83 Times People Who Had No Idea How To Make Instructions Tried To Make Them Anyway (New Pics)

Typically, instructions are there to make our lives easier. However, some are determined to do the exact opposite. Imagine a sign that tells you to press a button that doesn’t exist, a recipe that just skips three steps, or an assembly guide that uses a diagram that raises more questions than it answers.
In the end, you end up guessing your way through, simply getting lucky, all while wondering whether they missed something. Online folks recently shared some of the funniest examples of instructions that were there to help, but left them more confused in reality.
They included baffling labels and directions that seemed to assume they already knew what they were explaining. These examples prove that sometimes the biggest challenge is simply figuring out what the instructions mean.
#1 Does This Count?
Image source: someguy_626
#2 6 Year Old Daughter’s Homework
Image source: Octochamp
#3 Thanks Bulbapedia, Very Cool!
Image source: Bulbagarden
Psychology Today explains the “curse of knowledge” as a cognitive bias that makes it difficult for people with expertise to imagine what it is like to encounter something for the first time. Once a process becomes familiar, its terminology, logic, and sequence can feel obvious, so the person explaining it may forget which parts were once confusing. That can be a problem when instructions are written by someone who knows the subject inside out.
They may use jargon without explanation, skip steps that seem self-evident, or assume the reader already understands the basic concepts needed to follow along. The result can be an instruction that makes perfect sense to its creator while leaving everyone else wondering where they were supposed to start.
#4 Easy
Image source: khuzemaabrar96
#5 How To Draw A Circle Simplified Step By Step
Image source: ge6002
#6 How To Sculpt A Realistic Hand
Image source: TangoZombie
That gap between expert knowledge and beginner knowledge helps explain why some instructions feel strangely incomplete. A person who already knows how something works can mentally fill in missing information without even noticing it is absent. Someone encountering the task for the first time cannot do the same.
A manager may assume a new employee understands workplace terminology, a recipe writer may forget to explain a basic technique, or an instruction manual may refer to a component by a name the user has never heard before. What looks like a small omission to the person writing the directions can become a major obstacle for the person trying to follow them.
#7 Cut The Middle Man Out Of Drawing The Unicorn
Image source: Davidclabarr
#8 Accurate
Image source: bassaleh
#9 Cat Bed Instructions: “Your Cat Will Figure It Out”
Image source: TuxedoFloorca
Another problem comes from vague language, which ReachLink notes can sound precise while quietly leaving the most important details unstated. Words such as “steps”, “improve”, “succeed”, or “move on” suggest that there is a clear process, but they do not necessarily explain what the goal actually involves.
Even something as simple as telling someone there are “steps” to completing a task can make it sound like a neat staircase from beginning to end, when the real process may involve choices, conditions, different outcomes, or exceptions. This is especially noticeable in instructions that use phrases like “do it properly” or “attach it securely”. The reader is left with the responsibility of deciding what those terms mean.
#10 I Feel Really Empowered By These Chopstick Instructions
Image source: limeyginger
#11 Was Trying To Learn How To Wire Wrap Crystals
Image source: KierBear18
#12 Repair Your Universe
Image source: Rokotta
The problem becomes even more obvious when an instruction is technically correct but too vague to be useful. If someone is told to continue a task “until it is ready”, for example, they still need to determine what “ready” looks like, how they are supposed to recognize it, and what to do if the result does not match their expectations.
That can turn a straightforward task into a guessing game. Good instructions need to replace assumptions with information that a person can actually act on, such as what to look for, what order to follow, what result to expect, and what to do if something goes differently.
#13 “I Asked AI To Give Me A Visual Guide For Creating An Origami Poodle”
Image source: StupidQuestioneerr
#14 Picture Of These Instructions In My Learn To Code Html Class
Image source: The_Slojoe
#15 An Art Class Demo We Had
Image source: FlipFlops__
The same principle applies when instructions rely heavily on diagrams and other visuals. Teacher Magazine points out that a diagram does not automatically make an explanation clearer. A visual only helps when the reader can identify where to begin, understand what the different elements represent, and recognize what action should happen next. A cluttered diagram, unclear symbol, confusing reading order, or collection of decorative details can make the visual another puzzle to solve.
This is particularly troublesome when the diagram shows where something belongs but never makes clear how it should move or be attached. Instead of eliminating the need for explanation, the picture can simply create another set of questions.
#16 This Dragon My Aunt Just Asked Me If I Can Make?
Image source: Skadoodlemynoodles
#17 Draw Different Dudes
Image source: FandomPhantom123
#18 So That’s How You Draw That!
Image source: Smol_Chungusss
Clearer instructional diagrams therefore need to guide the reader through the task rather than merely display information. Numbered steps, obvious starting points, consistent symbols, nearby labels, directional arrows, and short action sentences can all help establish what should happen next. A useful visual also needs to account for what a beginner does not know.
A creator may immediately recognize a particular shape, symbol, or component because they work with it regularly, while a first-time user sees several nearly identical objects and has no way of knowing which one matters. Testing an instruction with someone unfamiliar with the process can reveal these blind spots surprisingly quickly.
#19 Rest Of The Fucking Bottle Lantern
Image source: golf-lip
#20 I’m Sure There Are Some Steps Missing
Image source: hufforguk
#21 Wooow So Helpful
Image source: Lovethyself1207
When instructions fail, the consequences can go beyond temporary confusion. Research discussed in the American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education highlights how poorly designed instructions can make a design problem feel like a personal failure. Someone who cannot complete a task may assume they are simply bad at it, particularly when the instructions confidently present the process as obvious and provide no useful feedback about what went wrong.
Human-factors research increasingly treats many supposed “user errors” as use errors, meaning that the difficulty can emerge from the interaction between the person and the system. Missing information, ambiguous wording, and unmarked assumptions can therefore create a situation where the user is blamed for a problem the instructions helped create.
#22 Draw The Rest Of The Rose
Image source: imgur
#23 How To Paint Danny Devito
Image source: seamuswray
#24 My Kid’s “How To Draw Batman” Shirt
Image source: [deleted]
That also explains why a confusing instruction can be so much more frustrating than simply having no instructions at all. Without directions, people know they need to figure something out; with bad directions, they can spend time trying to interpret information that was supposed to make the task easier. They may reread the same sentence, inspect a diagram from different angles, try several possible interpretations, or wonder whether they somehow missed an obvious step.
Eventually, the original task becomes secondary to figuring out what the instructions were trying to say. And that is how a two-minute job can turn into a surprisingly complicated investigation, complete with the uncomfortable possibility that the instructions were never as clear as they seemed in the first place.
#25 How To Make A Poached Egg
Image source: throatfrog
#26 By Charles Bargue, Drawing Teacher From The 19th Century
Image source: FAIMl
#27 Nick Offerman’s Guide To Woodworking
Image source: oscar3kings
Sometimes the hardest part of following instructions is not doing the actual task, but figuring out what the person who wrote them thought was obvious. And once the instructions start creating more questions than answers, it is hard not to wonder whether they were ever tested on an actual human being.
Now, we would love to hear from you. Have you ever followed a set of instructions that somehow left you more confused than when you started? Have you ever had to ignore the instructions completely and figure something out yourself? Share with us in the comments!
#28 From A Metal Model Making Site I Use
Image source: The_Sun_Is_Flat
#29 Turn Your Soap Wrapper Into A Beautiful Swan
Image source: Miss_Mich
#30 An Easy Sweater Pattern For Beginners!
Image source: eliseswl
#31 Ok But How???
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#32 Folding A Towel Swan
Image source: Dark_Pinoy
#33 Present Wrapping Tutorial
Image source: Afraid-Razzmatazz132
#34 Seascape
Image source: _heidin
#35 Thank God I Have A Tutorial
Image source: I-am-a-cactus2324
#36 It’s Actually A Good Guide
Image source: Necessary_Fish5501
#37 Spotted On Twitter
Image source: ChampionshipLoud1398
#38 This Rather Unhelpful Tutorial I Found On Twitter
Image source: 2kids1jar
#39 Environment Illustration Guide
Image source: Craft-Reaper
#40 Found In The Wild On Pinterest
Image source: Sori-Eminia
#41 Real Instructions From A Cat Hammock
Image source: Johnwaynefringegame
#42 Yeah Lemme Just Whip Out A Whole Bird Real Quick
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#43 From A Drawing Book I Received When Young
Image source: LogicalVariation741
#44 How To Draw A Lion
Image source: SergeiAndropov
#45 Found In The Wild (Pinterest)
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#46 Start With 4 Lolipop Sticks… Make The Rest Of The F**king Rocket Launcher
Image source: No_Sweet_9973
#47 Buy The Rest Of The Robin
Image source: EmsStuffs
#48 How To Draw An Anime Girl
Image source: WaddleDynasty
#49 Restoftheaudi
Image source: Fabric_muncher
#50 A Guide To Brilliant Nail Art
Image source: tydust
#51 Tsk Tsk……almost
Image source: Craft-Reaper
#52 Found In How To Draw Cute Animals
Image source: blasphemyshenanigans
#53 It’s That Simple!
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#54 From The New Chatgpt Images 2.0 Promo Video
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#55 Of Course, Why Didn‘T I Think Of That
Image source: Lolita__Rose
#56 Wood Texture
Image source: ryumaluco
#57 Clay Art Suggestions
Image source: bumfuzzledbee
#58 “How To Draw Leather” By @p2nki On Twitter
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#59 AirPods Won’t Charge? Just Charge Them!
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#60 Lots Of Satire Today
Image source: AwesomeoPorosis
#61 It’s Just 5% How Much Work Can It Be?
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#62 Rest Of The Cow
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#63 Make 100k Easily!
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#64 How To Tornado Kick
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#65 Good Strategy Tips
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#66 Most Critically Acclaimed Mmo
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#67 Spotted This In The Rdr2 General Store
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#68 Snaek
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#69 That’s So Easy!
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#70 Comb Over How To
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#71 “Simply Add Further Ingredients”
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#72 Oh My God…i Found The Irl Meme (Real Art Studio’s Website)
Image source: potatocakes1989
#73 How To Fold A Backpack
Image source: Kaeden_Dourhand
#74 How To Make Teeth
Image source: InVINCEab13
#75 How To Replace The Seal: Replace The Seal
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#76 It’s Easy When You Put It Like That
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#77 “Proudly Human Created” How To Draw A Campfire
Image source: duck_duck_moo
#78 Trying To Learn How To Draw Flowers And Seeing Lots Of These
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#79 I Can Figure It Out But Come On…
Image source: lupedog
#80 Extremely Satisfying Process
Image source: BirdHistorical3498
#81 I Feel Like Something Was Missed Between Step 5 And Step 6
Image source: PureGold3
#82 Well Alright Then
Image source: Retro-Stoner
#83 Hitchcock
Image source: conancat
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