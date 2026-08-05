82 Funny Wedding Photos That Are Actually Iconic

You probably want a fairy tale marriage ceremony. But no wedding will ever be perfect—and that’s the beauty of it! Things go wrong. People mess up. Your expectations get turned upside down. A bird decides to defecate on your veil. In the end, you’re left with precious memories full of cheer and joy. So long as you find the strength to laugh at yourself.
Today, we’re featuring some of the funniest wedding photos ever taken and shared online, and they are a brilliant reminder of how much fun you can have when you stop trying to control everything. Keep scrolling to enjoy the pics, and don’t forget to send them to all your friends who are planning their Big Day.
#1 My Best Friend, Heidi, Is The One In The Beautiful Black Wedding Dress. The Gremlin Trying To Run Out Of Frame Is Me…. These Pictures Were Taken In 2023. Cancer Took Heidi In 2024. I Miss Her So Much
Image source: mariedalford
#2 My Husband Did This Completely Unplanned 😂 Our Venue Uses This Picture Pretty Often To Promote Weddings
Image source: shepherd_katarina
#3 20 Seconds Before Walking Down The Aisle, Removing My Veil Because A Bird Had Just Pooed On Me
Image source: etphonehome9
Depending on your plans, your wedding can cost you a pretty penny. The average wedding costs tens of thousands of dollars.
So, it’s only natural that you want everything to go swimmingly. You’re paying huge sums of money after all. That being said, there are too many factors that you can’t control.
Letting go of some idealized version of a fairy tale marriage ceremony is the healthiest thing you can do. Yes, it’s good to have a vision and decent standards for your wedding. But if you obsess over every tiny flaw and misalignment, you’re going to wear yourself out and ruin an otherwise great day. No matter what happens, try to relax. If chaos happens, embrace it. Try to have fun. You’re getting married because you love your soulmate, not for the top-tier photos you can wow your friends and coworkers with. Right?
#4 Our Photographer Told Us To Stretch Out Our Faces Since We’d Been Smiling For So Many Photos. Then She Snapped A Photo
Image source: careybakinghistory
#5 This Is The Only Wedding Photo Framed In Our House. It’s Perfection
Image source: goetzbusy
#6 Our Two Year Old Was Over It
Image source: kwhittek
The Knot points out that one of the top mistakes that couples make is that they complain too much and forget what’s truly important. There is such a thing as too much venting.
“Your friends and wedding party members are there to support you, but don’t let them become the people you air grievances to or your de facto therapist. Some tension, whether it’s between you as a couple or with loved ones, is inevitable due to the heavy decisions that accompany weddings. But how you deal with it is the key.”
#7 My Bestie Laughing At Me While I Attempt To Not Get Any Last Minute Sandwich On My Dress Before Walking Down The Aisle 😅 It’s Still One Of Our Favorite Photos Together 🥰
Image source: thejuliajanson
#8 This Photobomb
Image source: adventuresincaffeine
#9 He Needed A Glam Moment Too
Image source: kristerica_
What you want to avoid doing is complaining just to complain, no matter how stressful your wedding planning is. Try to make your worries more productive by actually looking for solutions.
“Keep in mind you’re getting married and starting a life together. Be good to each other (and those helping you plan the celebration). Remember why you decided to take this leap in the first place.”
#10 So Vogue
Image source: mrs.stanley95
#11 Funny Wedding Photos? I’ll Start
Image source: christa_marie_denver
#12 The Reception Buffet Was Decorated With Beautiful Large Vegetables, So There Are Many Shots Of Us And Our Guests Posing With Them. Also, The Power Went Out For 1.25 Hours, But We Partied On. We Celebrate 36 Years This Fall
Image source: gpmtrixie
Based on the findings from The Knot 2026 Real Weddings Study, the average wedding in 2025 cost a whopping $34,200. Of course, stating the obvious, this is just the average.
You can get married for a lot less, as well as far more (if you have the budget for it).
#13 Our Best Man’s Dad Officiated The Wedding, What He Meant To Say Was “We’re Here To Commemorate This Marriage” What He Ended Up Saying Was “We’re Here To Consummate This Marriage”
Image source: gracemcclara
#14 Literally 30 Seconds After Our Ceremony, Before We Even Exited The Church, And I Had Tea To Spill
Image source: cait.kisin
#15 My Beloved Mil So Tipsy, She’s Cheers-Ing With Her Phone Instead Of Her Beer
Image source: cherimburke
The biggest factors that drive wedding costs are the location, the wedding season, the guest count, the couple’s age, who is paying for the wedding, and what vendors are hired.
In terms of location, for instance, it matters whether you choose a local or destination wedding, as well as the city and region.
#16 We Got Married At A Winery That Kept Barn Cats. We Were Honored With A Property Celebrity As Our Surprise Guest
Image source: missbissie
#17 This Is My Dad Stepping On My Veil And Then Dress And Almost Bringing Me Down To The Ground
Image source: goldenpreserved
#18 Pictured: My Brother-In-Law Telling My Wife That He Sent The Limo Driver Out For More Beer And That’s Why We’re Going To Be Late For Pictures And Our Own Reception
Image source: jamierockwell
According to The Knot, marrying couples that have a budget of up to $15,000 typically spend an average of $8,900 on their weddings.
Couples that have higher budgets, ranging from $15,001 to $40,000, spend roughly $26,400. And those with budgets over $40,000 typically spend $70,300 on average.
#19 My Uncle Who Passed Out Is Laid Out On A Table In The Background
Image source: taylornclark
#20 During Our First Dance My Husband Asked “Do You Want To Try A Dip?” I Said “Do You Even Know How To Do That?” He Said “Eh” And Then Proceeded To Drop Me (Gently)
Image source: samissocks
#21 Instead Of Crying I Screamed From Excitement (We Had A Mini Wedding Only Immediate Family )
Image source: the_christinacarneybanville
“The idea of an average wedding cost can be misleading, because weddings are highly personal and spending varies widely based on location, guest count and priorities. The average cost can serve as a great starting point, but every couple’s budget will be unique to them,” wedding planner Desireé Dent, from Chicago, said.
The average expense per wedding guest is $292, with an average guest count of 117. The obvious needs to be stated that the more people you invite, the more you’ll spend. So, if you need to be very budget-conscious and cut down on expenses, one of the best things you can do is reduce the number of people you invite.
#22 I Knew I Had A Place For My Photo
Image source: mcnaaally
#23 A Hidden Gem I Found In One Of The Dancing Photos Of My Husband Catching A Cramp, And One Of Our Guests Physically Pointing And Laughing At Him
Image source: madicoop8042
#24 This Was Totally My Fault. My Husband And I Used To Teach Swing Dancing In The Late 90’s At The Derby And We Were Lucky Enough To Get Married There. I Was Caught Up In The Joy Of The Moment And Completely Misread The Dip My New Husband Was Leading Me Into. I Literally Hurled Myself Onto The Floor!
We sent it out as our Christmas card. Since we got married in October, the caption read “Our Fall was spectacular. Hope your Winter is merry!”
Image source: mshock
That being said, some wedding expenses are fixed, and they’ll cost the same no matter how many guests you have. For example, hiring a wedding photographer or DJ won’t cost you less just because you’ve trimmed your guest list. Meanwhile, a caterer and baker will charge you more for more work due to more guests.
#25 The “Cutting The Cake” Underbite Picture Is Unmatched
Image source: krystinlewis_
#26 My Bridesmaids Literally Wiping Up All My Sweat After Taking All Our Pictures Before The Ceremony Outside In Ridiculous Humidity Bc It Was Raining Heavily Off And On The Whole Day 😂 I Had The Best Bridesmaids
Image source: christina.baker9522
#27 One Of My Favorite Photos Because It’s So Real 😂 When We Got This Back I Laughed So Hard
Image source: a.m.littleauthor
Typically, marrying couples hire an average of 13 vendors for their wedding. If you don’t have an unlimited budget, sit down with your partner and compare your wants and needs.
Prioritize the things that truly matter to you. Maybe delicious food or an amazing band are what you absolutely can’t do without, while something like flowers and decor are secondary to you. Or vice versa. And it’s not a sign of weakness to ask for help.
“A wedding planner can help couples maximize their budgets by finding out what their hierarchy of needs are and identifying cost-saving measures,” says renowned business coach, Terrica.
#28 My Dad At My Forth Wedding. He Was So Over Me Marrying Everyone That I Date!
Image source: el_oh_el_ay
#29 I Told Him He Better Not Smash That Cake Into My Face
Image source: _sarahh___01
#30 Love These Memories
Image source: _bartakriszti
How did you know that you and your partner were compatible?
What are the best, most fun moments that you’ve ever experienced at a wedding? On the flip side, what are some of the biggest fails and cringe-worthy things you’ve witnessed at someone’s wedding as a guest?
If you’re married, what went right and wrong at your own wedding? Did everything turn out according to plan, or did things get derailed?
What advice would you give couples who are getting married soon and feel utterly overwhelmed? Let us know.
#31 Almost 15 Years Later And We Are Still Just As Goofy
Image source: svinnny
#32 Almost 15 Years Later And We Are Still Just As Goofy
Image source: svinnny
#33 We Call This One ‘Wings & Rings’
Image source: animalise_
#34 I Printed This And Hung It On My Wall
Image source: vespuis
#35 My Husband And His Groomsmen Had Fun With Their Photos
Image source: marykategrams
#36 A Short Story
Image source: _gracefullclimbing_
#37 I Was Helping My Cousin During Her Bridal Portraits And My Husband Became The Defacto Holder-Of-Things And Errand Runner. I Think This Picture Perfectly Captured The Vibes Of The Moment
Image source: manthawoods
#38 My Husband Said Something Mushy And I Was Trying Not To Cry
Image source: makeitmagical_
#39 My Husband “Being Arrested”
We were married on the 4th and people kept sneaking into the park to watch fireworks. The police busted a group with beer, so after they ran them off they gave the beer to my husband and brought him into the wedding in cuffs 😂
Image source: the_canned_ice
#40 My Man Of Honor Tide-Penning My Wedding Dress When I Immediately Dropped Taco Sauce On It
Image source: geektoriasecret
#41 Sister’s Traditional Hardstyle
Image source: jetlagleah
#42 My Mom Told Me I Couldn’t Drink Champagne Out The Bottle
Image source: donie_marie
#43 My Niece Chose To Throw Her Wig And Shoes Off After The Ceremony. Ahhh To Be Free Like A Child
Image source: prettypleaselisa
#44 My Lipstick Got On My Husband, And I Wiped It Off With My Hands
Image source: vanderlindea
#45 My Husband Telling Everyone I Told Him To Keep His Vows Short And Sweet And Mine Weren’t. He Said He Felt Roasted And Lame
Image source: madicoop8042
#46 Our Flower Guy Had Tear Away Pants. And Underneath, Were More Pants
Image source: madicoop8042
#47 Officiating At My Friends Wedding, When The Best Man Put A *Little* Too Much Sake In The Traditional Toast Glass!
Image source: halloranslh
#48 Me With My Parents Showing Off My Rings While My Freshly New Husband Bawls His Eyes Out Behind Me LOL
Image source: _mialjsmith
#49 Dinner For My Bonus Child Because She Wouldn’t Eat Anything At That Time Except Grilled Cheese And A Friend Caught This Image
Image source: 413grown
#50 I Present The Step. There Was An Audible Laugh In The Church. I Felt Our Height Difference Would Present A Technical Challenge For What Would Be Our Very First Kiss. Neither Of Us Had Our ‘First Kiss’ Ever
Image source: michaelsmark
#51
Image source: dawndie_renae_spharler
#52 I Genuinely Don’t Remember What Happened But The Photographer Caught Me Off Guard
Image source: registeredmidget
#53 We Had A Bouncy House For The Kids
Image source: lmsheiner
#54 I Fell On The Final Dip Of Our First Dance And Pulled My Husband Down With Me
Image source: littlebitofkels
#55 My Wife Saying “Yes!” Just A Bit Too Early
Image source: healinginpractice
#56 The Moment Our Officiant Began Singing (Out Of Nowhere!)
Image source: sacplacerrealestate
#57 My Husband Just After Being Bit By A Goat And The Goat Eating My Bouquet
Image source: stephaniwithani
#58 We Kissed Right As I Got To The Alter
Image source: randi_micalaxx
#59 A Little Rain Became The Inspo For Some Of My Favorite Photos…
Image source: kayla_holstege504
#60 My Favorite Photos From Our Wedding… The Piggyback Fail Progression
Image source: felicitychadwickborge
#61 This One Is My Most Favorite Lmao. My Husband Has It As His Facebook Pfp
Image source: exlibrisumbrarum
#62 Artsy Little Tongues Out Sun Flare!
Image source: jetlagleah
#63 Sasquatch Crashed Our Wedding
Image source: the.salty.sister
#64
Image source: its_miller_time51
#65 The Moment I Told My Mom “Yeah We’re Definitely Not Sharing Our Cake”
Image source: madicoop8042
#66 Hillsallwright 07/24/26 My Moh Doing The Most For The Shot
Image source: hillsallwright
#67 Signing Our Marriage Certificate. He Said, “You’re Stuck With Me…. Forever!”
Image source: sideeyebrow
#68 Our Pup, Millie, Fully Stole The Show
Image source: rory_clancy
#69 I’m Pretty Low Maintenance But Wanted To Have A Little Bit Of Glam For My Wedding. Completely Unserious
Image source: pure_wander
#70 Hitting The Sprinkler Like Nbd
Image source: kathrynmpriest
#71 Here Is The Bestman Feeding My Husband Cake
Image source: kearahall_04
#72 The Wrong Song Came On During The Mother-Son Dance. My Mom And I Slow Danced To It. My Husband And Mother-In-Law Did Interpretive Dance Instead
Image source: michael_amican
#73 Our Ceremony Was In Our Backyard And I Felt Unsteady On The Uneven Ground Right As We Were About To Kiss And It Looks Like I Changed My Mind At The Last Second
Image source: sarcrespo_
#74 No Contex No Comment
Image source: chloeandruszko
#75 It’s A Toss Up For Me Between My Husband Laughing At Me Glaring At Him Because He Said I Didn’t Cut The Cake Very Straight Or Me Finally Eating And Being Very Excited About It Haha
Image source: _the_darce_
#76 My Great Grandma Deciding To Come Up To Say Goodbye At The Exact Moment My Husband Just Retrieved My Garter…
Image source: brittfogt
#77 Myself And One Of My Bridesmaids Comparing Stomachs (I Was 5 1/2 Months Pregnant, He’d Eaten A Lot Of Mini Yorkshire Puddings)
Image source: alittlesparrow
#78 It Was Our Wedding And My Husband Is The One In Tan. He Also Ended Up Twerking On A Table Later On In The Night That I Will Not Share Evidence Of. Poor Guy Drank Too Much
Image source: karleenlynea
#79 This One Of My Mom Laying On The Floor In Her Wedding Dress On My Parent’s Wedding Day
Image source: lillerthatisme
#80 We Were Taking A Break While Taking Pictures On Rooftop… I Am Pretty Sure He Was Telling Me Something About A New Golf Club He Got…
Image source: brankakersting
#81 We Decided To Not Do A First Look But I Wanted To Still Put In His Tie I Got Him To Match My Dress. Turns Out No One Brought A Bold Fold So We Imrpovised. Thankfully We Had Our Friend Who Is An Artist As A Groomsmen
Image source: wine_mom10
#82 Threatening My Husband With A Sword
Image source: mauraabrown
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