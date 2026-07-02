These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

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This June was pretty chaotic, we’re not going to lie. The 2026 FIFA World Cup brought much-needed joy and enthusiasm to people around the globe. Then we got knocked down a bit by the heatwaves that had the French cooking their eggs sunny-side up on their windowsills, but also had serious, deadly consequences.

Whether something good or bad is happening, we can always count on Twitter for hilarious reactions. June was no exception, with Twitter comedians delivering us their hilarious takes and entertaining us in the hour of need. Check out the funniest posts from the social media platform that Bored Panda collected throughout the month and share your favorites with us in the comments!

#1

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: dimvji

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

#2

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: BChordial

#3

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: mariana057

#4

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

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#5

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

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#6

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: mass_ave

#7

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

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#8

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

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#9

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: femiiiszn

#10

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: fOrGiVeNcHy

#11

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: dimvji

#12

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: brewsternova

#13

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: weiss_hadas

#14

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: ch1cken_t3nder

#15

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: RayyvanaTTV

#16

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: lisathebeauty1

#17

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: jifysn

#18

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: ned_flaczynski

#19

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: lordratsquirt

#20

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: _chase_____

#21

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: equine__dentist

#22

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: NoahGarfinkel

#23

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: phlegmme

#24

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: stallihyune

#25

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: atropalex

#26

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: mashirobu

#27

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: DevonESawa

#28

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: Gabbrielxzn

#29

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: HenpeckedHal

#30

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: joshypooper

#31

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: famefcker

#32

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: runesword1

#33

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: somethings_awry

#34

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: rrroooiiirrr

#35

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: hellspatisserie

#36

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: OrevaZSN

#37

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: brynne13_

#38

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: Favwontmiss

#39

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: josephlisgoe

#40

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: Srirachachau

#41

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: AgingRanchHand

#42

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: jarvis_best

#43

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: pagan_hoetry

#44

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: i0lanthe_

#45

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: SheaSerrano

#46

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: MikeBales

#47

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: jifysn

#48

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: MoMohler

#49

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: FromN5_

#50

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: Yogalnstructor

#51

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: DijahSB

#52

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: DianaG2772

#53

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: toddedillard

#54

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: ericanextdooor

#55

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: Baileymoon15

#56

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: heythatsmeash

#57

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: Kieni_vic

#58

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: yeeeerika

#59

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: InezFeltscher

#60

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: butterandgrits

#61

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: aisingioron

#62

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: SunshineJarboly

#63

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: seattleiminyou

#64

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: paularambles

#65

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: JenLRossman

#66

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: babyknifespice

#67

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: benedictsred

#68

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: growing_daniel

#69

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: nickythegood

#70

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: mtsumilkman

#71

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: arcanegold

#72

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: AgingRanchHand

#73

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: difficultpatty

#74

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: MoMohler

#75

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: middleseatsimon

#76

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: steaakfriend

#77

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: citizenkawala

#78

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: PontistGirl

#79

These 79 People Were Considerably Funnier Than Anyone Else On Twitter During June

Image source: dontblameitonKC

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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