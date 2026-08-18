84 Times People Had A Miserable Day And Had No One Else To Blame For It But Themselves

Have you ever made a decision and then immediately realized it was the wrong choice? If your answer to that is yes, it means you’ve probably faced regret at least once in your life, which is why you’ll know it is an extremely powerful emotion; one that can be tough to face.
Even if almost all of your decisions turn out to be great, that single moment of regret can send you into a huge downward spiral of overthinking. That’s exactly what the folks in this list had to face after they made one choice that ruined their whole day.
#1 My Hand Twitched While Curling My Lashes
Image source: Zed_2090
#2 Throwback To When My Mom Forgot To Submit My Senior Baby Ad For The Yearbook And Asked My Dad To Do It
Image source: JestarAuthor
#3 “I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure.”
Image source: ValueMaverick
Whenever you look back and wish you could have done things differently, you’re swallowing the bitter pill of regret. This feeling is often seen as negative because it comes from a choice you can’t undo, which could be tough for folks to deal with.
Researchers Biscontini and Tyler have also pointed out that “the severity of an individual’s displeasure with the results of their choice may vary.” This means that even if you make a minor mistake, you might get over the regret quickly, but in much more serious situations, the pain might stay with you for the foreseeable future.
#4 Forgot Spaghetti With Mushrooms In The Microwave For A Week. Now It’s A Floofly Ball Of Mold
Image source: yanbochen
#5 I Wore A White Headband In My Costco ID Photo
Image source: HeyR
#6 Went Fishing, Caught Two Branches In A Row, Went To Take A Sip Of My Arizona, Except There Was A Bee In It
Image source: Hegfith
Always hoping you could have done things differently often comes from our counterfactual thinking, where we compare what actually happened to what could have been. This process can lead to regret, and scientists have found that children may feel these emotions as young as six years old.
What’s also interesting is that people tend to want to go back and change only what was actually in their control. For example, if someone’s bag got wet because it rained out of the blue, they might feel less regret than if they forgot to bring an umbrella on a rainy day.
#7 Came Home To A Car In My Pool
I thought I had a free Corvette from the heavens above, but the owner had parked uphill a house away and forgotten to put it in gear/set emergency brake.
Image source: bippyboop
#8 Turns Out Putting My Waterbottle In The Dishwasher In Order To Remove The Smell Was A Terrible Idea
Image source: anon
#9 This Is Why I Hate Letting People Borrow Stuff 😑
Image source: likeneelyohara
When people talk about being regretful, they often use the word remorse interchangeably, but author David Zahl explains that the latter emotion “is what we feel when we’ve hurt others.” It’s often spurred on by our conscience telling us that we caused someone else pain when we shouldn’t have.
On the other hand, the pain of regret is tied to moments and situations where our decision-making failed us. We tend to look back on those choices and wish we could have played things out differently, as it seems so obvious in retrospect what the right decision was.
#10 Good Thing I Went Into The Kitchen At 2 Am. My Cousin Came Home Drunk And Then Left This Cooking In The Oven
Image source: -Dogdin
#11 Drove Three Hours To Go To The Grand Canyon
Image source: Hey_Its_Me_23_
#12 I Now Remember That Yesterday I Wanted A Cool Soda
Image source: dim-pap
If you’ve ever gnashed your teeth in despair wishing you could change the past, you’re not alone. Regret is common, but it also brings a host of negative feelings. That’s why brain researchers explain that folks who simply can’t get over their mistakes might experience chronic stress and depression.
These individuals may be unable to stop blaming themselves for past decisions, which can keep them from moving on. Even though there’s no way to go back and undo what’s been done, it may not stop some obsessed folks from feeling regret.
#13 Don’t Leave Your Kayak Out In The Sun
Image source: lol62056
#14 Their Flight Left 2hrs Ago
Image source: czmax
#15 Somebody Didn’t Strap The Egg Trolleys In Properly On The Truck. 10,500 Eggs Broken
Image source: anon
According to psychologists Davidai and Gilovich, people have three different perceptions of themselves that can underlie regret. The first is built around who we actually are; the second is related to who we ought to be according to our family history and culture; and the third is who we dream of being.
If someone’s ideal version of themselves is vastly different from who they are now, that can lead to feelings of despair and regret. The more we act in ways that differ from our ideal self, the more uncomfortable we feel and the more we wish to change everything.
#16 I Forgot Some Rice In A Pan For 5 Days
Image source: hvo103
#17 Forgot The Oven On With A Plastic Bowl Inside
Image source: Rumple_Tweezer
#18 My Mom Forgot That She Was Making Syrup
Image source: historyhoneybee
Regret, like any other emotion, arises in the brain, and studies show that the amygdala is one of the most active areas when we experience it. This almond-shaped piece of our grey matter processes all kinds of emotions, but it lights up differently depending on the situation.
Research shows the amygdala activates more strongly when we feel responsible for something and blame ourselves for the outcome. This strong neurochemical reaction to mistakes could help people learn what not to do and avoid the pain of regret in the future.
#19 My Buddy Lives Next Door To A Car Dealership And Forgot His Parking Brake
Image source: PenguinPush
#20 Was Helping My Husband Do Yard Work For An Elderly Lady And Forgot To Take Sunscreen!
Image source: mom2one2610
#21 Forgot I Was Heating Oil For French Fries
Image source: ratfink1
Wouldn’t it be amazing if we never regretted anything and always accepted the outcome of every decision we ever made? According to research by Nathalie Camille from the Institute of Cognitive Sciences in France, people with damage to the orbitofrontal cortex in their brain actually don’t experience regret.
That’s because the part of their mind that processes counterfactual thinking isn’t working properly, so they can’t compare what happened in the present to what should have occurred. Without this kind of constant contrast, they can better accept their decisions and avoid ruminating on the past.
#22 My Friend Forgot To Check His Underwear Before Putting It On
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#23 Just Baked This Cake And Ate One Piece, Came Back And The Dog Licked The Icing Off As Far As She Could Reach
Image source: gwarfunkle
#24 “Don’t Paint Yourself Into A Corner”
Image source: acid66
Even though it might seem like regret is something that can happen for past events, you might also experience it about the future. This happens when people are so afraid of making a mistake or choosing the wrong path that they might stop themselves in the present from making any decision at all.
This is what research calls ‘regret theory,’ and it shows that a person’s anticipated emotional reaction can strongly influence their behavior. It also demonstrates how powerful the fear of regret can be, as it can motivate people to veer completely from the decision they actually want to make.
#25 Somehow Chucked A Dirty Nappy In The Washing Machine This Morning
Image source: couldntdecidemyname
#26 Lesson Learned: Don’t Keep Your Size-Organized Screws In An Unfastened Organizer On Your Lap While You’re Working
Image source: Atumisk
#27 I’m An Idiot… Just Painted The Stairs To My Basement Now I’m Trapped
Image source: anon
Living with regret can slowly rob you of joy and mental peace, which is why mental health professionals from the Cleveland Clinic advise practicing acceptance. They explain that even if you keep blaming yourself for what you could have done, learning to forgive your past self might help you feel better.
Taking action and trying to improve after a mistake can help you feel in charge of the situation, rather than just lamenting what could have been. In certain instances when things can’t be changed, you can simply take that as a lesson and do better next time.
#28 I Purchased A Heater From Offer Up, The Next Morning These Came Out Of It
Image source: 185four
#29 Lost My Phone At A Construction Site Today. Found It A Little Later…
Image source: Old-iesi
#30 I Ate Half A Bag Of Beef Jerky And Realized I Made A Mistake
I bought this bag of jerky for myself. The photo looks enticing and the label “culinary, smoked brisket jerky” sounds appealing. It didn’t taste like typical jerky but I thought to myself that this was the results of cooking with beans and herbs. After finishing half a bag, I saw the small prints on the lower corner of the bag that this is for dogs. Now I know what dog treats taste like (not good).
Image source: bobosdreams
Everybody makes mistakes, but very few people know how to move on without spiraling into regret. To become that kind of person, researchers at Headspace explain that cognitive reframing can help. This technique helps us question our thoughts and feelings and look at the situation differently.
Regret usually involves a black-and-white view of our actions, while reframing our thoughts can help us see a whole new perspective. This could mean focusing on the positive outcome and shifting attention away from self-blame and toward gratitude that the moment is over.
#31 Justin’s Appointment
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#32 The Kids Left The Remote On The Heater
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#33 I Made A Mistake
Image source: blamethejd
As you’ve probably realized, regret can simply take over your mind and make you feel like the worst person in the world for what you’ve done. Even though it can be a great teacher, it might not do well to dwell on the past and lose out on your present self.
That’s why, even if you regret checking out this post, don’t be too hard on yourself; just be grateful you aren’t one of the people on this list!
#34 I Think I Put Too Much Soap In My Hot Tub
Image source: Enough-Reading4143
#35 Forgot A Drinkable Yogurt Bottle In My Car And It Exploded
Image source: Protz0r
#36 Received These Size 12 Badminton Shoes From Amazon. They Look Like A 7 And Fit In My Palm
Image source: StoneCold_SA
#37 When You Take The Wrong Leftovers Container To Work And All You Have For Lunch Is Baked Beans
Image source: KentuckyTurtlehead
#38 Forgot To Take The Chocolate Easter Bunny Out Of The Car
Image source: SuperFishy
#39 My Girlfriend Opened Her Jewelry Making Box Upside Down
Image source: anon
#40 Forgetting About Your Pizza For 8 Hours. Burnt So Bad It Looks Like A Double-Chocolate Brownie
Image source: daddysnakeboi
#41 My Mom Hid My Easter Basket In The Oven And Forgot
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#42 I’ve Spent Days Trying To Dry Out This Sand And Forgot It Outside On A Sprinkler Night
Image source: D_K_8_8
#43 Found Behind Fruit Bowl
Image source: ByteWarden
#44 Went To My Sons Soccer Game With My Knee Brace On… Forgot The Sunscreen
Image source: Therealfern1
#45 I Forgot To Put My Controller Away While I Showered So Our New Pup With A Chewing Problem Found It
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#46 Forgot To Strap Down The Boat… That Sucks
Image source: I_AM_A_FUNNY_GUY
#47 Forgot To Check The Radar This Morning
Image source: Fibsly
#48 Just Sat Down For A 6 Hour Red Eye Flight
Image source: Toastwich
#49 Someone Forgot Their Car/House Keys
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#50 Someone Forgot Their Bag Full Of Groceries
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#51 Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement
Image source: Elden_Sage
#52 Forgot To Close The Window Before Getting A Carwash
Image source: Modern-Day_Spartan
#53 Bought New Dinner Plates, Guess You Need To Always Read The Back First
Image source: OfficialUniverseZero
#54 That’s Cat Litter
Image source: anon
#55 Parents Had Me Come To School On Senior Skip Day
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#56 I Accidentally Washed $10
Image source: BocceBurger
#57 I Was 13 And We Decided To See Who Could Jump The Farthest Off The Swing. This Was The Moment Before I Hit A Pole At The Playground
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#58 Guess Who Messed Up Their Breakfast This Morning
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#59 Guess That’s The Last Time I Trust The Marshmallow Dispenser
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#60 My Friend Usually Has His Life Together, But We All Make Mistakes
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#61 A Mistake Was Made
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#62 Went In For A Fade, Ended Up With A Landing Strip
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#63 I Drove My Rental Car Straight Off A Ledge That I Thought Was A Steep Driveway
Image source: The_same_potato
#64 Jar Stuck In Garbage Disposal
Image source: Magic-Pastry
#65 Thank You Taco Bell Container
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#66 This Used To Fit An Adult…
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#67 Someone Spent $518k At Auction To Buy Tom Brady’s “Last” Td Ball. Hours Later, Brady Announced He Is Coming Back To Play Next Season
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#68 Drank The Whole Coconut Then Cracked It Open To Find This…
Image source: ToadBoy1989
#69 I Tripped Over My Paper Shredder
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#70 Well… I Think The Image Speaks For Itself
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#71 Ever Left Your Fuel Door Open And Gas Cap Off, Then Driven Home? Well Then, This Should Make You Feel Better
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#72 I Completely Forgot About This Bottle Of Water Standing On Balcony For Two Month (It’s -20c Outside Now)
Image source: anon
#73 Set My Remotes On My Heater While Cleaning And Forgot. Then Got Chilly
Image source: anon
#74 -25 Outside. Heavy Grocery Bag. No Gloves. Long Reunion/Chat With Old Friend In Parking Lot. Gravity
Image source: anon
#75 I Tried To Heat Up My Tomato Soup At Work Today…
Image source: Ciggytardust1
#76 I Accidentally Put My Leather Gloves In The Washing Machine
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#77 Always Remember The Decimal Point When Ordering A 7.5mm Drill Bit
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#78 One Of These Is Applesauce. One Of These Is Grease From A Deep Fryer. Guess Which One I Ate A Spoonful Of A Few Minutes Ago
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#79 Sofa Made It From California To London, Only To Get Stuck In The Entryway
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#80 When You Walk Off A Porch Without Paying Attention
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#81 Accidentally Welded My Zipper Shut. Might Be Stuck In Hoodie Forever
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#82 My Father Forgot About His Soda Stockpile From Covid, And Found This Today While Cleaning Out Stuff
Image source: MissPeduncles
#83 Just Accidentally Played The Worst Game Ever. I Call It Pear Or Potato
Image source: barefootdoctor
#84 Time To Move, I Guess
Image source: Missburr
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