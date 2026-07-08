99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

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You can say that car mechanics are part of society’s lifeblood. We count on them to ensure that the vehicles we drive are roadworthy at all times. They come to our aid every time we experience automotive issues. 

But those of us who aren’t in the profession don’t see the things they deal with regularly. That’s where the Just Rolled Into the Shop subreddit comes in. Their profile says it all: “For those absolutely stupid things that you see people bring, roll, or toss into your place of business.”

We collected some of the funniest posts that we think best illustrate a day in the life at a car shop.

#1 Dude Just Walked In The Shop, Said He’s Tired And Went To Sleep?…

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: laylowlazlo

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

#2 If We’re Posting Shop Seats

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: 63belvedere

#3 Customer States: “If It Doesn’t Start, Just Give The Pump A Good Whack”

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ValerieIndahouse

It’s no secret that the more expensive the car brand is, the pricier it is to maintain. But just how costly are we talking about? Consumer Reports released some figures in late 2025, revealing which brands are the most unkind to bank accounts in the long run. 

#4 30 Year Old Brakes On A 55 Year Old Suburban

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: PARKOUR_ZOMBlE

#5 Some Days I Wish My “Shop” Was In The Same Place Every Day, Other Days It’s Hard To Complain

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: dingdongbellguy

#6 These Honesty Tests Are Getting To Be Near Impossible

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Dick_snatcher

Consumer Reports released the cumulative maintenance costs by brand during a ten-year period. It found that Buick is the lowest on the list with an average of $5,260. 

Meanwhile, the priciest one to keep is a Land Rover, which can cost $19,640 over the course of a decade.

#7 Ordered A Replacement Hub Cap Off Of Ebay For A Customer. This Was Delivered

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: stoneyemshwiller

#8 How Did I Do?

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: curiousfryingpan

#9 There Is A Story Here…

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: PARKOUR_ZOMBlE

Maintenance costs are part of owning a vehicle, regardless of the brand. Proper upkeep prevents frequent visits to the mechanic or, worse, roadside breakdowns. 

However, there are vehicle maintenance myths that people subscribe to. The American Automobile Association (AAA) debunked a few of them, which you may be familiar with.

#10 C/S Mil And Trans In Emergency Mode

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Burganisawesome

#11 Replace Cabin Filter

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Objective-Mud-9408

#12 Local Midas Charged My Customer Almost $500 For This

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: sqwirlfucker57

One recurring myth, according to the AAA, is that oil changes should happen every 3,000 miles. Their survey even found that 45% of people subscribed to this belief. However, this is no longer applicable to today’s engines, which use lubricants and other additives to extend the oil’s service life. 

According to the AAA, cars 15 years or newer can have oil changes at intervals of 5,000 to 7,000 miles. Vehicles that use full-synthetic oil can go as far as 15,000 miles in between services. 

#13 2021 Silverado 2500hd In For A Cel. Customers Claims He Has A Case With Gm Because The Odometer Stops At 999,998 Miles

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: N_dixon

#14 Went To Test Drive A Trade In 2020 Volkswagen When It Started Knocking. Turned Into An O’riley And The Engine Locked. Having A Great Day

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: FabiosGlisteningPecs

#15 One Needs Thousands In Tools, The Other Needs Nothing

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Crypt0Maniacc

Another myth debunked by the AAA is that car batteries can last up to five years. 42% of its survey respondents apparently believe this. 

However, the AAA recommends having car batteries tested before they approach the three-year mark. While they can last up to five years, the check-up serves as a preventive measure.

#16 Yeah 19 Lbs Should Fix It

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: J-J-JMKAY

#17 I’m At A Loss For Words

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: VitalMaTThews

#18 The Belt On This 2011 Infiniti G25 Looks Like One Of Those Scrolling Note Things On Guitar Hero Or Piano Tutorial Videos

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Deliteriously

#19 Behold, The Modern Car Manual

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: cardoc22

#20 Found This Fat Little Guy Today!

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: itsmellllly

#21 Millwright Sent Me This Image With Text Saying “Please Order This Motor”

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: sheepsix

#22 Someone Made An Enemy

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: pissfilledbottles

#23 Lady Rolled Into The Shop Like This. I’m Scared To Ask

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: GavinoDeMilo

#24 5.7hr For Evap Core Replacement Under Warranty , And Manufacturers Wonder Why There Is A Tech Shortage

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Specialist-Ad-2668

#25 C/S It’s Been Really Cold For A Few Days And Now The Tractor Won’t Move

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_SUBARU

#26 Rolled Into My Local Dive Christmas Eve, Seen This

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: al4crity

#27 No Way

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: deetsieboy

#28 Kia Boys Finally Got Me

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#29 One Week Old Clutch On A Rental Camper

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Adventurous-Ad5739

#30 Snow Days Suck

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: sqwirlfucker57

#31 Customer Was Towing His Jeep Behind An Rv, Claims He Didn’t Notice It Was Missing A Wheel Until A Driver Flagged Him Down

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Hornetwaffles

#32 Mileage On Wife’s Car

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Fyrephenix

#33 Nothing Worse,a 10mm Thief

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Objective-Mud-9408

#34 You Can Almost See Out The Windows Too

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Budpalumbo

#35 Customer States: Popcorn Lung

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: BoyNamedJudy

#36 Extreme Price Gouging From Ford

Fixing an expedition that was in a wreck. The passenger airbag sits under a small leather panel that it blows through and needs to be replaced.

Black stitching = 600$ White stitching = 8645$

The customer chose the black stitching to avoid totaling her vehicle. Ford rep says that’s what it is, sorry!

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: NissanZtt

#37 My Lift Was Just Fixed Yesterday And Today When I Had A Impreza In The Air This Happened

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: zqxxr

#38 Young Guy Bought A Modified Wrx And Managed To Turn The Piston Into Powder In Less Than A Month

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Hornetwaffles

#39 Customer States Previous Shop Replaced Exhaust Bracket

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: MistaSeitz

#40 New Hire Mechanic Says He Has 20 Years Experience

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: mlw35405

#41 Screw Linglongs

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: hvmzd

#42 Being Flat Rate Near The Holiday Season Is Brutal

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Marcellius-the-3rd

#43 Sales Department Took A Durango In On Trade, But They Didn’t Look To See How The Previous Owner Mounted The Subs

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: mikewhatmike

#44 The Sales Departments Electric Golf Cart Got Pushed Into My Bay After They Tried To Jump Start It

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ihatewrenching

#45 I Went To Look At A Car For Sale Today – The 70 Year Old Guy Told Me It’s “All Original” And He Drives His Family Around In It Regularly. It’s His “Weekend Toy.”

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Effective-Bar9759

#46 Cs: The Factory Used Glitter Oil In My New Lexus Engine

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: hypntyz

#47 Screams Quality ⭐

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ross_liftss

#48 I Mean, If The Life Of The Engine Is Only 15k More…. Sure

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: TableDowntown3082

#49 These Low Profiles Are Getting Out Of Hand

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Urist_McPencil

#50 Salesman Brought To Service Because “Steering Was Possessed”

I give him a little leeway because this is a Kia Dealership and he is like 20 years old… but it’s still funny. (It was in 4low for people who aren’t in the know).

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: 1989toy4wd

#51 33 Years Old Fuel Filter. Service Your Cars

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Fulid

#52 Finally Found The Cause Of The Odd Wiggle

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: lodi078

#53 Customer States He Is Having Problems Charging His Car

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Mynameisniclas

#54 Welp, Toyota Just Announced An Additional 130,000 Tundras Need New Engines Under Recall. To Anyone Wearing Black&red; Y’all Ready For This?

I’ve got it down to a 11 worked hours including the coolant burp + 10 mi test drive without pulling the radiator. I know some of you got me beat but HOW.

(Pic is from the height of the 24TA07 at my shop)

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Drock967

#55 Is More Than 19v Okay For A Chevy Battery? It Feels Way Quicker Now

Is 19v+ good? If you look at it closely, it seems like my battery has jumped to 34-36V. My truck feels way faster today. Should I keep driving, or is it overclocked you think?

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: whendoe

#56 Cvtastrophic Failure!!!

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: cardoc22

#57 Rest In Piece Old Friend

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: daslog

#58 I Just Trolled Myself

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: 4x4Welder

#59 Don’t Try To Sell Me Any Wiper Blades

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: stareweigh2

#60 They Actually Paid Someone To Do This

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: BeaverBumper

#61 These Honesty Tests Keep Getting Harder

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Happyspagetti

#62 Never Knew Teslas Had Alloy Wheels Under The Hubcaps

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: FlowSoSlow

#63 Customer States: “Car Won’t Start After I Replaced The Alternator”

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Commercial-Ask-3188

#64 Look Out! It’s A Computer!

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Hornetwaffles

#65 Dropped A Fuel Injector At The Car Wash… Into The Drain

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: quarkymatter

#66 Came In Today To See This. Coworker Let The Vehicle Sit Overnight Like This. 😐

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: PNWKiwi

#67 Can’t Wait To See All These Start Failing In 7-10 Years

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: What_Reddit_Thinks

#68 1954/1953 Had A Bad Day

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Appropriate_Cow94

#69 Still Works Comrade

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: widegoose_pelican

#70 Customer States…

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: MustangGoFast7

#71 Showed My Apprentice Why The Pay Me The “Big Bucks” Today. This Ones Gonna Roll Out Today. Happy Friday Boys

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: coreyyoder

#72 Cs:filled Up With Gas And Now It Won’t Run

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Maintenance-9538

#73 Whoever Designed The Stud Holes In The Firestone Winter Force. Fuck. You

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: pyroboy7

#74 Another 3.0l Engine Replacement

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Responsible_Craft_87

#75 C/S Someone Pour Something In The Gas

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: pinego123

#76 Somewhere In The Middle Of This Sticker Ball Is A 10mm Socket. Someone In The Shop Has Been Unknowingly Helping To Wrap Their Own Christmas Present For The Past Two Months

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: AlmostFungible

#77 Firearm Safety? Nah

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Budget-Captain-6307

#78 That No Nail

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: flixoman

#79 Fungi Car

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: TimHuls

#80 Slap 15k Grams On It And She’s Balanced

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: ihatewrenching

#81 Chevy 3.0l. Third Time’s The Charm

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Responsible_Craft_87

#82 Whoops

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: sam_baker1234

#83 Stelantis Quality!

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Tickles-the-Spider

#84 This Just Drove Up. They Took Run Flat To The Next Level

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Ancient_Ad7555

#85 These Honesty Tests

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: 19YourHairdresser71

#86 I’ve Heard Of Stellantis Vehicles Showing Ads, But I Honestly Thought It Was A Fluke. Here It Is In My Customer Vehicle. I Hate It

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: PigglyWigglyDeluxe

#87 Customer States “I Heard A Ping And Pop In My Garage After Starting And Found This Piece On The Ground”

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: K-Raz1226

#88 Cs: No Brakes. Customer Declined Repairs

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: jmtheprkid

#89 All This For A Timing Chain Should Be Illegal…

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Few-Software-2132

#90 Factory Optioned Dog Crates

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: cardoc22

#91 Why I Like Working On Old Stuff

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: DarienKane

#92 That’s Ok.. It’s Not Like I Need To Test Drive Your Vehicle Mr. Customer

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: Outrageous_Big_6345

#93 If You’re Cold, They Are Too. Bring Your Local Stray Driveshafts Inside

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: AnotherDamnMeeting

#94 Daily Reminder

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: tirefool6

#95 Customer Declined New Tires

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: AudibleSmack69

#96 Anyone Ever Seen An Oil Drain Plug Like This Before?

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: christhechronic

#97 Shout-Out To Freightliner/ Allison For Making Every Transmission Wire The Same Color!

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: chevyguyjoe

#98 Customer States: An Apple Airpod Has Fallen Into The Backseat Cushion Area Behind The Driver Side Seat. Please Check And Advise

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: That_one_tech_guy

#99 The Oil Delivery Guy Just Rolled Into The Shop

99 Times Car Mechanics Had To Take Pics Of What They Were Dealing With So Others Would Believe Them (New Pics)

Image source: JerelFromJerry

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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