The Flex About Eating Fish Abortion Is”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: _achlys_637

#30 Your Mission Is To Sell Socks

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: SEVENS_HEAVEN_7

#31 It Is Possible To Passionately Disagree About The Subject Of Air Fryers

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Durian_Queef

#32 “Watching The Odyssey For Startup Name Ideas”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Goofball-John-McGee

#33 Brutally Outwoked By The Da Vinki Twins

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: AyaAscend

#34 Me Waiting For The Launch Of Autism In 2013

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: mamhihi

#35 Leg Hair Harassment

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: shydiva

#36 Imagine Finally Graduating From Spy School In China Only To Find Out Your First Assignment Is Dating A Man Known As The Roach Lord

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Limp_Squash_4116

#37 Pulling A Geographic

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Proper_Collection

#38 Katy Perry Was Trapped In A Giant Plastic Bottle Because Fans Refused To Roll Her Towards The Stage

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: DoYouCarryALunchboxx

#39 “There Is A Completely Natural Explanation For This But I’ll Keep Believing In The Catholic Bees”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: fukc098098

#40 Good Luck With Those Coco Felons

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Just-arandom-weeb

#41 Please Tell Me I Am Not The Only One Who Tries To Preserve The Moment Of Inertia Of The Egg Carton

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: dooatito

#42 “Employees Pay Their Bills In Dollars, Not Company Mission Statements”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: DevilsAltAcc

#43 “The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Is Now So Large It Is Home To Dozens Of Species Of Life, Prompting Debate Over Cleanup Efforts”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: LowRenzoFreshkobar

#44 Imagine If I Just Wore Impractical Hulk Gloves Everywhere

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: TheCABK

#45 The Catholic Church Wants You To Respect Their God’s Neopronouns

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Architect17

#46 “Did You Really Use Al To Turn That Black Kid Into A White Girl?”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#47 “‘ai’ Chathot That’s Actually Just Him Responding”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: DevilsAltAcc

#48 “When You Look Cities Up Do You Usually Do It Through The Dr Who Wiki”?”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#49 Eating Disorder Stairs

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: QueenFrostine15

#50 To Everyones Horror, Luke Then Proceeded To Name Every Train Ever Built

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Fhoxyd22

#51 Regulators Questioned A Cheesemaking Nun So She Went And Got A Microbiology Phd And Defended Her Cheese With Data

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Abject-Lengthiness42

#52 “111 Is Divisible By 37 And The Police Does Nothing”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#53 She Looks Like If A Mouse Made A Wish To Be Able To Commit Wire Fraud

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Fox-217

#54 We Made Runes So Complex That Sand Started Thinking

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Segador_Adusto

#55 Roommates Getting Top Surgery And They Put A Tracking Chip On Him And Now Im Getting Updates Like Hes A Pizza

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: moongrump

#56 … It Is The Dry World That Is The Enemy

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: FreddieFredd

#57 At Best, This Is The Pub Of Theseus

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: laybs1

#58 Ben Franklin Browsing Xhamster For The First Time

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Fhoxyd22

#59 Femboyism Is A White Exclusive Thing

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: mamhihi

#60 The Looksmaxxers Are Tapping Into Alchemical Theories Of Immortality That Would Have Left A Tang Dynasty Emperor Speechless

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: tsuguko02

#61 Erling Braut Haaland Arrives Back In Norway With A Raccoon

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: cynnahbun

#62 You Wanna Get In My Head? Ok Well I’m In Your Home, Babe. I’m In Charge Now

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: JS0112358

#63 “Wolf Says ‘House Of Straw’ Is The Sweet Spot”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: DevilsAltAcc

#64 So Apparently Girls Don’t Like It When You Use An Android Emulator On A Date To Scam Mcdonalds Out Of 30 Nuggets

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: mamhihi

#65 Throwback To The Time I Didn’t Realize That Mulch Was The Name Of Someone’s Fursona

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: moongrump

#66 “Physics Majors Throw A Lot Of Shade Considering They’re Still Not Sure Where 95% Of The Universe Is Hidden”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#67 “They Look Like If You Grew Seamonkeys In A Can Of Monster.”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Money_Ad1028

#68 “Sony And Disney Are Basically Stuck In A Toxic Marriage For Eternity Because Neither Of Them Can Afford The Divorce LOL”

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#69 Discord Friend Crashed Out One Too Many Times And Has Estranged Himself From His Family To Live As A Buddhist Monk In Sri Lanka

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: moongrump

#70 Mom Can You Come Pick Me Up The Panopticon Startup Is Smol Beanifying Itself

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: orchid_breeder

#71 Not She Berry Or He Berry But No Berry

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: mamhihi

#72 Two Lesbian Nuns Who Hated Each Other Get Married After Quitting Convent

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Pretty-Complaint-554

#73 Ellen Degeneres Was An Environmentally Significant Apex Predator

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Pretty-Complaint-554

#74 Everyone Saw My Height Boosters

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: BrunesOvrBrauns

#75 That My Mum Impreganted My Dad

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: interestingmonkE

#76 I’m Perfectly Aware The Woman Drinking The Teacup Full Of Ants Isn’t There, I See Her Much Too Clearly

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: HouPoop

#77 First Virus In History To Get Bullied Into Going Offline

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: ysdjusr

#78 I’m 23 With A Fully Paid Off Junior Chicken

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Aggressive_Use_

#79 I Can Tell You Were A C-Section Baby, The Way You Avoid Labor

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Holiday_Document4592

#80 We’re Reaching Levels Of Leche Cake That Shouldn’t Be Possible

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: Zee_Ventures

#81 It’s More Alcoholic To Drink A Non-Alcoholic Beer Than A Regular One

81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Image source: FreddieFredd

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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