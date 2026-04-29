57 Troublemakers Who Were Guilty As Charged But Their Hilarity Got Them Off The Hook

Not all troublemakers are created equal. Some should 100% be locked away behind bars. Others deserve their own comedy show.
Animals, kids and even grandparents are all capable of getting up to mischief. Often, they cause the biggest amount of chaos completely unintentionally. Like the granny who “got into a fight” with the mixer and was left covered in flour, or the person who thought it was a bright idea to fly a drone in the house – until it wasn’t. And don’t get us started on the cats and dogs who always plead “not guilty,” despite their faces telling a different story…
Fortunately, many of these types of hilarious crimes have been documented and Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best of them. Without further ado, we now present to you a line-up of unsuspecting criminals and troublemakers who managed to escape punishment purely because they were too darn cute or funny.
#1 Lil Ferret Dude
Image source: SuperTacoMan69
#2 Both Of Them Orange Too
Image source: catsuptonogood
#3 She Ate The Tampons
This is Boba. Boba is 10 months old & a little troublemaker. I took it from the little monster’s grasp before she could actually ingest it. No Bobas were harmed.
Image source: arielisandre
Many parents will tell you that when the house goes super quiet, the kids are probably up to mischief. A crime is about to happen, or it already has. I was in the living room the other day, about to investigate the deafening silence, when my 6-year-old crept into the kitchen, fetched something and went back to his room without saying a word.
Somehow, I had a feeling something was up. A few moments later, he came to me with a sheepish look on his face. “Mom, I got green paint all over my white bedding,” he said. “I tried to wipe it off but I can’t.” Ouch, I thought, imagining how a wet cloth would have worsened an already bad situation.
I told him it’s fine and that I’d try to get out the stain. Then, I took a closer look. And I just had to laugh, silently of course.
#4 Flying A Drone Inside The House
Image source: uncle_pilot
#5 Unfortunately, We Don’t Have Proof Of Who Did This Mess
Image source: hesz_
#6 My Baby Boy – Duffin Lancaster
Image source: bruce.laker
When the wet cloth didn’t work, this little kid had tried his best to conceal the evidence of the crime – clearly not realizing that this in itself is a crime. In a rather ingenious move, he grabbed a white acrylic paint art marker and attempted to color over the green, thinking that would do the trick.
Needless to say, it didn’t. Neither did some bicarb, vinegar, lemon, detergent and my washing machine. The whole situation was too hilarious to get upset over. If anything, it lightened my mood. Funny troublemaker at their best…
#7 Our New Kitten Elvis Is A Total Menace And Just Laughs When Confronted
I never imagined a 2-3 lbs kitten could bring a pot weighing almost five times his own size! Definitely more careful now.
Image source: Loika
#8 “Just Lock Him In The RV, He’ll Be Fine”, They Said
Image source: It's Going to the Dogs
#9 Woke Up To Find Feathers In The Hallway. I’m On The Case! Possible Victim: Bird
Image source: everythingwasbeautifulandnothinghurt
Interestingly, experts say getting up to mischief can be a good thing.
“Often in children, naughtiness is about social experimentation, driven by curiosity as to how other people will react – and those are both markers of intelligence,” says child psychologist, Professor Sam Wass. “Whilst this isn’t true for everyone, it is fair to say that mischief-making can be a sign of intelligence.”
#10 This Brilliant Decision My Son Made. He Really Wanted A Minion, I Guess
Image source: nday79
#11 Hadn’t Seen Milo In A While, Then The Little Criminal Waltzes Downstairs With A New Necklace AKA The Bathroom Trash Lid
Image source: Arfusman
#12 “Double Trouble” – They Found The Only Mud In 66 Acres
Image source: WazupDr
Wass says there’s often an increase in mischief-making amongst three to five-year-olds. That’s because at this age, children are discovering that that the thoughts in their heads are not the same as the thoughts in ours.
“They are experimenting with the juggling act of pulling the wool over someone’s eyes,” says the expert, adding that mischief is “a sign of healthy curiosity.”
Not too surprisingly, exhausted parents are divided…
#13 Criminal Mastermind
Image source: FriedCockatoo
#14 My Dog Wanted To Plant Itself
Image source: juuuuice
One survey found that 55% of parents believe that mischief encourages a sense of curiosity and adventure, while 52% admitted to trying to stop their children from being mischievous.
Wass warns against clamping down on mischief aka playfulness and curiosity, saying doing so can send the wrong message to kids. Instead, he says parents should try and see the humor in the situation.
#15 Mischievous Roomba This Morning
Image source: Saerahbi
#16 The Little Criminal Will Now Have Bad Luck For Half Of His Lifespan
The mirror was not hung on the wall, it’s resting on a storage box. He tried to pass between the mirror and the wall, but he’s getting too big to do that. That’s why it fell.
Image source: aSoggyFrootLoop
#17 Trying To Get Work Done, But I Could Hear Her Making A Mess Behind Me… This Is What I Saw When I Turned Around
Image source: Redfury1992
#18 “If You Can’t Hide The Crime, Pretend To Be The Victim”
Image source: Gordito_Perrito
Even in adults, mischief can be a good thing.
#19 Nothing Can Stop Me Now
Image source: unknown
#20 My Daughter Had My Wife’s Phone On A Long Car Ride. She Ordered All The Barbie Dream Houses From Amazon
Unfortunately for her, they are all going back today. Not pictured are the Barbie camera and other smaller toys. My bank account didn’t like this.
Image source: NinkovichPlease
#21 My Toddler Is Giving Our Toilet Paper A Bath
Big sister forgot to unplug the tub last night after her bath. He is potty trained, went before bed, and I caught this this morning. Things happen, but now we are low on paper!
Image source: dmclb
#22 My Son After Trying To Get Back Down From Washing His Hands. Just Hanging There… Helpless
Image source: fiteMILK
#23 Kids Are Great
Image source: unknown
#24 My Idiot Went Into The Seed Jar And Couldn’t Get Out
I wanted to give my birds some seed as a treat and forgot to close the jar. My little troublemaker, Smokey, decided to invade the jar and help himself to a hearty meal, not thinking about how he’s gonna get out of it afterwards. He’s not tame, so when I held my finger in, he just attacked it, so I ended up having to carefully tilt the jar so he could walk out.
Image source: Avienako
#25 This Is What Happens When You Blink
Image source: kwirky88
#26 Cat Decided To Push My Dinner Off The Stove
Image source: Crazy_Engineering_12
#27 This Boy. All Mischief. No Brain Cells
Image source: fullmoonteacompany
#28 Made Me Chase Her Down The Hall For The Tissue She Knows She Isn’t Supposed To Have
Image source: faithalehandra
#29 This Baby Could Not Have Done It
Image source: br0kenstitches
#30 At Least The University Name And Your Name Remained Intact
Image source: KLJones_Science
#31 I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life… Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her
Image source: amonaroll
#32 My Son Just Made A Huge Mess. This Is His Just Let Me Explain Face
Image source: Mjones_bulldog
#33 The Crime And The Criminal
Image source: zeehateslife
#34 Not Sure If I Should Be Proud Or Concerned. My Daughter Said “He’s Got The Rona!!!” And Started Making Him A Coffin
Image source: alxrite
#35 Trying To Work With Cats Around Can Be Challenging
Image source: clarissaness
#36 I Just Wanted To Use The Bathroom Alone For Once
My 2-year-old wanted spaghetti and green beans, apparently.
Image source: Apprehensive-Bit4352
#37 Feared The Worst When My Marine-Turned-Cop Neighbor Called Me Saying “Come Quick… My Kids… There’s Bubbles Everywhere… Wife’s Gone”
Image source: LongtimeLesbianLurker
#38 She Doesn’t Care One Bit
Image source: ninadelaflores
#39 If My Daughter Keeps Doing Her Own Eye Makeup, Child Protective Services Are Gonna Come Knocking Pretty Soon
Image source: TheTonz
#40 The First Shrimp Of Her Life
Image source: kykypy3a_b
#41 Since Adopting Lily Our Paper Towel Budget Has Increased Tremendously!
Image source: unknown
#42 She’s A Menace To Society
Image source: angrysteamedbun
#43 Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone’s Homework
Image source: paulathekoala95
#44 I Asked My Sister How She’s Getting On With Her New Puppy… This Was The Reply
Image source: mediumrare56
#45 The Vet Recommended Veggie Treats For My Fat Old Man. He Sneezed Into His Bowl Of Goodies And Looked So Embarrassed By The Mess
Image source: eveningdatura
#46 It Was My Graduation, But My Grandmas Were The Ones Who Got Wasted
They can maybe handle one glass of wine. This was a martini, sake, and champagne!
Image source: kimmi_cub
#47 He Tipped Over The Laundry Basket To Claim It As A Bed
Shadow may be blind, but he’s still a menace.
Image source: ayeayekitty
#48 He Peed On The Floor
Anytime he gets in trouble, he “smiles” for lack of a better word. It’s like he’s grimacing, all over his face… and it melts my heart. My emotional support dog, who never applied for the position — love you, Remi.
Image source: amusingbush
#49 Can You Take A Guess Who’s The Criminal?
Image source: dopamine_baby
#50 One Of My Demons Got To A Stick Of Butter. Which One Seems More Guilty?
Can’t rule out the possibility of them working together as a criminal enterprise.
Image source: ContentSherbert934
#51 This Little Man Figured Out How To Get Into The Food Supply
Image source: EnvironmentalAnt4762
#52 The Crime And The Criminal
Image source: dragonxmother
#53 The Crime, The Criminal, The Evidence
He has only 2 brain cells and is a repeat offender!
Image source: luckycoinantiques
#54 Lost My Kid In Target… Found Him Here
Image source: cassper1
#55 Found This Old Picture Of My Dog And God Am I Happy She Doesn’t Do Stuff Like This Anymore
Honestly, she was such a cute puppy that I couldn’t even be mad at her. Just disappointed.
Image source: ImWaffle
#56 My Girlfriend’s New Yoga Pose
Image source: ninjasoundtech
#57 “Watching TV With A 2-Year-Old Is So Relaxing”, Said No Parent Ever
I work and have 4 kids, so yes, I may need a lot of that.
Image source: zip_zam_zoo
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