81 Amusing Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Had People Raising Their Eyebrows (New Pics)

Writers are good with words, but some netizens have a hidden talent for being creative wordsmiths. Once in a while, they string together the most absurd words and drop iconic sentences online that nobody saw coming.
Some of these sentences are so strange they might catch us off guard and make us ask, “Wait, what?” Some are so wacky, we might wonder what was going on in the person’s head when they said it. And some are so unhinged that all we can do is laugh.
The r/BrandNewSentence community on Reddit keeps a steady supply of these surprising sentences coming. We couldn’t help but put our favorites together below. So just sit back, scroll through them, and enjoy a chuckle or two!
#1 “If I Eat A 3,000-Year-Old Honey, I Am Fully Expecting To Inherit A Pharaoh’s Curse By Sunset”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#2 Neckbeard Fedora Bowlingshirt The Third
Image source: RickyBrad
#3 I’m Literally Judging Books By The Cover And They Assume I’m A Prophet
Image source: fanta_bhelpuri
#4 Officer I Swear To You, It Was Just A Highly Aggressive Bowl Of Oatmeal
Image source: quantumspangles
#5 “They Had To Pause Shooting On ‘The Odyssey’ Due To A Cartoonish Rainbow”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#6 Italy Is Just Thailand For Women
Image source: uselesshuman_11
#7 “I Miss The Evil Billionaires Who’d’
Image source: starsinmyhand
#8 “I Forgot Some People Are In Relationships. To Clarify I Love To Violate Academic Integrity On Exams”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#9 “Fish Unknown To Science Is Eating Australians”
Image source: _achlys_637
#10 If Food Worked You Wouldn’t Need To Keep Eating It
Image source: herewearefornow
#11 “European Girls Don’t Do Final Fantasy X Hairstyles Anymore”
Image source: LowRenzoFreshkobar
#12 “We Don’t Want To Have To Ask People If They Are Allergic To Molluscs When They Order A Gin”
Image source: ChrisMMatthews
#13 5’7 Is Almost As Tall As A Real Human Being 😭
Image source: KittensSaysMeow
#14 Insane Cheeseburger Arbitrage Opportunities Available At Barcelona Airport Rn
Image source: Goofball-John-McGee
#15 “Agatha Christie Had Access To Chatgpt”
Image source: Goofball-John-McGee
#16 It’s A Facelift, Not Witness Protection
Image source: farsiderules
#17 The Villain In My Bedtime Stories Was Always The President Of The Homeowner’s Association
Image source: Durian_Queef
#18 “Birth Rates Are Declining” Don’t Care I Already Got Born
Image source: JS0112358
#19 If You Can’t Picture Your Job Being Done By A Pig Wearing Clothes In A Children’s Book, It’s Not A Real Job And You Add No Real Value To Society
Image source: mamhihi
#20 “Not Using AI And Still Getting 60% AI Detected Has To Be The Modern Version Of Being Accused Of Witchcraft”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#21 “I Need To Get My Glasses Checked Baby I Ought To Know A Bird When I See One Rreow Shagadelic Baby Yeah”
Image source: moongrump
#22 MS Frizzle Is Canonically Hot
Image source: jtal888
#23 My Haram Blur Extension Confuses Him As A Female And Blurs Him
Image source: humadi2001
#24 “They’re Booing The Hydration Break, Deploy The Emergency Mr. Brightside”
Image source: z_s_k
#25 I Am Rating One Star To Prevent Yellow
Image source: ShawLichaYoroDalot
#26 Sparkling Espionage
Image source: McDowdy
#27 It Is Because Of The Deep Earth Werewolf Goo
Image source: OrdinaryBritishGuy
#28 “Handsome Man But Why No Hair”
Image source: _achlys_637
#29 “I Never Got What The Flex About Eating Fish Abortion Is”
Image source: _achlys_637
#30 Your Mission Is To Sell Socks
Image source: SEVENS_HEAVEN_7
#31 It Is Possible To Passionately Disagree About The Subject Of Air Fryers
Image source: Durian_Queef
#32 “Watching The Odyssey For Startup Name Ideas”
Image source: Goofball-John-McGee
#33 Brutally Outwoked By The Da Vinki Twins
Image source: AyaAscend
#34 Me Waiting For The Launch Of Autism In 2013
Image source: mamhihi
#35 Leg Hair Harassment
Image source: shydiva
#36 Imagine Finally Graduating From Spy School In China Only To Find Out Your First Assignment Is Dating A Man Known As The Roach Lord
Image source: Limp_Squash_4116
#37 Pulling A Geographic
Image source: Proper_Collection
#38 Katy Perry Was Trapped In A Giant Plastic Bottle Because Fans Refused To Roll Her Towards The Stage
Image source: DoYouCarryALunchboxx
#39 “There Is A Completely Natural Explanation For This But I’ll Keep Believing In The Catholic Bees”
Image source: fukc098098
#40 Good Luck With Those Coco Felons
Image source: Just-arandom-weeb
#41 Please Tell Me I Am Not The Only One Who Tries To Preserve The Moment Of Inertia Of The Egg Carton
Image source: dooatito
#42 “Employees Pay Their Bills In Dollars, Not Company Mission Statements”
Image source: DevilsAltAcc
#43 “The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Is Now So Large It Is Home To Dozens Of Species Of Life, Prompting Debate Over Cleanup Efforts”
Image source: LowRenzoFreshkobar
#44 Imagine If I Just Wore Impractical Hulk Gloves Everywhere
Image source: TheCABK
#45 The Catholic Church Wants You To Respect Their God’s Neopronouns
Image source: Architect17
#46 “Did You Really Use Al To Turn That Black Kid Into A White Girl?”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#47 “‘ai’ Chathot That’s Actually Just Him Responding”
Image source: DevilsAltAcc
#48 “When You Look Cities Up Do You Usually Do It Through The Dr Who Wiki”?”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#49 Eating Disorder Stairs
Image source: QueenFrostine15
#50 To Everyones Horror, Luke Then Proceeded To Name Every Train Ever Built
Image source: Fhoxyd22
#51 Regulators Questioned A Cheesemaking Nun So She Went And Got A Microbiology Phd And Defended Her Cheese With Data
Image source: Abject-Lengthiness42
#52 “111 Is Divisible By 37 And The Police Does Nothing”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#53 She Looks Like If A Mouse Made A Wish To Be Able To Commit Wire Fraud
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Fox-217
#54 We Made Runes So Complex That Sand Started Thinking
Image source: Segador_Adusto
#55 Roommates Getting Top Surgery And They Put A Tracking Chip On Him And Now Im Getting Updates Like Hes A Pizza
Image source: moongrump
#56 … It Is The Dry World That Is The Enemy
Image source: FreddieFredd
#57 At Best, This Is The Pub Of Theseus
Image source: laybs1
#58 Ben Franklin Browsing Xhamster For The First Time
Image source: Fhoxyd22
#59 Femboyism Is A White Exclusive Thing
Image source: mamhihi
#60 The Looksmaxxers Are Tapping Into Alchemical Theories Of Immortality That Would Have Left A Tang Dynasty Emperor Speechless
Image source: tsuguko02
#61 Erling Braut Haaland Arrives Back In Norway With A Raccoon
Image source: cynnahbun
#62 You Wanna Get In My Head? Ok Well I’m In Your Home, Babe. I’m In Charge Now
Image source: JS0112358
#63 “Wolf Says ‘House Of Straw’ Is The Sweet Spot”
Image source: DevilsAltAcc
#64 So Apparently Girls Don’t Like It When You Use An Android Emulator On A Date To Scam Mcdonalds Out Of 30 Nuggets
Image source: mamhihi
#65 Throwback To The Time I Didn’t Realize That Mulch Was The Name Of Someone’s Fursona
Image source: moongrump
#66 “Physics Majors Throw A Lot Of Shade Considering They’re Still Not Sure Where 95% Of The Universe Is Hidden”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#67 “They Look Like If You Grew Seamonkeys In A Can Of Monster.”
Image source: Money_Ad1028
#68 “Sony And Disney Are Basically Stuck In A Toxic Marriage For Eternity Because Neither Of Them Can Afford The Divorce LOL”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#69 Discord Friend Crashed Out One Too Many Times And Has Estranged Himself From His Family To Live As A Buddhist Monk In Sri Lanka
Image source: moongrump
#70 Mom Can You Come Pick Me Up The Panopticon Startup Is Smol Beanifying Itself
Image source: orchid_breeder
#71 Not She Berry Or He Berry But No Berry
Image source: mamhihi
#72 Two Lesbian Nuns Who Hated Each Other Get Married After Quitting Convent
Image source: Pretty-Complaint-554
#73 Ellen Degeneres Was An Environmentally Significant Apex Predator
Image source: Pretty-Complaint-554
#74 Everyone Saw My Height Boosters
Image source: BrunesOvrBrauns
#75 That My Mum Impreganted My Dad
Image source: interestingmonkE
#76 I’m Perfectly Aware The Woman Drinking The Teacup Full Of Ants Isn’t There, I See Her Much Too Clearly
Image source: HouPoop
#77 First Virus In History To Get Bullied Into Going Offline
Image source: ysdjusr
#78 I’m 23 With A Fully Paid Off Junior Chicken
Image source: Aggressive_Use_
#79 I Can Tell You Were A C-Section Baby, The Way You Avoid Labor
Image source: Holiday_Document4592
#80 We’re Reaching Levels Of Leche Cake That Shouldn’t Be Possible
Image source: Zee_Ventures
#81 It’s More Alcoholic To Drink A Non-Alcoholic Beer Than A Regular One
Image source: FreddieFredd
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