“What’s The Dumbest Tattoo That You’ve Ever Gotten?” – 30 People Show Theirs

The idea of getting yourself inked is something that most of us experience at some point of our lives. It often first comes up as a eureka moment in your teenage years, then reoccurs after a night at the student union bar in the first years of college, and later, either turns into a full passion, a momentary flick, or a tattoo that you wouldn’t necessarily call the most genius one.

If you have the latter scenario, this new TikTok trend is for you. After med student Hanna, who goes by the handle @hannanicbic, shared a story of getting herself “the dumbest tattoo,” the clip was destined to go viral. Amassing 804k views and counting, it got more TikTokers sharing their “dumbest” ink tales and it’s kinda relatable, somewhat soothing, and painfully funny at the same time.

Image credits: hannanicbic

#1

Image source: wakaflockafloccar

#2

Image source: alicjafg1

#3

Image source: impau2699

#4

Image source: palomadhp

#5

Image source: mk5_luke

#6

Image source: _iamkimmy

#7

Image source: 4lanski_oss

#8

Image source: arachnidbby

#9

Image source: trickshh

#10

Image source: emmaaagrld

#11

Image source: helloethhehe

#12

Image source: xxoshorty

#13

Image source: thewojak

#14

Image source: abbydabby39

#15

Image source: cigarettesandcum

#16

Image source: ocean3883

#17

Image source: goblinbabytooth

#18

Image source: alinkatrofimova

#19

Image source: austin7111996

#20

Image source: lucaslance1130

#21

Image source: w_e_s_t_m_a_n

#22

Image source: cataas_trofe

#23

Image source: codeyk149

#24

Image source: michaellydon4

#25

Image source: sharimsharimsharim

#26

Image source: lulubean85

#27

Image source: arielbahuguna

#28

Image source: rgraves123_

#29

Image source: danaleemoon/

