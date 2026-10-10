67 Dogs Who Left Their Owners Wondering What Exactly Was Going On In Their Heads (New Pics)

There’s just something about dogs that makes them the most lovable creatures possible. Maybe it’s their silly nature, their awkwardness, their bravery, or the joy with which they approach their humans. Whatever makes canines so special, it’s always fun to celebrate every facet of their personalities.
One community, called r/WhatsWrongWithYourDog, explores the bizarre things dogs get up to, along with commentary from their owners. We can’t wait to share some of the crazy photos with you, so scroll on to see what exactly these adorable creatures do when nobody’s watching.
#1 I Don’t Even Have Words
Image source: Frequent_Buy_8174
#2 This Is My Rescue, Journey. He Has Always Preferred To Be Several Feet Off The Ground
Image source: noodlebop
#3 This Was The Best Shot That They Could Take Of Him?
Image source: igor33
Even though folks seem divided by the endless debate over cats versus dogs, many people simply can’t resist having a canine pet. According to research by the World Population Review, about 30% of homes globally have a dog, and the United States leads the world with 90 million pet dogs.
The most popular breed seems to be the Labrador, and in places like China, folks tend to have Pekingese, Chow Chow, Shar Pei, and Tibetan Mastiffs. In Argentina, even though they have only 10 million canines, the Dogo Argentino is their national dog, known for its strength and protective nature.
#4 Derpiest Boy Out There
Image source: Soloflow786
#5 Our Lab Had A Play Date With Her Golden Friend. I Swear They’re Having Fun
Image source: SalvageStemCells
#6 My Crazy Dog (Left) Playing With Her Best Friend (Right)
Image source: hyun_ah
All the pups on this list seem pretty goofy and awkward, but research shows the average dog has intelligence similar to that of a 2-year-old child. WebMD explains that canines have been observed to understand 100-200 words, which is why they respond to verbal commands and seem to listen to their owner.
Some dogs understand words better, while others respond to their human’s voice and body language. That’s why experts have also found that these pups might react with excitement to nonsense words that are said in the same tone as their familiar commands, and may stay still if the body language or sound doesn’t match.
#7 They Came Home Earlier Than Expected
Image source: lUDOVIC102893
#8 He Didn’t Like The News !
Image source: Confident-Profile143
#9 Sometimes, He’s Really Sweet. Sometimes, He’s This
Image source: Frodork05
Just like humans are right- or left-handed, dogs also tend to favor one paw, and a study on food retrieval gave researchers better insight into how canines reached for their treats. According to Purina, 74% of pups showed a clear preference for one paw over the other, while 26% used both legs equally.
Unlike humans, who mainly use their dominant hands to complete tasks, dogs seem a bit more relaxed. They may use one paw more than the other, but this can also change depending on what they are doing. So, next time you want to figure out whether your canine is a righty or lefty, watch closely which leg they use most.
#10 Very Healthy And Happy Young Dog Likes To Sit In This Position
Image source: sh58
#11 I Have Been Sentenced To Death By A Thousand Side-Eyes
Image source: acocktailofmagnets
#12 They Think They’re Twins
Image source: yeIIowish
One kind of dog in Africa, called the Basenji, doesn’t bark like its siblings; it yodels instead. Their unique sound is often described as a mix between a whine, chortle, and howl with a lot of expressiveness and variability. Basenjis also communicate with each other through body language and facial expressions, in addition to yodeling.
This interesting sound is said to occur because the shape of their larynx limits their ability to produce the rapid vibration needed to bark. This distinct anatomy doesn’t affect their health or lifespan, and it shows that dogs can communicate in many ways we aren’t used to hearing.
#13 Hotdog
Image source: random_user208
#14 She Has Multiple Beds, Including One In This Room
Image source: Pestoplasm
#15 Perfect Camouflage
Image source: arhyn
We’ve all seen videos of dogs helping someone in trouble or being brave in dire situations, but research shows that canines engage in selfless acts of kindness. This was observed when dogs gave to one another after noticing a group member needed help.
This helpful behavior seemed to be more pronounced between canines who were familiar with one another. This kindness might show up because, before domestication, dogs relied on other pack members, and helping each other with resources was the best way to survive.
#16 The Council Will Rate Your Smell
Image source: Soloflow786
#17 I Came Downstairs This Morning And Found Her Like This. She Has Been In This Position For At Least Twenty Minutes
Image source: ChloeBird7784
#18 Help My Puppy Turned Into A Hoverboard At The First Sign Of A Wooded Area
Image source: whenjacksattack
Anyone who has a dog as a pet knows how expressive they are, and one of their most agile features is their ears. According to the PSDA vet charity, canines have 18 muscles in their ears that help them hear sounds from many directions, allowing them to stay alert and be prepared for anything.
Their ears also signal how they feel, helping them communicate with humans and other dogs. When this muscle seems to be perked up, it signals that they might be paying attention to something. If their ears are flattened against their head, it could signal anxiety or submissiveness. One up and one down can also show curiosity, or that they are paying attention to multiple noises at once.
#19 Who’s There?
Image source: soundbone
#20 Side Eye Queen
Image source: hyperpig_
#21 This Is Mildred. We Just Ask That She Tries Her Best
Image source: msprissxx
Even though pups have an incredible ability to hear sounds compared to humans, their sense of taste isn’t as strong. According to Reader’s Digest, canines have 1,700 taste buds while humans have roughly 9,000, making their sense of taste about one-sixth as powerful as ours.
Dogs can definitely taste sweet, sour, bitter, and salty foods, but they have a heightened sense of smell, and their ability to smell and taste is closely intertwined. That’s also probably why canines are drawn to aromatic foods with strong odors, like kibble.
#22 Shes Not A Smart Dog But She’s Mine
Image source: chance90964
#23 The Little Tongue Sticking Out Kills Me Everytime
Image source: Traditional_Cattle50
#24 My Parents Pup
Image source: LoudOrganization6727
Every pet parent wants to make sure that their furry friend will be taken care of for life and never have to worry about a thing. That’s probably why so many rich dogs sit on massive fortunes around the world. One of the wealthiest is Gunther VI, who is a German Shepherd with a net worth of $500 million. This wealth was inherited from the late German countess Karlotta Liebenstein and has been used for the welfare of her dogs.
Oprah Winfrey’s dogs will inherit $30 million when she passes, and Leona Helmsley’s dog received $12 million after the businesswoman disinherited her human children, though a judge reduced the fortune to $2 million.
#25 Thinks He Is Deserving Of My Breakfast Burrito Simply Because He Is My Son
Image source: acocktailofmagnets
#26 Wodan Keeps Begging For My Chili With Carolina Reaper Salsa, Habanero, And 90% Dark Chocolate
Image source: Berenbos
#27 He Wears It Like A Badge Of Honor
Image source: xavier_javier
There’s certainly something special about dogs, because no matter what they do, their antics never fail to bring a smile to our faces. The canines in this list did their best to show their wild side, so hopefully that impressed you enough to try some of these poses and behaviors yourself.
Which of these dog photos did you like the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and add any awesome pet pictures you have, too.
#28 My Boy Jumped Up To The Pet Cam, And It Looks Like He’s On A Teams Call
Image source: cenabollywood
#29 It’s Stand On Mom O’clock
Image source: heyjessypants
#30 First Time In Many Years I Ask Someone To Take A Photo Of 2 Of Us, And This Is The Look She Gives
Image source: Severe_Cranberry5657
#31 She Heard That The Cat Got To Go To The Vet. Nobody Loves The Vet More Than Her. This Is A Felony
Image source: whenjacksattack
#32 Can Anyone Identify This Plant Please, It Just Appeared Overnight?
Image source: engulbert
#33 Construction Site Inspector On Break
Image source: No-Way-6986
#34 Do They Sleep Together On Purpose?
Image source: swirlyjesse
#35 Nearly Had A Heart Attack Because It Looked Like Ember Had Escaped Our Fenced-In Yard. Ember: “I Is Sneaky!”
Image source: HailSatanWorshipD00M
#36 Nyan’s Reaction Of First Time Seeing A White Person
Image source: Stellaeono
#37 He Wonders Why We Need Fireworks On Every Holiday
Image source: SuperMommyCat
#38 Just A Lil’ Monch At Daycare
Image source: graciebeeapc
#39 Buddy Likes To Pack Himself When We Move
Image source: nyaiaz
#40 Vet Says He’s Healthy. Then Why Is He Looking At Me Like A Victorian Ghost Who Died With Unfinished Business?
Image source: WendyWestaburger
#41 Another Year Of My Senior Pup Laying In Her Flowerbed
Image source: toto93lnd
#42 My Dog Keeps Bringing Home Gloves
Image source: tlind2
#43 My Old Man Dog Zoidberg, Taken 4/20/26
Image source: Lucille-LeSueur
#44 Since Everyone Seemed To Show Interest In My Ring Camera Photo Today, Here He Is In All His Glory: My Extremely Handsome Son, Ernie, In All His Glory
Image source: dragonbonez201
#45 She Sleeps With Her Arms Like This
Image source: pupdates
#46 It’s…. Right Behind Me…. Isn’t It?
Image source: CH40T1C1989
#47 I Was Confused Why He Was Just Standing There For 10 Mins Straight Until I Realized
Image source: WhoDat2241
#48 My Sisters Doggy Loves Curtains
Image source: dream_eating_doggy
#49 Scronged Up After A Morning Nap
Image source: ughitsbecky
#50 I Interrupted Their Playtime And Now They’re Judging Me
Image source: yeIIowish
#51 Our Working Theory Is That He’s Stupid
Image source: xXFallen_DarknessXx
#52 She Didn’t Notice The Treat I Tried To Give Her
Image source: insidevoicepleas
#53 Someone Was Playing In The Lawn Clippings
Image source: Delicious_Subject122
#54 It’s Hard Finding A Good Place To Rest That Noodle Neck
Image source: tilyd
#55 Trying To Be Subtle
Image source: some-gp
#56 We Have A Gargoyle In Here
Image source: Eq8dr2
#57 More Of Mildred, Per Request 🐶
Image source: msprissxx
#58 Whenever I Am On The Couch, My Dog Will Put The Full Weight Of Her Head On My Chest And Leave Her Butt Up In The Air
Image source: Tandy600
#59 Shes A Creep.. Shes A Weirdo.. Shes A Velcro Dog
Image source: ohyonkavich
#60 My Puppy Loves To Eat Grass
Image source: gordongeektalk
#61 He Has Not Looked Comfortable A Day In His Life
Image source: Weak-Layer-6962
#62 Pet-Sat My Coworkers Dog And He Ripped Up A Roll Of Paper Towels With This Shit Eating Grin
Image source: sousugay
#63 I Swear Her Tongue Gets Longer Every Summer
Image source: hmo-stone
#64 Needless To Say, He Did Not Catch The Ball
Image source: NigelTurkeyRDR
#65 Coming Off Anesthesia
Image source: roloclark
#66 Ball Is Life
Image source: Eq8dr2
#67 Would You Believe That This Skinwalker Is A Precious Angel?
Image source: AnikaSmithArts
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